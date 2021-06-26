Wichita’s Katie Swan is back at Wimbledon after her ‘biggest accomplishment in tennis’

For the first time in her career, Wichita resident Katie Swan has played her way into the Wimbledon main draw through qualifying.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to the All England Club, having claimed her first win at a Grand Slam in a first-round match at Wimbledon in 2018. But all of her past appearances at Wimbledon have been from an exemption into the field.

This time Swan had to overcome an injury-riddled year, which saw her world ranking drop to No. 290, to knock off three straight top-150 opponents this week in qualifying to earn a spot into the Wimbledon main draw.

Swan, a native of Britain who moved to Wichita in 2013, is the first British-born woman to come through qualifying at Wimbledon since 2001. She secured her spot by defeating Arina Rodionova in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4, on Friday.

Swan will play American Madison Keys, the tournament’s No. 23 seed, in Monday’s first round.

“I can’t even believe it right now,” Swan told reporters afterward. “I was dealing with a lot of nerves, which was probably pretty obvious, but I can’t tell you how happy I am to come through.

“This is probably my biggest accomplishment in tennis. I’m very excited.”

Spot at The Championships 2021: Booked @Katieswan99 qualifies for the main draw at #Wimbledon after beating Arina Rodionova pic.twitter.com/n2RqjGU8DE — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 25, 2021

It’s been a long road back to returning to this level of tennis for Swan.

After sports were halted last March by the coronavirus pandemic, Swan suffered back and wrist injuries during training. Those injuries prevented her from playing competitively again until January.

She has since been slowly returning to form on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour, which is a circuit below the main WTA Tour. She won her eighth professional singles title of her career — and first in 16 months — back in February at an ITF Tour stop in Orlando.

Her comeback culminated this week at Wimbledon qualifying, where Swan prevailed over three straight top-150 players, including No. 109 Catherine McNally in a three-set thriller, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

When she won match point on Friday to secure her Wimbledon bid, Swan cupped her hands to her mouth and squatted in disbelief. After more than a year of trying to return to this level, Swan had finally achieved her goal.