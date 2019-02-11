State rankings: Coaches shuffle the deck ahead of sub-state basketball tournaments

Sub-state basketball is less than two weeks away.

Here are the latest high school basketball rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):

Class 6A Boys

Wichita Southeast’s Micah Jacques shoots a fadeaway during the Buffaloes’ loss to Wichita Heights earlier this season. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Blue Valley Northwest (-)

2. Washburn Rural (-)

3. Topeka (+3)

4. Wichita Southeast (+1)

5. Lawrence (-1)

6. Olathe North (-3)

7. Shawnee Mission South (+1)

8. Campus (-1)

9. KC J.C. Harmon (+1)

10. Lawrence Free State (-1)

Class 6A Girls

1. Derby (-)

2. Liberal (-)

3. Washburn Rural (-)

4. Blue Valley North (-)

5. Olathe South (-)

6. Topeka (-)

7. Olathe North (-)

8. Shawnee Mission Northwest (-)

9. Olathe Northwest (-)

10. Olathe East (-)

Class 5A Boys

Maize senior Caleb Grill goes soaring into his teammates after the Eagles’ 46-45 road win over Campus on Friday night. (Feb. 8, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maize (-)

2. Andover Central (-)

3. Basehor-Linwood (+1)

4. Bonner Springs (+1)

5. Wichita Heights (-2)

6. Pittsburg (+1)

7. Maize South (+1)

8. Arkansas City (-2)

9. Salina Central (-)

10. McPherson (-)

Class 5A Girls

1. Maize South (-)

2. Goddard (-)

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (-)

4. Wichita Heights (-)

5. McPherson (-)

6. Maize (+2)

7. De Soto (-)

8. Blue Valley Southwest (-2)

9. KC Schlagle (-)

10. Hays (-)

Class 4A Boys

1. KC Piper (-)

2. Bishop Miege (-)

3. Trinity Academy (-)

4. Andale (-)

5. Parsons (+1)

6. Abilene (+1)

7. Augusta (+2)

8. Independence (+2)

9. Ottawa (-4)

10. Chapman (-2)

Class 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege (-)

2. KC Piper (-)

3. Baldwin (+1)

4. Nickerson (-1)

5. Abilene (-)

6. Circle (-)

7. Labette County (-)

8. Ulysses (-)

9. Eudora (-)

10. Pratt (-)

Class 3A Boys

1. Maur Hill (-)

2. Santa Fe Trail (-)

3. Beloit (+1)

4. Phillipsburg (-1)

5. Girard (-)

6. Baxter Springs (+1)

7. Perry-Lecompton (+2)

8. Cheney (-2)

9. Sabetha (+1)

10. Kingman (-2)

Class 3A Girls

1. Nemaha Central (-)

2. Wellsville (+1)

3. Hesston (+1)

4. Haven (+1)

5. Cheney (-3)

6. Clay Center (-)

7. Norton (-)

8. Jefferson West (-)

9. Pleasant Ridge (+)

10. Halstead (-)

Class 2A Boys

1. Hutchinson Trinity (+4)

2. Inman (-1)

3. Ness City (-)

4. St. Mary’s Colgan (-)

5. Hoxie (-3)

6. Sacred Heart (-)

7. Seabury Academy (-)

8. Pratt-Skyline (+1)

9. Stanton County (+1)

10. Mission Valley (NR)

Dropped Out: Wichita County (8)

Class 2A Girls

1. Trego Community (-)

2. Garden Plain (+1)

3. Jefferson County North (+1)

4. Wabaunsee (-2)

5. Inman (+1)

6. West Elk (+3)

7. St. Mary’s Colgan (+3)

8. Jackson Heights (-3)

9. Syracuse (NR)

10. Northern Heights (NR)

Dropped out: Sedgwick (7), Stanton County (8)

Class 1A Boys

1. Central Plains (-)

2. Hanover (-)

3. Burlingame (-)

4. Northern Valley (-)

5. South Gray (-)

6. Berean Academy (-)

7. Wallace County (-)

8. Osborne (-)

9. Caldwell (-)

10. South Central (-)

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains (-)

2. Olpe (-)

3. Frankfort (-)

4. Rural Vista (-)

5. South Central (-2)

6. Golden Plains (+2)

7. Hanover (-1)

8. Spearville (-1)

9. Otis Bison (-)

10. Argonia (NR)

Dropped Out: Central Christian (10)