Kansas high school wrestling: A list of the 50 best wrestlers for the 2021 season

Wichita West’s Quentin Saunders The Wichita Eagle

With the start of the Kansas high school wrestling season this week, Varsity Kansas is taking the time to recognize some of the best wrestlers the Wichita area has to offer.

Here is a list of 40 of the top boys wrestlers and the 10 best girls wrestlers with dreams of winning a state championship this season.

The top 20

1. Quentin Saunders, Wichita West junior

With a 62-1 record and two Class 6A state championships under his belt, there’s no doubt that Saunders is not only the top wrestler in the Wichita area but arguably the best in the state. After winning the 170 title as a freshman, Saunders moved up to win the 182 title last season and will look to defend that title this season.

2. Jerrdon Fisher, Goddard junior

It was a dominant run to the 132 title in Class 5A for Fisher, who won three straight major decisions en route to his first state title to cap a 23-1 sophomore season. He’s moving up to 138 this season and is the top-ranked 138 wrestler in Kansas.

Newton’s Nick Treaster Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

3. Nick Treaster, Newton sophomore

Another state champion in the Treaster family, Nick is following in the footsteps of older brothers, Grant and Logan, who were also state champions at Newton. Nick is the only one to win a title as a freshman, though, as he capped a 37-1 season off with the 5A title at 106 last season. He’ll stay at 106 as a sophomore and is the state’s top-ranked 106 wrestler.

4. Devon Weber, Pratt senior

It’s been a dominant two-year run for Weber, who has a combined 79-1 record the last two seasons with two Class 4A state championships. After winning the 106 title as a sophomore, Weber claimed the 113 title as a junior and will move up to 126 for his senior season. He is the No. 2-ranked 126 wrestler in Kansas.

5. Trig Tennant, Arkansas City senior

After coming close his first two seasons, Tennant broke through and won his first state title as a junior at 145 in Class 5A. He’ll move up to 152 for his senior season and is the top-ranked 152 wrestler in Kansas.

Derby’s Cason Lindsey Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

6. Cason Lindsey, Derby senior

It’s been a steady progression for Lindsey, who took third at state as a freshman and finished runner-up as a sophomore before finally tasting a state championship at 145 in Class 6A last season. Lindsey will move up to 152 for his senior year and is ranked just behind Tennant as the top 145 wrestler in Kansas.

7. Cayleb Atkins, Goddard senior

Atkins is the preseason favorite at 160 in Class 5A after finishing last season with a 45-3 record and losing in the state championship match. After three state medals his first three seasons, Atkins will look to win his first title as a senior. He’s the top-ranked 160 wrestler in Kansas this season.

8. Hector Serratos, Andale senior

Serratos will be looking to finish his career as a three-time state champion after he completed the back-to-back title run last season by winning the 126 title in Class 4A. He’ll move up to 132 for his senior year and is the top-ranked 4A wrestler and No. 4-ranked 132 wrestler in the state.

9. Kaden Glass, Goddard junior

After a breakout sophomore season that saw him reach the Class 5A state championship match at 195, Glass will be looking to build off a 31-5 record he posted last season. Glass will remain at 195 for his junior season and is the top-ranked 195 wrestler in Kansas.

10. Sam Elliot, Buhler junior

Defending Class 4A state champion at 152 who will move up to 160 for his junior year. He’s the top-ranked 160 wrestler in 4A and ranked No. 3 in the state.

11. Nolan Craine, Goddard senior

Has finished third or better at state all three years, but has not yet won a state title. He’s the favorite to do it this year in Class 5A at 170 and is the second-ranked 170 wrestler in the state.

12. Jace Fisher, Goddard senior

Much like his teammate Craine, Fisher has finished second or third at state all three years. He’ll look to break through this season and enters as the No. 2-ranked 152 wrestler in 5A and the third-best in the state.

13. Nakaylen Shabazz, Maize sophomore

After finishing runner-up at Class 5A state at 106, Shabazz will stay at 106 for his sophomore season and look to win the title.

14. Bubba Wright, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore

After placing third at Class 5A state at 106, Wright will move up to 113 and is the top-ranked 5A wrestler in that weight class and the No. 2-ranked in the state.

15. Cody Woods, Derby senior

After reaching the Class 6A state championship match at 106 last season, Woods will remain at 106 for his senior campaign and enters as the top-ranked 6A wrestler at 106.

16. Kael Pappan, Arkansas City senior

Pappan has come close to a title all three seasons — a runner-up finish and a pair of third-place finishes — and will try to break through for a title his senior year. He’s the No. 1-ranked wrestler in 5A at 120.

17. Braden Ledford, Winfield senior

He’s a former state champion who won the Class 4A title at 113 as a sophomore, then finished runner-up at 126 last season. He enters the season as the top-ranked 4A wrestler at 126.

18. Alyeus Craig, Valley Center senior

After finishing 36-5 and second in Class 5A at 126, Craig will look for a state title in that division for his senior year. He enters as the top-ranked 5A wrestler at 126 and No. 4-ranked in the state.

19. Cayden Winter, Andale senior

After reaching the title match at 220 in Class 4A last season, Winter will stay at that weight class for his senior year and enters as the preseason favorite in Class 4A.

20. Nathan Bowen, Campus senior (160)

After a fourth-place finish at Class 6A state at 152, Bowen will move up to 160 for his senior year and is No. 2-ranked entering the season.

Mulvane’s Kammie Schanz Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Top 10 girls wrestlers

21. Livia Swift, Pratt junior

The only returning state champion from area, Swift finished with a 33-3 record and won the 143 title last season. She is the favorite to repeat her title at 143 as a junior.

22. Kammie Schanz, Mulvane sophomore

It was a tight state championship match between Schanz and Swift for the 143 title last season. Although Swift prevailed last year, Schanz figures to be a strong contender once again for the title after a 30-3 campaign last season.

Andover Central’s Xara Bacci Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

23. Xara Bacci, Andover Central sophomore

After reaching the state championship match at 136 and finishing with a 29-4 record, Bacci is back for her sophomore season and will be in the mix for the title at 138.

24. Anna Cullens, Wellington sophomore

After a 25-2 record and run to the state championship match at 109, Cullens will aim for a title this season after such an impressive debut. She enters as the No. 2-ranked at wrestler at 109.

25. Maritza Jimenez, Hutchinson senior

It was a spectacular season for Jimenez, who finished with a 31-2 record and third-place finish at 123 last season. She enters this season as the No. 3-ranked wrestler at 126.

26. Maddi Miller, Nickerson sophomore

Miller finished last season with an 18-3 record and a fifth-place finish at state. She enters as the No. 3-ranked wrestler at 235.

27. Marissa Murray, Kingman sophomore

An injury derailed her run at the state tournament last season and spoiled a 22-3 season. Murray is the No. 4-ranked wrestler at 155 entering this season.

28. Cheyenne Blackwood, Valley Center junior

Blackwood wrestled well on the backside of the state bracket last season to come away with a fifth-place finish. After a 30-9 campaign, she enters as the No. 4-ranked wrestler at 138 this year.

29. Jadyn Thompson, Pratt sophomore

After finishing fifth at 109 last season, Thompson will move up to 115 this season and enters as the state’s No. 4-ranked wrestler in that class.

30. Mikayla Konrade, Winfield junior

Konrade finished sixth at 123 at the state meet last season and enters this year as the No. 5-ranked wrestler at 126.

Twenty more (sorted alphabetically)

31. Eli Auoad, Andale senior (170)

32. Keegan Beavers, Rose Hill junior (138)

33. Logan Davidson, Goddard senior (182)

34. Garrett Davis, Augusta junior (160)

35. Sammy Dickey, Arkansas City senior (126)

36. Grady Fox, Augusta sophomore (120)

37. Nathan Fury, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore (170)

38. Cayden Hughbanks, Maize senior (138)

39. Andy Lin, Augusta senior (106)

40. Gabe Maki, Andover junior (138)

41. Colton Miller, Andale senior (106)

42. Keton Patterson, Maize junior (126)

43. Jerome Ragin, Wichita West junior (220)

44. Landry Root, Andover sophomore (113)

45. Mason Ross, Wichita Northwest senior (220)

46. Colby Schreiner, Kingman junior (145)

47. Maximus Shannon, Arkansas City senior (285)

48. Dylan Sheler, Campus junior (126)

49. Chadwick Stahl, Mulvane senior (126)

50. Hunter Trail, Bishop Carroll senior (170)