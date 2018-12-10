State rankings: Kansas high school basketball has a new No. 1

The Wichita Southeast boys upset Bishop Carroll, the defending Class 5A champion and former No. 1 team in Class 5A.
Here are the updated Kansas high school basketball rankings as released by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association. (Wichita area teams are in bold)
Class 6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Olathe North
4. Lawrence Free State
5. Wichita Southeast
6. Topeka
7. Washburn Rural
8. Blue Valley
9. Wichita East
10. Derby
Class 6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Blue Valley North
4. Olathe South
5. Liberal
6. Manhattan
7. Topeka
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Olathe East
10. Lawrence
Class 5A Boys
1. Wichita Heights
2. Salina Central
3. Andover Central
4. Maize
5. Basehor-Linwood
6. Bishop Carroll
7. St. Thomas Aquinas
8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
9. Eisenhower
10. Maize South
Class 5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Bishop Carroll
3. Maize
4. Spring Hill
5. Goddard
6. McPherson
7. Blue Valley Southwest
8. Wichita Heights
9. Highland Park
10. Sumner Academy
Class 4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Trinity Academy
4. Anderson County
5. Parsons
6. Andale
7. Augusta
8. Topeka-Hayden
9. Coffeyville
10. Louisburg
Class 4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Circle
4. Baldwin
5. Labette County
6. Ulysses
7. Abilene
8. Augusta
9. Nickerson
10. Andale
Class 3A Boys
1. Halstead
2. Cheney
3. Girard
4. Sabetha
5. Silver Lake
6. Collegiate
7. Phillipsburg
8. Maur Hill
9. Holcomb
10. Rock Creek
Class 3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Haven
3. Clay Center
4. Riley County
5. Royal Valley
6. Sabetha
7. Halstead
8. Eureka
9. Cheney
10. Cherryvale
Class 2A Boys
1. St. Mary’s Colgan
2. Inman
3. Bishop Seabury
4. Ness City
5. Hoxie
6. Jackson Heights
7. Yates Center
8. Stanton County
9. Hutchinson Trinity
10. Pratt-Skyline
Class 2A Girls
1. St. Mary’s Colgan
2. Hoxie
3. Garden Plain
4. Inman
5. Smith Center
6. Jackson Heights
7. West Elk
8. Wabaunsee
9. Meade
10. Sterling
Class 1A Boys
1. Central Plains
2. St. John-Hudson
3. South Gray
4. Rawlins County
5. Little River
6. Hanover
7. Washington County
8. Wallace County
9. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
10. Northern Valley
Class 1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Frankfort
4. Spearville
5. South Central
6. Centralia
7. Hanover
8. Rural Vista
9. St. John’s-Tipton
10. Thunder Ridge
