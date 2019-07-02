Athletes of the Year: Meet the Eagle’s senior representatives from each high school

Wichita Northwest’s Marcus Hicks The Wichita Eagle

Andale Indians

Boys - Mason Fairchild (Football/Basketball/Track and Field)

Andale tight end Mason Fairchild smiles for the cameras after signing with Kansas on National Signing Day on Wednesday. (Dec. 19, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Fairchild was a three-sport athlete for Andale, earning All-State honors in track and field and football, for which he is signed to play at the University of Kansas.

Girls - Macie Eck (Basketball/Softball)

Andale/Garden Plain’s Macie Eck Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Eck will continue her softball career at Notre Dame, believed to be the first Andale athlete to compete for the Fighting Irish. Eck was a three-time All-Metro softball selection.

Andover Trojans

Boys - Asher Moen (Cross Country/Track and Field)

2019 Wichita Eagle High School All-Metro Boys Track 3,200 meters, Andover’s Asher Moen Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Moen won the 3,200 meters and helping the Trojans to a title in the 4x800-meter relay. Moen was an All-Metro selection in cross country and track.

Girls - Brynn Wilson (Volleyball)

Brynn Wilson/Facebook

Out of her libero spot, Wilson was instrumental to organizing the Trojans on the court and helped them to a Class 5A regional and AVCTL II league championship.

Andover Central Jaguars

Boys - Easton Leedom (Basketball)

Andover Central’s Easton Leedom Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

The Jaguars beat undefeated Maize in the Class 5A semifinal and Basehor-Linwood in the championship game. Andover Central won the AVCTL II league title, and Leedom was named second-team All-State.

Girls - Peyton Vincze (Soccer/Track and Field)

Sad that the results weren’t in our favor, but honored to be apart of the campaign with such amazing players and an amazing country. Thanks for everyone who came out last night, including my family #TogetherStronger #Cymru pic.twitter.com/uI5xhGXPZk — Peyton Vincze (@peytonv04) September 1, 2018

Vincze has competed for the Wales Women’s Soccer National Team and an Olympic Development team, which kept her off the pitch for the Jags. She also helped win the Class 5A 4x400-meter relay state title.

Augusta Orioles

Boys - Zac Burton (Basketball/Baseball)

I’m excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career next year at Butler Community College. I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for encouraging and supporting me on this long ride. GO GRIZZLIES pic.twitter.com/9YF8wNd7vh — Zac Burton (@zacburton10) May 9, 2019

Burton’s size and strength was key to the Orioles’ run to the Class 4A basketball title game; they beat Andale and Chapman before falling to KC Piper.

Girls - Gracie Johnston (Softball)

Augusta’s Gracie Johnston Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Johnston pitched every game of the Class 4A state tournament and won them all, beating Andale to win the state championship. Johnston is a two-time All-Metro pitcher.

Belle Plaine Dragons

Boys - Bo Gooch (Football/Basketball)

Belle Plaine’s Bo Gooch Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Part of the Dragons’ football and basketball teams, Gooch put Belle Plaine back on the map in Class 3A Kansas as one of the top teams in the state throughout the regular season.

Girls - Hanna Mowdy (Volleyball)

SUBSTATE CHAMPIONS couldn’t be more proud of this team and how far we’ve come this season! Love you all! Thankful for my amazing family and boyfriend for all of their love & support️ and huge shoutout to all the students that came out and supported today! Catch us in Hutch pic.twitter.com/0eNjpYR0e1 — Hanna Mowdy (@HannaMowdy) October 21, 2018

Mowdy’s leadership was paramount to Belle Plaine’s success in getting to state, where it finished 1-2 in pool play.

Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Boys - Carson Lee (Boys Soccer/Football/Basketball)

Bishop Carroll senior Carson Lee scored a bar-down goal in the Golden Eagles 3-0 win over Andover on Monday to advance to their regional final Thursday. (Oct. 22, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

A three-point specialist in the Golden Eagles’ Class 5A semifinal basketball appearance and kicker for the regional champion football team, Lee shined brightest on the pitch. Carroll finished fourth at state in boys soccer, and Lee was named to the All-Metro team.

Girls - Sydney Schmidt (Swimming)

Carroll’s Sydney Schmidt won the 100-yard butterfly in the 5A-1A state meet on Saturday in Topeka. Susan Pfannmuller Special to The Star

Schmidt won the 50-yard freestyle at 23.78 seconds. She also won the 100 free and helped Carroll to a 400 free relay title. Schmidt was the key senior to Carroll’s first girls swimming and diving state team title in school history.

Buhler Crusaders

Boys - Jordan Hawkins (Football/Track and Field)

Buhler’s Jordan Hawkins, center, wins the 4A 100 meter dash with a time of 10.65 at the Track and Field State Championships at Cessna Stadium Saturday. (May 25, 2019) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Hawkins won a pair of state titles at the Class 4A state track and field meet in the 100 and 200 meters. Hawkins set the 4A record in the 100 meters at 10.65 seconds.

Girls - Alex Hutton (Soccer)

73’: The HAT TRICK for Alex Hutton!! 3-0, Buhler pic.twitter.com/gcTjDhb2A4 — Buhler Crusaders (@BuhlerCrusaders) May 22, 2019

Hutton helped Buhler to the Class 4-1A girls soccer semifinals with regional and sub-state victories.

Campus Colts

Boys - Tyler Kahmann (Football, Basketball, Baseball)

Campus senior Tyler Kahmann scored a team-high 21 points in the Colts’ 62-36 win over El Dorado in the semifinals of the Bluestem Classic in El Dorado on Friday night. (Jan. 18, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Kahmann’s was named to the All-Metro football and baseball teams, helping Campus to the Class 6A baseball state title.

Girls - Taylor Cessna (Bowling)

I’m beyond excited to announce I have committed to continue my nursing education and bowling career at Barton Community College! Thank you to my friends, family, and coaches who have supported me all this way. Let’s go Cougars! @BartonCC pic.twitter.com/ORMorawOWB — Tay (@TaylorCessna01) February 19, 2019

Cessna won state as a sophomore and was a key leader to Campus’ 2019 Class 6A girls bowling state championship, the second of her career.

Cheney Cardinals

Boys - Trey Patterson (Football/Basketball/Track and Field)

Cheney’s Trey Patterson Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Patterson won the Class 3A state title at 195-feet-10. He is signed to Nebraska.

Girls - Layne Needham (Volleyball/Basketball/Track and Field)

Cheney’s Layne Needham Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Needham won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles along with the 4x100. She is signed to Fort Hays State.

Circle Thunderbirds

Boys - Jude Warren (Basketball)

Praise God for the opportunity to receive an offer from @ButlerGrizzlies @CoachVo11 , thank you so much for the opportunity pic.twitter.com/ynfzDN7HXP — Jude warren (@Judewarren17) March 3, 2019

Warren was named to the Class 4A first team All-State and helped Circle to one of its most promising seasons in recent history.

Girls - Alyson Potter (Basketball)

Circle’s Alyson Potter Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Potter was instrumental to Circle’s Class 4A regional championship in 2019. Her all-around game landed her on the Class 4A first team All-State.

Clearwater Indians

Boys - Darryl Rylant (Football/Wrestling)

2019 Class 4A 145 pound Champion - Darryl Rylant pic.twitter.com/IHS66kEOtm — Clearwater HS (@ClearwaterCHS) February 23, 2019

He won the Class 4A 145-point wrestling title with a 46-1 record. He won two titles and came in the top three four times in his career.

Girls - Kylee Harman (Volleyball/Basketball/Track and Field)

Come support your Lady Indians at sub-state tomorrow on our home court, starting at 2️ pic.twitter.com/4NYpiFrANI — Kylee Harman (@HarmanKylee) October 21, 2016

Harman was named AVCTL IV girls basketball honorable mention and was one of the Eagle’s volleyball players to watch.

Collegiate Spartans

Boys - Max Wheeler (Tennis)

Collegiate’s Max Wheeler Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Wheeler and doubles partner Luke Swan won the Class 3-2-1A state title and helped the Spartans back to the top of the team standings in 2019.

Girls - Maddie Reed (Basketball/Soccer)

Collegiate’s Maddie Reed Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Before Reed, Collegiate girls soccer was just getting off the ground. The two-time All-Metro selection set multiple school records and put the Spartans on the map.

Conway Springs Cardinals

Boys - Daniel Becker (Football)

Becker was a unanimous Central Plains League first team selection and the league’s defensive player of the year. He helped Conway Springs to another undefeated regular season.

Girls - Kayla Koester (Volleyball/Basketball/Tennis)

@MulvaneSports/Twitter

Koester and her sister, Kara, have been stars for Conway Springs. The sisters were named Class 2A second team All-State selections and were a dynamic pair for the Cardinals in multiple sports.

Derby Panthers

Boys - Crew Squires (Football/Wrestling)

Derby’s Crew Squires Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Squires brought home football and wrestling state championship rings and was one of two Panther wrestlers to win individual titles.

Girls - Kennedy Brown (Basketball)

Brown was named Kansas’ first McDonald’s High School All-American. She helped Derby to its first girls basketball state title in 2018 and a third-place finish as a senior. She was a two-time top five selection.

Douglass Bulldogs

Boys - Zachary Dressler (Football/Wrestling)

Douglass senior Zach Dressler stood out in the Bulldogs’ district championship-sealing win over Belle Plaine. Courtesy of Robert Ramey

Dressler was one one of the top rushers in all of Kansas in 2018. Dressler helped Douglass to its best regular-season record at 7-1 and a district title.

Girls - Katelyn Moore (Volleyball/Basketball/Softball)

All-Metro volleyball team member, Douglass’ Katelyn Moore. (November 19, 2018) Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

Moore was Douglass’ lone All-Metro selection from the 2018-19 school year. She was one of the top players in the state and helped the Bulldogs to an outstanding regular season.

East Blue Aces

Boys - Sam Hutchinson (Swimming)

Wichita East’s Sam Hutchinson Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Hutchinson has been a staple to East’s boys swim team for four years. His knowledge extended to the pool as one of the area’s top leaders.

Girls - Brynn Walker (Soccer)

Wichita East’s Brynn Walker Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Walker was arguably the top defender not only in Wichita but all of Kansas in 2019. She was a two-time All-Metro selection.

El Dorado Wildcats

Boys - Braden Morgan (Football/Wrestling)

El Dorado’s Braden Morgan (left) wrestled against St. James Academy’s Cade Lautt at the Derby Invitational on Saturday night. (Jan. 5, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Morgan’s story is heartbreaking and inspiring. He brought El Dorado two individual wrestling titles in his career.

Girls - Annalise Young (Basketball/Softball)

Last home game. Ever. These last 4 years have been some of my greatest memories in high school. So thankful I have such an amazing team to finish out my softball career with me pic.twitter.com/LJldn7JUts — (@ayoung_19) May 7, 2019

Young was one of El Dorado’s top female multi-sport athletes, competing in basketball and softball.

Garden Plain Owls

Boys - Dylan Hahn (Football/Basketball/Baseball)

Hahn shined on the diamond, earning Class 4A second-team All-State honors.

Girls - Lauren Danahy (Volleyball/Basketball)

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Danahy was the star for Garden Plain’s girls basketball state title and earned an All-Metro selection.

Goddard Lions

Boys - Troy Fisher (Wrestling)

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Fisher was arguably Kansas’ top pound-for-pound wrestler in 2019. He won his second straight Class 5A individual title, capping a 33-3 season with an All-Metro selection.

Girls - Torri Vang (Basketball/Softball)

Goddard’s Torri Vang Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

The Lions won regional championships in basketball and volleyball, and she was there for both. She is signed to Cowley CC for basketball.

Eisenhower Tigers

Boys - Tyler Trudo (Golf)

Eisenhower’s Tyler Trudo Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Trudo had an up-and-down senior season but finished on top. He won the Class 5A state championship over a loaded field with a 4-under 67.

Girls - Faith Denning (Basketball/Softball)

Susan always captured the moments where I was happiest doing the thing I loved, she always cheered us on, she’ll be missed greatly pic.twitter.com/YkX7Qc7YIx — faith (@faithdenning) March 5, 2019

Eisenhower’s basketball and softball teams are surging upward, and it’s in part because of Denning. Her leadership was vital to the belief both teams showed in 2019.

Halstead Dragons

Boys - Andrew O’Brien (Cross Country/Basketball/Track and Field)

Halstead’s Andrew O’Brien Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

O’Brien is a four-time state champion, with a basketball title in 2018, a cross country crown and a pair in track as a senior.

Girls - Maddie Beckett (Volleyball)

Beckett led the Dragons in 2018 with 293 kills on 831 attempts. She also had a team-high 63 aces.

Haven Wildcats

Boys - Corby Nisly (Football)

Faces in KS: Corby Nisly of Haven will be one of the top lineman in 3A. At 6'4" 291 pounds look for the senior to have a big year - Sports in Kansas https://t.co/SsCXBtrGDM pic.twitter.com/30FDrVdwhC — Sports in Kansas (@sportsinkansas) August 9, 2018

A second team Class 3A All-State selection, Nisly’s power on the line was a tone-setter for the Wildcats.

Girls - Arie Roper (Volleyball, Basketball)

Haven senior guard Arie Roper hoists the plaque after winning the 2019 Wildcat Classic with a 54-40 victory over Cheney on Saturday. (Jan. 26, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Named a KBCA All-Star, Roper was the senior leader for the Haven girls basketball team. Although not the highest scorer, her skills included organizing the Wildcats.

Heights Falcons

Boys - K’Vonte Baker (Football, Basketball, Track and Field)

K’Vonte Baker, Wichita Heights senior quarterback, tries to evade Phoenix Smith, a Bishop Carroll junior defensive end, in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 win over the Falcons on Friday. (Sept. 7, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Baker was Heights’ most versatile athlete in 2019. He re-joined the Falcons’ basketball team as a senior after becoming one of the state’s top rushers.

Girls - Brianna Reece (Diving)

2019 All-Metro Girls Diving selection, Wichita Heights’ Brianna Reece Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Reece was a four-time City League diving champion and earned a top four finish at state as a senior.

Hesston Swathers

Boys - Grant Brenneman (Golf)

Hesston junior Grant Brenneman won the Class 3A boys golf state championship Monday at Spring Creek Golf Course in Sabetha. @grantb_21/Twitter

Brenneman earned the Class 3A state championship as a junior and won the Swathers’ regional championship as senior.

Girls - Kylie Martin (Tennis)

Kylie Martin, Hesston. (November 7, 2018) Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

Martin was part of the 3-2-1A doubles championship team alongside her sister, Michaela, and earned All-Metro honors.

Hutchinson Salthawks

Boys - Dalton Hobbs (Football/Bowling)

Hobbs earned a top-four bowling finish as a senior and helped Hutch to a runner-up team finish.

Girls - Jayla Bynum (Basketball, Track and Field)

Next we are excited to welcome Jayla Bynum to the Family! Jayla comes from Hutchinson, Kansas and placed 4th at the 2019 Kansas 6A State Championships in the javelin and shot put, and she won the championship in the shot put in 2018! #MarchOn pic.twitter.com/tbrJWladP5 — Sycamore Track/XC (@IndStTrackField) June 25, 2019

Bynum was consistently one of Hutchinson’s top female athletes and earned a pair of top-four finishes as a senior.

Independent Panthers

Boys - Waylon Chance (Football, Basketball, Baseball)

Cut Freshman Year to

1st Team All League Catcher

2nd Team All State Catcher

Love all the guys Ive met along the way, I’ll miss you Panther Baseball. pic.twitter.com/hO8b4o2IGb — Waylon (@WaylonChance) June 19, 2019

Chance helped Independent back to state in 2019 as one of the top catchers in Kansas.

Girls - Madison Martin (Basketball, Swimming)

Martin had an outstanding career with the Panthers as one of their top basketball players and swimmers.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

Boys - Scott Valentas (Football, Basketball)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel graduate Scott Valentas speaks for the West Squad at the 2019 Shrine Bowl Player Appreciation Banquet in Dodge City. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Valentas’ maturity carried him in the classroom and field. Attending Ivy League’s Columbia, he earned an All-Metro football selection.

Girls - Emily Michaelis (Soccer)

Kapaun’s Emily Michaelis Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Michaelis was one of two seniors for the Kapaun girls soccer team and earned an All-Metro selection.

Maize Eagles

Boys - Caleb Grill (Football, Basketball, Track and Field, Baseball)

Maize’s Caleb Grill Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Grill was arguably the top athlete, male or female, in the Wichita area as a senior. He earned three All-Metro selections and three All-State honors in 2018-19.

Girls - Payton Eskridge (Soccer)

Maize’s Payton Eskridge Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Eskridge’s energy and poise on the ball was contagious. She helped lead the Eagles to another regional championship.

Maize South Mavericks

Boys - Andrew Bliss (Football, Soccer)

Maize South senior Andrew Bliss and his teammates celebrated his double-overtime, game-winning goal in the Mavericks’ 2-1 regional championship victory over Eisenhower on Thursday night. (Oct. 25, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Bliss doubled as a football and soccer player in the fall and led the Mavericks to a Class 5A runner-up finish on the pitch.

Girls - Lauren Johnson (Basketball, Softball)

Maize South’s Lauren Johnson Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Perhaps the most feared player in the Wichita area, Johnson finished her career with three All-Metro honors and helped the Mavs to a third-place finish in 5A.

McPherson Bullpups

Boys - Jace Kinnamon (Football, Basketball, Track and Field)

Handing in my last high school jersey was a lot harder than I thought it would be pic.twitter.com/p8e1K4J6aA — jacekinnamon (@jacekinnamon1) May 26, 2019

Kinnamon’s running ability earned him the nickname, “The Bus,” and it fit. He helped McPherson to a semifinal finish in 5A football.

Girls - Mya Kretzer (Wrestling)

McPherson senior Mya Kretzer won the 126-pound Kansas high school girls wrestling state championship Saturday. Courtesy of Mya Kretzer

Kretzer’s impact at McPherson went beyond her skill on the mat. She was the figurehead behind KSHSAA’s adoption of girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport.

Mulvane Wildcats

Boys - Drew Ellis (Football, Basketball, Baseball)

Mulvane’s Drew Ellis Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Ellis added baseball to his resume as a senior and helped lead the Wildcats to a semifinal finish in 4A. He was also a top player in football and basketball.

Girls - Grace Myears (Basketball, Soccer)

Come out & support at our regional championship game tonight @ 5 pic.twitter.com/NaNrP2bmpf — Grace (@grace_myears) May 17, 2018

Myears’ leadership on the pitch was key to Mulvane’s successes in 2019. Her organizational skills in defense kept the Wildcats in a lot of games.

Newton Railroaders

Boys - Wyatt Hendrickson (Wrestling)

Newton senior Wyatt Hendrickson is set to serve in the Air Force after his high school and college career. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Hendrickson is regarded as the top wrestler in Kansas. He won his second state championship in 2019, pinning another Kansas great, Cade Lautt of St. James.

Girls - Kalli Anderson (Track and Field)

Newton’s Kalli Anderson (center) won the Class 5A 100 meter dash with a time of 11.81 seconds at the state track meet on Saturday at Cessna Stadium. (May 25, 2019) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Anderson set the 5A record in the 100 meters at 11.81 seconds and holds the No. 2 time in state history.

North Redskins

Boys - Nick Dominick (Soccer)

All-Metro Soccer. Nick Dominick - North Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

North didn’t hit the heights it expected in 2019, but Dominick was a monster on defense, earning All-Metro honors.

Girls - Nayeli Gallo (Soccer)

Wichita North’s Nayeli Gallo Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Gallo was regarded as the No. 1 player in the Wichita area this past year and helped North to its first regional title since 2013.

Northwest Grizzlies

Boys - Marcus Hicks (Football, Wrestling, Track and Field)

Wichita Northwest’s Marcus Hicks Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Hicks earned three All-Metro honors in three seasons as a senior and won state titles in wrestling and discus.

Girls - Lexi Dryden (Softball)

Northwest’s Lexi Dryden Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Dryden played with four family members as a senior and led the Grizzlies to their first 5A regional title.

Rose Hill Rockets

Boys - Kyle Sackett (Wrestling)

@Kyle_Sackett/Twitter

Sackett earned a fourth-place finish in Class 4A’s 113-pound bracket and finished his career with a 38-5 senior season.

Girls - Emily Adler (Volleyball, Basketball, Softball)

Rose Hill’s Emily Adler Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Adler’s versatility as an athlete was vital to Rose Hill’s successes in 2019. She went to state in volleyball and helped the Rockets to a semifinal finish in softball.

Salina Central Mustangs

Boys - Taylon Peters (Football, Wrestling)

West running back Taylon Peters (Salina Central) runs in for a score. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Peters was one of the state’s most dominant rushers and was key to Central’s turnaround, reaching a 5A regional championship game.

Girls - Selah Merkle (Basketball)

Central’s girls basketball team didn’t get back to state, but Merkle was one of the top players in Kansas.

Salina South Cougars

Boys - Isaac Mitchell (Football, Basketball, Track and Field)

West defensive linemen Isaac Mitchell (Salina South) and David Hernandez (Manhattan) celebrate an interception. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Signed to Yale, Mitchell’s intelligence showed on the field as one of the top defensive linemen in Kansas.

Girls - Victoria Maxton (Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field)

a very special day, with very special people #champ pic.twitter.com/zGyqr0rLxt — tori :) (@MaxtonVictoria) May 26, 2019

Maxton pulled one of the biggest upsets in Class 5A track and field, beating last year’s champion, Taylor Linn of Carroll.

Sedgwick Cardinals

Boys - Hooper Schroeder (Football, Basketball, Baseball)

Sedgwick senior quarterback Hooper Schroeder is gaining notoriety after throwing for 502 yards in Week 1. @Hoop_2033/Twitter

Schroeder was among the top passers in Kansas and helped Sedgwick to a Class 2-1A regional title as well as a trip to state in baseball.

Girls - Natalie Werner (Volleyball, Basketball)

Werner carried on the family name in Sedgwick nicely, serving as one of the top volleyball and basketball players for the Cardinals.

South Titans

Boys - Deron Dudley (Track and Field)

South’s Deron Dudley Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Dudley won the Class 6A 100- and 200-meter dashes and was part of the record-setting 4x100 team last year. He was also named the Great Wichita Sports Commission’s Male Athlete of the Year.

Girls - Brittany Brickhouse (Basketball)

Another successful South Signing Day! Congratulations to Aerihna Afoa, Brittney Brickhouse and Chelsea James for taking their talents to @ColbyCCollege and @kwucoyotes #inked pic.twitter.com/CqAHzjnlmD — South Titans AD (@southtitans) March 30, 2019

Under a new coach, the South High girls basketball team showed it’s not going anywhere. Brickhouse was a big reason.

Southeast Golden Buffaloes

Boys - Johnny Murdock (Basketball)

Wichita Southeast’s Jackie Johnson (left), Johnny Murdock (center) and Breelyn Wright (right) were key to the Golden Buffaloes’ 72-64 home win over Heights on Tuesday night. (Feb. 12, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Murdock was a KBCA All-Star and one of the biggest reasons for Southeast’s third-place finish in Class 6A this season.

Girls - Tatum Ernt (Volleyball)

Can’t wait to continue my volleyball career at Johnson County Community College! Thank you so much to everyone who pushed me and supported me through it all!! Proud to say I’m a Cavalier pic.twitter.com/ZfmSLKYEFJ — (@Tatum_Ernt) March 7, 2019

Ernt earned All-City Leauge volleyball second-team honors and is heading to Johnson County.

Trinity Academy Knights

Boys - Caden Vanlandingham (Basketball, Golf)

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Vanlandingham’s poise helped him to the Class 4A golf individual title and team championship along with a third-place finish in basketball.

Girls - Grace Hancock (Soccer)

Grace Hancock/Facebook

Hancock was one of the senior leaders behind Trinity’s girls soccer regional championship in a year few expected the Knights to have.

Valley Center Hornets

Boys - Hayden Brauer (Tennis)

Valley Center’s Colby Swift (left) and Hayden Brauer Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Brauer was maybe the top tennis player in Kansas to not win a singles title. Instead, he won Class 5A doubles alongside partner Colby Swift.

Girls - Emily Breault (Soccer)

Valley Center’s Emily Breault Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Breault was one of the most entertaining players to watch in Wichita and helped Valley Center to a third-place finish in Class 5A.

Wellington Crusaders

Boys - De’Andre Washington (Football, Basketball, Baseball, Track and Field)

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Washington was Wellington’s do-it-all kid. He helped the Crusader football team to a regional title and performed well at state track.

Girls - Brooke McCorkle (Volleyball, Softball, Track and Field)

McCorkle was Wellington’s top softball playe. She is headed to Mississippi Valley State. She also performed well in volleyball and track and field.

West Pioneers

Boys - Zion Parks-Jackson (Football, Basketball)

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Parks-Jackson earned a Shrine Bowl nod for his football talents at West High. He also served as one of the Pioneers’ top basketball guards.

Girls - Micah Slater (Basketball)

Slater was key to the Pioneers’ leadership on the girls basketball team, earning important wins toward rebuilding the program.

Winfield Vikings

Boys - Owen Braungardt (Football, Wrestling, Baseball)

Winfield dropped five spots in the latest Kansas Coaches Wrestling Association rankings in Class 4A. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Braungardt was one of the state’s most underrated athletes in 2019. He won the Class 4A 182-pound title and beat the 6A winner. He also competed in football and baseball.

Girls - Kenna Biddle (Golf)

League tournament. Team 3rd. Kenna Biddle and Elly Bertholf 1st team All League! Kiara Zoglmann 2nd team! Nice job ladies! pic.twitter.com/UaJz0Vnuwl — WincoachB (@RunningGhost2) October 2, 2018

Biddle helped Winfield to a regional championship in girls golf as the Vikings’ top player.