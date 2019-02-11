State rankings: Coaches shuffle the deck ahead of sub-state basketball tournaments

Sub-state basketball is less than two weeks away.
Here are the latest high school basketball rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):
Class 6A Boys
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
1. Blue Valley Northwest (-)
2. Washburn Rural (-)
3. Topeka (+3)
4. Wichita Southeast (+1)
5. Lawrence (-1)
6. Olathe North (-3)
7. Shawnee Mission South (+1)
8. Campus (-1)
9. KC J.C. Harmon (+1)
10. Lawrence Free State (-1)
Class 6A Girls
1. Derby (-)
2. Liberal (-)
3. Washburn Rural (-)
4. Blue Valley North (-)
5. Olathe South (-)
6. Topeka (-)
7. Olathe North (-)
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest (-)
9. Olathe Northwest (-)
10. Olathe East (-)
Class 5A Boys
1. Maize (-)
2. Andover Central (-)
3. Basehor-Linwood (+1)
4. Bonner Springs (+1)
5. Wichita Heights (-2)
6. Pittsburg (+1)
7. Maize South (+1)
8. Arkansas City (-2)
9. Salina Central (-)
10. McPherson (-)
Class 5A Girls
1. Maize South (-)
2. Goddard (-)
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (-)
4. Wichita Heights (-)
5. McPherson (-)
6. Maize (+2)
7. De Soto (-)
8. Blue Valley Southwest (-2)
9. KC Schlagle (-)
10. Hays (-)
Class 4A Boys
1. KC Piper (-)
2. Bishop Miege (-)
3. Trinity Academy (-)
4. Andale (-)
5. Parsons (+1)
6. Abilene (+1)
7. Augusta (+2)
8. Independence (+2)
9. Ottawa (-4)
10. Chapman (-2)
Class 4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege (-)
2. KC Piper (-)
3. Baldwin (+1)
4. Nickerson (-1)
5. Abilene (-)
6. Circle (-)
7. Labette County (-)
8. Ulysses (-)
9. Eudora (-)
10. Pratt (-)
Class 3A Boys
1. Maur Hill (-)
2. Santa Fe Trail (-)
3. Beloit (+1)
4. Phillipsburg (-1)
5. Girard (-)
6. Baxter Springs (+1)
7. Perry-Lecompton (+2)
8. Cheney (-2)
9. Sabetha (+1)
10. Kingman (-2)
Class 3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central (-)
2. Wellsville (+1)
3. Hesston (+1)
4. Haven (+1)
5. Cheney (-3)
6. Clay Center (-)
7. Norton (-)
8. Jefferson West (-)
9. Pleasant Ridge (+)
10. Halstead (-)
Class 2A Boys
1. Hutchinson Trinity (+4)
2. Inman (-1)
3. Ness City (-)
4. St. Mary’s Colgan (-)
5. Hoxie (-3)
6. Sacred Heart (-)
7. Seabury Academy (-)
8. Pratt-Skyline (+1)
9. Stanton County (+1)
10. Mission Valley (NR)
Dropped Out: Wichita County (8)
Class 2A Girls
1. Trego Community (-)
2. Garden Plain (+1)
3. Jefferson County North (+1)
4. Wabaunsee (-2)
5. Inman (+1)
6. West Elk (+3)
7. St. Mary’s Colgan (+3)
8. Jackson Heights (-3)
9. Syracuse (NR)
10. Northern Heights (NR)
Dropped out: Sedgwick (7), Stanton County (8)
Class 1A Boys
1. Central Plains (-)
2. Hanover (-)
3. Burlingame (-)
4. Northern Valley (-)
5. South Gray (-)
6. Berean Academy (-)
7. Wallace County (-)
8. Osborne (-)
9. Caldwell (-)
10. South Central (-)
Class 1A Girls
1. Central Plains (-)
2. Olpe (-)
3. Frankfort (-)
4. Rural Vista (-)
5. South Central (-2)
6. Golden Plains (+2)
7. Hanover (-1)
8. Spearville (-1)
9. Otis Bison (-)
10. Argonia (NR)
Dropped Out: Central Christian (10)
Comments