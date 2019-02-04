State rankings: The Wichita area has a new No. 1 after captivating week of basketball

After some of the Wichita area’s most entertaining games, the rankings have shifted.
Here are the latest high school basketball rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):
Class 6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest (-)
2. Washburn Rural (-)
3. Olathe North (+2)
4. Lawrence (-1)
5. Wichita Southeast (-1)
6. Topeka (-1)
7. Campus (-)
8. Shawnee Mission South (+2)
9. Lawrence Free State (-1)
10. KC J.C. Harmon
Dropped Out: Shawnee Mission East (9)
Class 6A Girls
1. Derby (-)
2. Liberal (-)
3. Washburn Rural (-)
4. Blue Valley North (-)
5. Olathe South (-)
6. Topeka (-)
7. Olathe North (+2)
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest (+2)
9. Olathe Northwest (NR)
10. Olathe East (-2)
Dropped Out: Mill Valley (7)
Class 5A Boys
1. Maize (-)
2. Andover Central (-)
3. Wichita Heights (+1)
4. Basehor-Linwood (+2)
5. Bonner Springs (+5)
6. Arkansas City (-3)
7. Pittsburg (-2)
8. Maize South (+1)
9. Salina Central (-2)
10. McPherson (NR)
Dropped out: St. Thomas Aquinas (8)
Class 5A Girls
1. Maize South (+3)
2. Goddard (-1)
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (-1)
4. Wichita Heights (+1)
5. McPherson (+1)
6. Blue Valley Southwest (+1)
7. De Soto (+1)
8. Maize (-5)
9. KC Schlagle (-)
10. Hays (-)
Class 4A Boys
1. KC Piper (-)
2. Bishop Miege (-)
3. Trinity Academy (+1)
4. Andale (-1)
5. Ottawa (+1)
6. Parsons (-1)
7. Abilene (+3)
8. Chapman (NR)
9. Augusta (NR)
10. Independence (-3)
Dropped Out: Topeka-Hayden (8), Eudora (9)
Class 4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege (-)
2. KC Piper (-)
3. Nickerson (-)
4. Baldwin (-)
5. Abilene (-)
6. Circle (+1)
7. Labette County (-1)
8. Ulysses (-)
9. Eudora (+1)
10. Pratt (NR)
Dropped Out: Rose Hill (9)
Class 3A Boys
1. Maur Hill (-)
2. Santa Fe Trail (-)
3. Phillipsburg (+3)
4. Beloit (-)
5. Girard (-2)
6. Cheney (+1)
7. Baxter Springs (-2)
8. Kingman (-)
9. Perry-Lecompton (+1)
10. Sabetha (-1)
Class 3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central (-)
2. Cheney (+2)
3. Wellsville (+6)
4. Hesston (+2)
5. Haven (-3)
6. Clay Center (+2)
7. Norton (-4)
8. Jefferson West (-1)
9. Pleasant Ridge (+1)
10. Halstead (-5)
Class 2A Boys
1. Inman (-)
2. Hoxie (-)
3. Ness City (+1)
4. St. Mary’s Colgan (+1)
5. Hutchinson Trinity (+1)
6. Sacred Heart (+1)
7. Seabury Academy (-4)
8. Wichita County (-)
9. Pratt-Skyline (-)
10. Stanton County (-)
Class 2A Girls
1. Trego Community (+2)
2. Wabaunsee (+2)
3. Garden Plain (-1)
4. Jefferson County North (+2)
5. Jackson Heights (-4)
6. Inman (-1)
7. Sedgwick (-)
8. Stanton County (NR)
9. West Elk (NR)
10. St. Mary’s Colgan (-1)
Dropped out: Valley Heights (8), Bluestem (10)
Class 1A Boys
1. Central Plains (-)
2. Hanover (-)
3. Burlingame (-)
4. Northern Valley (-)
5. South Gray (-)
6. Berean Academy (-)
7. Wallace County (-)
8. Osborne (+1)
9. Caldwell (+1)
10. South Central (NR)
Dropped Out: St. John-Hudson (8)
Class 1A Girls
1. Central Plains (-)
2. Olpe (-)
3. Frankfort (-)
4. Rural Vista (-)
5. South Central (-2)
6. Hanover (+2)
7. Spearville (-1)
8. Golden Plains (+2)
9. Otis Bison (-)
10. Central Christian (NR)
Dropped Out: Centralia (5)
Comments