The top City League football players honored on 2020 all-league team

Bishop Carroll’s Cade Gatschet and Wichita Northwest’s Julius Bolden The Wichita Eagle

The Greater Wichita Athletic League did not publish all-league teams for the fall sports this season due to coronavirus pandemic forcing the City League into an altered schedule.

Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel played their own competition for the 2020 football, boys soccer and volleyball seasons, while East, Heights, North, Northwest, South, Southeast and West only played each other.

With the help of league coaches, the Eagle has decided to honor the players who made the most out of a challenging season this fall. Below are the unofficial all-City League teams picked by the Eagle for football, boys soccer and volleyball.

Football

Offensive Player of the Year—Julius Bolden, sr., Northwest. Defensive Player of the year—Wetu Kalomo, sr., Northwest. Coach of the Year—Ene Akpan, East.

First team

Quarterback—Aiden Niedens, sr., Bishop Carroll. Running back—Julius Bolden, sr., Northwest; Geremiah Moore, jr., Northwest; John Randle, so., Heights; Hunter Trail, sr., Bishop Carroll. Wide receiver—Oscar Gallardo, sr., Bishop Carroll; Daylan Jones, sr., East; A.J. King, sr., East; Caquoy Patterson, jr., East. Tight end—Mason Ross, sr., Northwest. Offensive line—Gabe Havlovic, sr., Bishop Carroll; Teavor Hunter, jr., East; Caleb Nott, sr., Northwest; Ben Purvis, sr., Bishop Carroll; Keyvan Stallings, jr., Northwest. Defensive line—Brendan Barley, sr., East; Nate Carter, jr., Northwest; Zac Daher, sr., Northwest; Will Doolittle, jr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Nathan Hale, sr., Northwest; Amarion Wilkins, sr., Heights. Linebacker—Darius Cooper, sr., East; Darius Diaz, jr., Northwest; Tiger Jones, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Matthew Morrell, sr., Bishop Carroll; Jacob Younkman, sr., Northwest. Defensive back—Cade Gatschet, sr., Bishop Carroll; Wetu Kalomo, sr., Northwest; Todric McGee, sr., Northwest; Elijah Mosley, sr., Heights; Marion Ponds, sr., East; Ethan Stuhlsatz, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Kicker—Kaden Claassen, jr., Heights. Punter—Isaac Schmitz, jr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Returner—A.J. King, sr., East; John Randle, so., Heights.

Second team

Quarterback—Dae’onte Mitchell, fr., East; Andrew Gimino, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Running back—Doug Bates, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Jomarion Nelson, jr., East; L.J. Phillips, so., Northwest; Quentin Saunders, jr., West. Wide receiver—Kaleb Coleman, sr., Northwest; Matt Holthusen, jr., Bishop Carroll; Tiger Jones, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Tight end—Will Anciaux, so., Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Offensive line—Isaac Engel, sr., Northwest; James Gilbertson, sr., Northwest; George Hervey, jr., Heights; De’Andre Hudson, sr., Southeast; Noah Redcorn, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Luke Richmeier, sr., Bishop Carroll; Alex Rocha, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Defensive line—Andrew Bye, jr., Bishop Carroll; Leon Dixon, sr., West; Juan Navarrete, sr., East; Jack Ryan, sr., Bishop Carroll; Adam Shipp, sr., South; George Traglia, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Linebacker—Andrew Husband, sr., Bishop Carroll; Jy’Vaughn Martin, sr., Heights; Jerome Ragin, jr., West; Ja-Ron Tolefree, sr., Northwest; Dialo Watson, jr., South. Defensive back—Zaire Adkins, sr., Northwest; Brandon Burr, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Adama Faye, sr., East; Rian Green, sr., West; Joziah Hill, sr., Northwest; Tobi Osunsanmi, jr., East; Michael Polley, jr., Bishop Carroll; J’Qwon Johnson, sr., West. Kicker—Carson Arndt, sr., Northwest; Jose Garcia, sr., Bishop Carroll. Punter—Kaden Claassen, jr., Heights; Caden Morris, sr., South. Returner—Geremiah Moore, jr., Northwest.

Honorable mention

Quarterback—D.J. Dingle, so., Heights; T.J. Neal, jr., South; Malachi Rogers, so., West. Running back—Cale Curtis, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Adrian Patterson, jr., Heights; R.J. Richard, jr., Heights; Joel Underwood, jr., Southeast; Jadonn Williams, jr., Bishop Carroll. Wide receiver—Camden Aldrich, sr., Northwest; J’Qwon Johnson, sr., West; Sahntaj Murphy, sr., Southeast; Dialo Watson, jr., South; Tight end—Caden Morris, sr., South; Jordan Okon, so., Heights; Jackson Stonestreet, sr., Bishop Carroll. Offensive line—Bishop Britt, sr., North; Luke Clayton, sr., East; Dylan Davis, sr., South; Dylan Depperschmidt, sr., Heights; Dylan Greenley, so., West; Diego Gutierrez, sr., Northwest; Maddox Marcotte, jr., Bishop Carroll; Cole McAuliffe, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Aaron Mier, sr., Heights; Doug Morris, jr., West; Marquez Peakes, jr., Southeast; Brock Pedruzzi, sr., Bishop Carroll; Haydon Powell, so., Heights; Carlos Sosa, jr., South; Logan Spachek, jr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Brendan Vlach, sr., South; Jacob Werne, jr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Owen West, sr., North. Defensive line—Nazirr Breeden, sr., South; Zac Bryant, jr., East; Jaden Caldwell, jr., Heights; Wilson Eustace, jr., Bishop Carroll; Kobey Figures, so., West; Liar Hunter, sr., Southeast; Royal Johnson, sr., East; Braydon Lewis, jr., West; Jakobi Livingston, sr., Southeast; Isaac Marquez, sr., Northwest; Salvador Ornelas, sr., North; Braxton Powers, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Shamon Webb, sr., Heights; Brayden Weber, so., Bishop Carroll. Linebacker—Antoin Alston, sr., South; Nathan Fury, so., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Jordan Huggins, sr., South; Pedro Lopz, sr., Southeast; Demetrius Manuel, jr., East; A.J. McCullough, sr., West; Zach Morford, jr., Northwest; Shyheem Parker, jr., East; Jaxon Powers, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Jaheim Richbow, jr., West; Haden Sage, jr., Bishop Carroll; Jaden Wheeler, sr., Northwest; Isaiah Yehudah, so., Heights. Defensive back—Izayan Beach, jr., South; Dameion Beaver, jr., South; Ryan Birch, sr., Bishop Carroll; Cooper Buessing, so., Bishop Carroll; Cale Curtis, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Zavion Evans, jr., Southeast; Andrew Gimino, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Jaeden Hamilton, jr., Heights; Jaylin Hanks, sr., Heights; Travon Manuel-Atkinson, jr., East; Sahntaj Murphy, sr., Southeast; Jaydon Okoro, so., Heights; Zavion Parks-Clarke, jr., West; Isaac Schmitz, jr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Davion Ware, sr., Heights; Cassius Williams, sr., West. Punter—Leon Dixon, sr., West; Kamarion Hart, Kamarion Hart, sr., East; Aiden Niedens, sr., Bishop Carroll. Returner—Julius Bolden, sr,. Northwest; Cale Curtis, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Cade Gatschet, sr., Bishop Carroll; Andrew Gimino, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Jaeden Hamilton, jr., Heights; J’Qwon Johnson, sr., West; Sahntaj Murphy, sr., Southeast; Caquoy Patterson, jr., East.

Wichita East’s Ivan Quezada Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Boys soccer

Player of the Year—Angel Derath, East, sr., D. Coach of the Year—Fred Koepp, East.

First team

Forward—Ivan Quezada, East, sr.; Uriel Aguilera-Fernandez, North, jr.; Carson Arndt, Northwest, sr.; Faisal Arshard, Heights, sr; Calixtro Gutierrez, East, sr. Midfielder—Monty Almaliky, Heights, jr.; Bergan Loveless, Bishop Carroll, jr.; Abdullah Ahmed, East, jr.; Ben Bombardier, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, sr.; Vincente Tovar, North, sr. Defender—Angel Derath, East, sr.; Zaid Sibaai, Heights, jr.; Isaac Iseman, Bishop Carroll, sr.; Evan Jensen, Heights, sr.. Goalkeeper—Jesus Garcia, East, fr.

Second team

Forward—Sebastian Vizcarra, Bishop Carroll, jr.; David Arriaga, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, jr.; Elijah Harbin, North, sr.; Ethan Jensen, Heights, sr. Midfielder—Johan Hernandez, East, sr.; Enrique Morales, Northwest, sr.; Kellen Daugherty, Bishop Carroll, sr.; Manuel Madrid, East, sr.; Andres Noble, West, sr. Defender—Jovany Tomayo, North, sr.; Vijay Reddy, East, jr.; Aiden Albers, Bishop Carroll, sr.; Jude Tran, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, jr.; Sam Mueller, Northwest, sr. Goalkeeper—Adrian Perez, Heights, so.; Eddy Rachedi, Southeast, jr.

Honorable mention

Sergio Morales-Diaz, Bishop Carroll, sr., GK; Keyden Gaines, East, jr., D; Gael Landeros, East, jr., F; Andrew Perez, East, sr., F; Daniel Rodriguez, East, sr., D; Jonathan Perez, Heights, jr., MF; Malik Seyam, Heights, sr., MF; Ramses Balderas, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, jr., F; Justin Brokaw, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, jr., F; Travis Do, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, jr., D; Collin Ingram, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, jr., MF; Malik Ngugi, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, sr., GK; Sebastian Ruiz, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, jr., MF; Alex Truong, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, so., F; Abraham Vargas, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, jr., D; Anthony Castaneda, North, jr., D; Diego Estrada, North, sr., D; Zahid Hernandez, North, jr., D; Sergio Najera, North, jr., MF; Angel Quezada, North, so., GK; Arturo Veliz, North, jr., MF; Calvin Bell, Northwest, fr., MF; Jack Fincham, Northwest, sr., F; Andrew Fisher, Northwest, sr., D; Misael Rivas, Northwest, sr., D; Tyler Smalley, Northwest, so., GK; Zane Visger, Northwest, sr., F; Malipo Bagaya, Southeast, sr., MF; Angel Castillo-Vital, Southeast, sr., D; Marlon Gonzalez-Ramirez, Southeast, jr., MF; Exodus Kasongo, Southeast, sr., D; Tim Nguyen, Southeast, sr., MF; Kevin Phitsanu, Southeast, jr., D; Cristian Schmidt, Southeast, jr., D; Ethan Sean, Southeast, sr., D; Noe Beltran, West, jr., MF; Arturo Rojas, West, jr., D.

Bishop Carroll’s Riley Daugherty (second right) and Ella Larkin (third right) were chosen to the Class 5A All-Tournament volleyball team in 2018. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Volleyball

Player of the Year—Ella Larkin, Bishop Carroll, sr., S-OH. Co-Coaches of the Year—Alexis Head, East; Adriana Leake, Northwest.

First team

Ella Larkin, Bishop Carroll, sr., S-OH; Riley Daugherty, Bishop Carroll, sr., OH; Melody Ukoefreso, East, sr., OH; Brailee Bogle, Northwest, so., S-OH; Jordan Bruckner, East, so., DS; Caiya Stucky, Northwest, jr., OH-S; Kenzie Dugan, Bishop Carroll, jr., MH; Gracyn McClain, East, sr., MH; Jaicee Corcoran, Northwest, sr., OH; Haley Cahill, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, sr., S; Lily Ebright, Bishop Carroll, jr., L; Maddy Baxter, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, sr., MH; Brooke Tholen, East, sr., L; Nicole Soto, Heights, sr., MH; Payton Benoit, Northwest, so., L.

Second team

Talia Wright, Southeast, sr., MH; Maddie Marcotte, East, sr., S; Ashton George, Bishop Carroll, sr., DS; Ali Nye, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, sr., MH; Camdyn Stucky, Northwest, fr., MH; Emily Wagner, Heights, sr., L; Khanhvy Ta, South, jr., S; Amber Dixon, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, sr., L; Akeir Scales, East, jr., OH; Leslie Retana, North, jr., S; Arianna Roach, South, sr., L; Madison Ngo, Southeast, sr., L; Zoey Tauanu’u, Heights, sr., S; Anahy Quezada, North, sr., MH; Jaidynee Vontress, Southeast, so., OH.

Honorable mention

Tori Brake, Bishop Carroll, sr., OH-MH; Caroline Hybl, Bishop Carroll, sr., MH; Ellie Anderson, East, sr., MH; Klaire Kuckelman, Heights, sr., OH; Michaela Wagner, Heights, sr., OH; Olivia Kilby, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, sr., OH; Maura Lickteig, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, sr., OH; Marcela Cepeda, North, sr., OH; Mia Perez, North, sr., L; Daetyn Bogle, Northwest, so., MH; Alex Workman, Northwest, so., MH; Raisha Banks, South, sr., OH; Kianna Davis, South, sr., OH; Sydney Hayes, South, sr., OH; Penelope Johnson, Southeast, sr., S; Katelyn Kennedy, Southeast, sr., OH; Brianna Assimonye, West, jr., OH; Alayja Davis, West, jr., MH; Keashia Davis, West, so., MH; Laticia Garcia, West, sr., OH; Day’Z Putman, West, sr., OH-S.