Basketball recap: McPherson swept at home, Southeast knocks of Carroll

Rolling in the Roundhouse

Two defending state champions meet Friday when Derby travels to McPherson. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The last time McPherson was swept at home by a team other than Bishop Miege, Derby had won one football state championship.

The Panthers did it Friday as the girls beat the defending Class 4A-Divison I champion Bullpups 47-35. To follow it up, the boys beat McPherson 44-42 after a mosterous thrid quarter and a stout defensive fourth.

The Derby girls’ game was meant to be one of the best in the state in the 2018-19 season. The Panthers are coming off a Class 6A title and showed why Friday as Sydney Nilles (11), Kennedy Brown (11) and Aliyah Myers (10) all finished in double digits.

The Bullpups struggled to keep up with the dynamic Derby offense and were outscored in the paint 18-4.

“This is a big game for us,” Brown said. “They beat us here last year, so we wanted to come back and beat them on their home court. They have a great atmosphere here, so it was a really fun game to play in.”

The boys found more trouble. McPherson came in 0-2 with losses to Andover and Andover Central. Desperate at home, the Pups brought the energy, but Derby matched it defensively with standouts Clayton Hood, who finished with four steals, and Joshua Osborne, who added three blocks.

The Panthers are developing its offense early this season. Meanwhile, coach Brett Flory said they will have to lean on their defense as they did Friday in one of the toughest environments in Kansas.

“To win on that court, I understand what a big deal that is,” he said. “I sure am glad our kids could grab that opportunity at the end.”

Beating the boss at the buzzer

Bishop Carroll entered Friday on a 15-game winning streak, but that came to an end.

The Golden Eagles lost 56-55 at home to Wichita Southeast as senior Jerrelle Burnett laid up a bucket with 0.8 seconds to go. Senior Johnny Murdock set up the game-winner off a drive and dish about two feet in front of the basket.

Southeast with bucket with .8 seconds left to win game! Final Southeast over Bishop Carroll 56-55. Second win in a row for @joemitch24 and the Buffaloes! pic.twitter.com/RiXM30BdIH — alan gales (@alangales) December 8, 2018

Jan. 7, 2014, was the last time Southeast beat Carroll at home. The win Friday marks first-year coach Joe Mitchell’s second win with the Golden Buffaloes. He has Southeast 2-0 for the second straight season.

Craze South

Both of Andale’s basketball teams earned trophies last year, but Maize South was a step ahead Friday night.

The Mavericks earned a sweep of the Indians as the girls snagged a well-rounded 54-35 win and the boys squeaked out a 69-66 overtime win.

It is Maize South’s first sweep of Andale in school history.

Girls coach Ben Hamilton said no one player - yet all - stood out Friday.

“We’ve talked about that we feel like our ceiling is extremely high,” he said. “The huge thing for us, and we talk about it every single day, is just not being satisfied, showing up every day hungry.”

New school

Central painted Andover gold Friday.

The Jaguars swept the Trojans for the second time in the past 12 months as the girls earned a much-needed 57-43 win and the boys came out with a convincing 81-62 victory.

The Central girls entered 0-2 facing the defending AVCTL II champions and crosstown rivals. Coach Stana Jefferson said Friday showed her girls won’t quit, not even when backed into a corner.

“These kids are believers,” she said. “They’re fighters. I’m playing freshmen. I’m playing sophomores. We have a few juniors in the mix. I don’t have a senior on the team.”

Afterward, the Jaguar boys clinched their second straight 3-0 start. Coach Jesse Herrmann said at times Friday, he saw what his offense was capable of.

“We were able to get a lot of what we wanted offensively tonight,” he said. “When we play together well offensively, we’re really hard to stop. We just have some guys that can make shots and some guys that can get to the basket. Offensively, it was the best we’ve played all year.”