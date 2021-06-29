Introducing the 2021 Wichita Eagle high school boys tennis All-Metro team

The Collegiate boys tennis team captured the Class 4A team championship in Wichita on Saturday. It was the 25th team title in program history and the fourth in the last five state tournaments. Courtesy

The Wichita area featured some of the best high school boys tennis players in Kansas this season and that star power is highlighted on The Wichita Eagle’s 2021 All-Metro boys tennis team.

The All-Metro squad consists of eight of the top boys tennis players and a top coach from Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties, based heavily on performances in the postseason and also area coaches’ feedback.

The Collegiate doubles team of senior Luke Swan and junior Charlie Dunne were named the Co-Players of the Year on the All-Metro team after winning the Class 3-1A doubles championship together this season. Below are the full All-Metro selections:

Nick Grabon, Collegiate junior

The East transfer thrived in his new environment, stepping up to the challenge of being Collegiate’s No. 1 singles player. While he lost to some of the state’s best players in the regular season, Grabon saved his best for the postseason. He cruised to a league championship in doubles, then returned to singles to win a regional championship as well. Grabon played an epic match for the Class 3-1A singles championship, losing a third-set tiebreaker to Rossville’s Alex Sherer, 6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). He finished the season with a 17-5 record in singles.

Jaden Tredway, Maize South senior

No one had a better claim for the top singles player in Wichita than Tredway, who finished his senior season with a 33-4 record on the season and a bronze medal at the Class 5A state tournament. He finished with several head-to-head victories over other top Wichita players, including a handful to become a regional champion, then topped off his best finish at the state tournament with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Maize’s top singles players in the third-place match. Tredway did his part in trying to lead Maize South to a team title, as it finished just short of Salina Central in the team race.

Charlie Dunne (junior) and Luke Swan (senior), Collegiate

It’s typical for Collegiate to experiment with its lineup throughout the season, but it became evident that these two players would be the Spartans’ best option for their top doubles team. Dunne and Swan combined to finish the season with a 14-1 record, winning three of its four tournaments. After playing with different partners to win league titles, Dunne and Swan reunited in time for regionals to cruise to a title. That set up a state run that culminated with a thrilling, third-set victory, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), in the Class 3-1A championship over a KC Christian duo. Dunne and Swan were the only Wichita-area players to bring home a championship this season.

Garrison Wright (senior) and Grayson Wright (junior), Maize South

There was no denying the Wright brothers had a strong case to be the top doubles team in Wichita. Not only did they team up to finish with a 26-4 record and win league and regional championships, but they actually only lost to one doubles team — Salina Central’s No. 1 team — the whole season (all four losses were to them). The duo was able to make it to the Class 5A doubles championship match, but ultimately lost again to the Mustangs’ team in a competitive 6-3, 6-4 match.

John Steven II (senior) and Barrett Steven (sophomore), Bishop Carroll

The City League singles champion, John Steven would have had a strong case for All-Metro inclusion in singles play. But Bishop Carroll decided to move him to doubles with his younger brother for the postseason, a risk that proved to be wise. The Steven brothers teamed up to reach the regional championship match before falling to the Maize South’s Wright brothers, then reached the semifinals at the Class 5A state tournament before ultimately losing to the state champions and rallying to finish third place. The duo finished the season with an 18-4 record playing doubles together.

Brian Vancuren, Maize South coach

While winning a state championship was nothing new for Collegiate, Maize South continued its rise as a state power with a second-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament this season. In a short amount of time, Vancuren has helped establish the Mavericks as one of the top programs not only in the area but in all of Class 5A. After battling with Salina Central all season, the Mavericks fell three points short of the Mustangs at the state meet. Maize South had a loaded team with Jaden Tredway (third) and Harris Kossover (ninth) both earning a medal in singles at the state meet, as well as Maize South’s two doubles team in Grayson and Garrison Wright (second) and Landon Eskridge and Mitchell Krumm (10th).

All-Metro second team

Bode Carter, Maize senior

Harris Kossover, Maize South junior

Sam Ritchie, Maize sophomore

Trevor Sweat, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Micah Dahlsten (sophomore) and Cole Deutschendorf (senior), Hesston

Justin Franz (sophomore) and Jonah Schloneger (senior), Newton

Dave Hawley, Collegiate coach