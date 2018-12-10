State rankings: Kansas high school basketball has a new No. 1

The Wichita Southeast boys upset Bishop Carroll, the defending Class 5A champion and former No. 1 team in Class 5A.

Here are the updated Kansas high school basketball rankings as released by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association. (Wichita area teams are in bold)

Class 6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Lawrence

3. Olathe North

4. Lawrence Free State

5. Wichita Southeast

6. Topeka

7. Washburn Rural

8. Blue Valley

9. Wichita East

10. Derby

Class 6A Girls

1. Derby

2. Washburn Rural

3. Blue Valley North

4. Olathe South

5. Liberal

6. Manhattan

7. Topeka

8. Shawnee Mission Northwest

9. Olathe East

10. Lawrence

Class 5A Boys

1. Wichita Heights

2. Salina Central

3. Andover Central

4. Maize

5. Basehor-Linwood

6. Bishop Carroll

7. St. Thomas Aquinas

8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

9. Eisenhower

10. Maize South

Class 5A Girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Bishop Carroll

3. Maize

4. Spring Hill

5. Goddard

6. McPherson

7. Blue Valley Southwest

8. Wichita Heights

9. Highland Park

10. Sumner Academy

Class 4A Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC Piper

3. Trinity Academy

4. Anderson County

5. Parsons

6. Andale

7. Augusta

8. Topeka-Hayden

9. Coffeyville

10. Louisburg

Class 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC Piper

3. Circle

4. Baldwin

5. Labette County

6. Ulysses

7. Abilene

8. Augusta

9. Nickerson

10. Andale

Class 3A Boys

1. Halstead

2. Cheney

3. Girard

4. Sabetha

5. Silver Lake

6. Collegiate

7. Phillipsburg

8. Maur Hill

9. Holcomb

10. Rock Creek

Class 3A Girls

1. Nemaha Central

2. Haven

3. Clay Center

4. Riley County

5. Royal Valley

6. Sabetha

7. Halstead

8. Eureka

9. Cheney

10. Cherryvale

Class 2A Boys

1. St. Mary’s Colgan

2. Inman

3. Bishop Seabury

4. Ness City

5. Hoxie

6. Jackson Heights

7. Yates Center

8. Stanton County

9. Hutchinson Trinity

10. Pratt-Skyline

Class 2A Girls

1. St. Mary’s Colgan

2. Hoxie

3. Garden Plain

4. Inman

5. Smith Center

6. Jackson Heights

7. West Elk

8. Wabaunsee

9. Meade

10. Sterling

Class 1A Boys

1. Central Plains

2. St. John-Hudson

3. South Gray

4. Rawlins County

5. Little River

6. Hanover

7. Washington County

8. Wallace County

9. Sylvan-Lucas Unified

10. Northern Valley

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Frankfort

4. Spearville

5. South Central

6. Centralia

7. Hanover

8. Rural Vista

9. St. John’s-Tipton

10. Thunder Ridge