VK Top 25: Two of the top four teams in Wichita meet Friday

These rankings consider all boys and girls high school basketball teams in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League, three Wichita-area teams in the Central Kansas League (Halstead, Haven and Hesston) and select teams from the Heart of America and Tri-Valley leagues. Rank is based on record, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and the personal evaluation of preps reporter Hayden Barber.
Boys
1. Maize (-)
Record: 16-0
Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 5A West
2. Wichita Southeast (-)
Record: 14-2
Standing: 1st City League, 2nd 6A West
3. Andover Central (-)
Record: 14-1
Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West
4. Campus Colts (-)
Record: 12-3
Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 6A West
5. Maize South (+1)
Record: 11-4
Standing: T-2nd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West
6. Wichita Heights (-1)
Record: 13-3
Standing: 2nd City League, 3rd 5A West
7. Trinity Academy (+2)
Record: 15-1
Standing: 1st CPL, 1st 4A West
8. McPherson (+2)
Record: 11-4
Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 6th 5A West
9. Arkansas City (-2)
Record: 12-3
Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 4th 5A West
10. Andale (-2)
Record: 13-2
Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 3rd 4A West
11. Salina Central (+1)
Record: 11-4
Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 5th 5A West
12. Bishop Carroll (+1)
Record: 10-5
Standing: 3rd City League, 8th 5A West
13. Eisenhower (+1)
Record: 9-6
Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 9th 5A West
14. Wichita East (+2)
Record: 9-7
Standing: 4th City League, 10th 6A West
15. Andover (-3)
Record: 9-5
Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 11th 5A West
16. Newton (-)
Record: 9-6
Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 10th 5A West
17. Augusta (+2)
Record: 11-4
Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West
18. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (+6)
Record: 8-9
Standing: 5th City League, 13th 5A West
19. Inman (+2)
Record: 14-1
Standing: 1st Heart of America, 1st Sub-State
20. Cheney (+2)
Record: 12-4
Standing: 4th CPL, 2nd Sub-State
21. Wichita South (-4)
Record: 6-10
Standing: 6th City League, 14th 6A West
22. Valley Center (-4)
Record: 6-9
Standing: 6th AVCTL II, 14th 5A West
23. Haven (-3)
Record: 11-5
Standing: 1st CKL, 4th Sub-State
24. Kingman (-1)
Record: 12-4
Standing: T-2nd CPL, 2nd Sub-State
25. Belle Plaine (NR)
Record: 12-4
Standing: T-2nd CPL, 3rd Sub-State
Dropped Out
- Berean Academy (25)
Highest Risers
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel (+6)
Farthest Fallers
- Valley Center (-4)
- Wichita South (-4)
- Haven, Andover (-3)
Girls
1. Derby (-)
Record: 14-0
Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 6A West
2. Maize South (-)
Record: 15-0
Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 1st 5A West
3. Wichita Heights (-)
Record: 15-1
Standing: 1st City League, 2nd 5A West
4. McPherson (+1)
Record: 14-1
Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 4th 5A West
5. Goddard (+1)
Record: 14-1
Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 3rd 5A West
6. Maize (-2)
Record: 13-3
Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West
7. Wichita South (+1)
Record: 11-5
Standing: 2nd City League, 6th 6A West
8. Circle (-1)
Record: 12-3
Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 3rd 4A West
9. Cheney (-)
Record: 15-1
Standing: 1st CPL, 1st Sub-State
10. Andover Central (+3)
Record: 10-5
Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West
11. Bishop Carroll (+1)
Record: 11-6
Standing: 3rd City League, 8th 5A West
12. Salina Central (-1)
Record: 9-6
Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 9th 5A West
13. Halstead (+3)
Record: 12-3
Standing: 2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State
14. Hesston (+6)
Record: 13-3
Standing: 5th CKL, 2nd Sub-State
15. Kapaun (-5)
Record: 9-8
Standing: 4th City Leauge, 9th 5A West
16. Haven (-1)
Record: 13-3
Standing: 2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State
17. Rose Hill (-)
Record: 10-5
Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 7th 4A West
18. Garden Plain (-)
Record: 13-3
Standing: 2nd CPL, 2nd Sub-State
19. Newton (-5)
Record: 7-8
Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 10th 5A West
20. Eisenhower (+2)
Record: 6-9
Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 11th 5A West
21. Wellington (+2)
Record: 10-5
Standing: 3rd AVCTL IV, 6th 4A West
22. Trinity Academy (-3)
Record: 9-6
Standing: 4th CPL, 9th 4A West
23. Augusta (-2)
Record: 9-6
Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 8th 4A West
24. Inman (+1)
Record: 14-2
Standing: 1st Sub-State
25. Andale (-1)
Record: 8-7
Standing: 2nd AVCTL IV, 10th 4A West
Biggest Risers
- Hesston (+6)
- Halstead (+3)
- Andover Central (+3)
Farthest Fallers
- Newton (-5)
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel (-5)
- Trinity Academy (-3)
