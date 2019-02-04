Varsity Basketball

State rankings: The Wichita area has a new No. 1 after captivating week of basketball

By Hayden Barber

February 04, 2019 04:59 PM

Maize South keeps unbeaten title, beating Maize for first time in school history

The Maize South High School girls basketball team beat Maize 54-47 at home Friday.
By
After some of the Wichita area’s most entertaining games, the rankings have shifted.

Here are the latest high school basketball rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):

Class 6A Boys

Campus high school boys basketball Thomas King
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Blue Valley Northwest (-)

2. Washburn Rural (-)

3. Olathe North (+2)

4. Lawrence (-1)

5. Wichita Southeast (-1)

6. Topeka (-1)

7. Campus (-)

8. Shawnee Mission South (+2)

9. Lawrence Free State (-1)

10. KC J.C. Harmon

Dropped Out: Shawnee Mission East (9)

Class 6A Girls

Derby high school girls basketball: Aliyah Myers
Derby senior Aliyah Myers drives to the basket during the Panthers’ 66-52 win over Wichita Heights on day one of the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge. (Jan. 10, 2019)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Derby (-)

2. Liberal (-)

3. Washburn Rural (-)

4. Blue Valley North (-)

5. Olathe South (-)

6. Topeka (-)

7. Olathe North (+2)

8. Shawnee Mission Northwest (+2)

9. Olathe Northwest (NR)

10. Olathe East (-2)

Dropped Out: Mill Valley (7)

Class 5A Boys

maize high school boys basketball devon koehn
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maize (-)

2. Andover Central (-)

3. Wichita Heights (+1)

4. Basehor-Linwood (+2)

5. Bonner Springs (+5)

6. Arkansas City (-3)

7. Pittsburg (-2)

8. Maize South (+1)

9. Salina Central (-2)

10. McPherson (NR)

Dropped out: St. Thomas Aquinas (8)

Class 5A Girls

maize south high school girls basketball lauren johnson
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maize South (+3)

2. Goddard (-1)

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (-1)

4. Wichita Heights (+1)

5. McPherson (+1)

6. Blue Valley Southwest (+1)

7. De Soto (+1)

8. Maize (-5)

9. KC Schlagle (-)

10. Hays (-)

Class 4A Boys

Trinity Academy high school boys basketball Caden Vanlandingham
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. KC Piper (-)

2. Bishop Miege (-)

3. Trinity Academy (+1)

4. Andale (-1)

5. Ottawa (+1)

6. Parsons (-1)

7. Abilene (+3)

8. Chapman (NR)

9. Augusta (NR)

10. Independence (-3)

Dropped Out: Topeka-Hayden (8), Eudora (9)

Class 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege (-)

2. KC Piper (-)

3. Nickerson (-)

4. Baldwin (-)

5. Abilene (-)

6. Circle (+1)

7. Labette County (-1)

8. Ulysses (-)

9. Eudora (+1)

10. Pratt (NR)

Dropped Out: Rose Hill (9)

Class 3A Boys

Cheney Andale high school boys basketball
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maur Hill (-)

2. Santa Fe Trail (-)

3. Phillipsburg (+3)

4. Beloit (-)

5. Girard (-2)

6. Cheney (+1)

7. Baxter Springs (-2)

8. Kingman (-)

9. Perry-Lecompton (+1)

10. Sabetha (-1)

Class 3A Girls

Cheney high school girls basketball Layne Needham
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Nemaha Central (-)

2. Cheney (+2)

3. Wellsville (+6)

4. Hesston (+2)

5. Haven (-3)

6. Clay Center (+2)

7. Norton (-4)

8. Jefferson West (-1)

9. Pleasant Ridge (+1)

10. Halstead (-5)

Class 2A Boys

1. Inman (-)

2. Hoxie (-)

3. Ness City (+1)

4. St. Mary’s Colgan (+1)

5. Hutchinson Trinity (+1)

6. Sacred Heart (+1)

7. Seabury Academy (-4)

8. Wichita County (-)

9. Pratt-Skyline (-)

10. Stanton County (-)

Class 2A Girls

Garden plain high school girls basketball lauren danahy
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Trego Community (+2)

2. Wabaunsee (+2)

3. Garden Plain (-1)

4. Jefferson County North (+2)

5. Jackson Heights (-4)

6. Inman (-1)

7. Sedgwick (-)

8. Stanton County (NR)

9. West Elk (NR)

10. St. Mary’s Colgan (-1)

Dropped out: Valley Heights (8), Bluestem (10)

Class 1A Boys

1. Central Plains (-)

2. Hanover (-)

3. Burlingame (-)

4. Northern Valley (-)

5. South Gray (-)

6. Berean Academy (-)

7. Wallace County (-)

8. Osborne (+1)

9. Caldwell (+1)

10. South Central (NR)

Dropped Out: St. John-Hudson (8)

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains (-)

2. Olpe (-)

3. Frankfort (-)

4. Rural Vista (-)

5. South Central (-2)

6. Hanover (+2)

7. Spearville (-1)

8. Golden Plains (+2)

9. Otis Bison (-)

10. Central Christian (NR)

Dropped Out: Centralia (5)

