VK Top 25: Two of the top four teams in Wichita meet Friday

These rankings consider all boys and girls high school basketball teams in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League, three Wichita-area teams in the Central Kansas League (Halstead, Haven and Hesston) and select teams from the Heart of America and Tri-Valley leagues. Rank is based on record, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and the personal evaluation of preps reporter Hayden Barber.

Boys

1. Maize (-)

Record: 16-0

Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 5A West

2. Wichita Southeast (-)

Record: 14-2

Standing: 1st City League, 2nd 6A West

3. Andover Central (-)

Record: 14-1

Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West

4. Campus Colts (-)

Record: 12-3

Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 6A West

5. Maize South (+1)

Record: 11-4

Standing: T-2nd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West

6. Wichita Heights (-1)

Record: 13-3

Standing: 2nd City League, 3rd 5A West

7. Trinity Academy (+2)

Record: 15-1

Standing: 1st CPL, 1st 4A West

8. McPherson (+2)

Record: 11-4

Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 6th 5A West

9. Arkansas City (-2)

Record: 12-3

Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 4th 5A West

10. Andale (-2)

Record: 13-2

Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 3rd 4A West

11. Salina Central (+1)

Record: 11-4

Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 5th 5A West

12. Bishop Carroll (+1)

Record: 10-5

Standing: 3rd City League, 8th 5A West

13. Eisenhower (+1)

Record: 9-6

Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 9th 5A West

14. Wichita East (+2)

Record: 9-7

Standing: 4th City League, 10th 6A West

15. Andover (-3)

Record: 9-5

Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 11th 5A West

16. Newton (-)

Record: 9-6

Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 10th 5A West

17. Augusta (+2)

Record: 11-4

Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West

18. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (+6)

Record: 8-9

Standing: 5th City League, 13th 5A West

19. Inman (+2)

Record: 14-1

Standing: 1st Heart of America, 1st Sub-State

20. Cheney (+2)

Record: 12-4

Standing: 4th CPL, 2nd Sub-State

21. Wichita South (-4)





Record: 6-10

Standing: 6th City League, 14th 6A West

22. Valley Center (-4)

Record: 6-9

Standing: 6th AVCTL II, 14th 5A West

23. Haven (-3)

Record: 11-5

Standing: 1st CKL, 4th Sub-State

24. Kingman (-1)

Record: 12-4

Standing: T-2nd CPL, 2nd Sub-State

25. Belle Plaine (NR)

Record: 12-4

Standing: T-2nd CPL, 3rd Sub-State

Dropped Out

Berean Academy (25)

Highest Risers

Kapaun Mt. Carmel (+6)

Farthest Fallers

Valley Center (-4)

Wichita South (-4)

Haven, Andover (-3)

Girls

1. Derby (-)

Record: 14-0

Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 6A West

2. Maize South (-)

Record: 15-0

Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 1st 5A West

3. Wichita Heights (-)

Record: 15-1

Standing: 1st City League, 2nd 5A West

4. McPherson (+1)

Record: 14-1

Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 4th 5A West

5. Goddard (+1)

Record: 14-1

Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 3rd 5A West

6. Maize (-2)

Record: 13-3

Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West

7. Wichita South (+1)

Record: 11-5

Standing: 2nd City League, 6th 6A West

8. Circle (-1)

Record: 12-3

Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 3rd 4A West

9. Cheney (-)

Record: 15-1

Standing: 1st CPL, 1st Sub-State

10. Andover Central (+3)

Record: 10-5

Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West

11. Bishop Carroll (+1)

Record: 11-6

Standing: 3rd City League, 8th 5A West

12. Salina Central (-1)

Record: 9-6

Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 9th 5A West

13. Halstead (+3)

Record: 12-3

Standing: 2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State

14. Hesston (+6)

Record: 13-3

Standing: 5th CKL, 2nd Sub-State

15. Kapaun (-5)

Record: 9-8

Standing: 4th City Leauge, 9th 5A West

16. Haven (-1)

Record: 13-3

Standing: 2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State

17. Rose Hill (-)

Record: 10-5

Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 7th 4A West

18. Garden Plain (-)

Record: 13-3

Standing: 2nd CPL, 2nd Sub-State

19. Newton (-5)





Record: 7-8

Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 10th 5A West

20. Eisenhower (+2)

Record: 6-9

Standing: T-4th AVCTL II, 11th 5A West

21. Wellington (+2)

Record: 10-5

Standing: 3rd AVCTL IV, 6th 4A West

22. Trinity Academy (-3)

Record: 9-6

Standing: 4th CPL, 9th 4A West

23. Augusta (-2)





Record: 9-6

Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 8th 4A West

24. Inman (+1)

Record: 14-2

Standing: 1st Sub-State

25. Andale (-1)

Record: 8-7

Standing: 2nd AVCTL IV, 10th 4A West

Biggest Risers

Hesston (+6)

Halstead (+3)

Andover Central (+3)

Farthest Fallers