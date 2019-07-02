Varsity Kansas
Athletes of the Year: Meet the Eagle’s senior representatives from each high school
Andale Indians
Boys - Mason Fairchild (Football/Basketball/Track and Field)
Fairchild was a three-sport athlete for Andale, earning All-State honors in track and field and football, for which he is signed to play at the University of Kansas.
Girls - Macie Eck (Basketball/Softball)
Eck will continue her softball career at Notre Dame, believed to be the first Andale athlete to compete for the Fighting Irish. Eck was a three-time All-Metro softball selection.
Andover Trojans
Boys - Asher Moen (Cross Country/Track and Field)
Moen won the 3,200 meters and helping the Trojans to a title in the 4x800-meter relay. Moen was an All-Metro selection in cross country and track.
Girls - Brynn Wilson (Volleyball)
Out of her libero spot, Wilson was instrumental to organizing the Trojans on the court and helped them to a Class 5A regional and AVCTL II league championship.
Andover Central Jaguars
Boys - Easton Leedom (Basketball)
The Jaguars beat undefeated Maize in the Class 5A semifinal and Basehor-Linwood in the championship game. Andover Central won the AVCTL II league title, and Leedom was named second-team All-State.
Girls - Peyton Vincze (Soccer/Track and Field)
Vincze has competed for the Wales Women’s Soccer National Team and an Olympic Development team, which kept her off the pitch for the Jags. She also helped win the Class 5A 4x400-meter relay state title.
Augusta Orioles
Boys - Zac Burton (Basketball/Baseball)
Burton’s size and strength was key to the Orioles’ run to the Class 4A basketball title game; they beat Andale and Chapman before falling to KC Piper.
Girls - Gracie Johnston (Softball)
Johnston pitched every game of the Class 4A state tournament and won them all, beating Andale to win the state championship. Johnston is a two-time All-Metro pitcher.
Belle Plaine Dragons
Boys - Bo Gooch (Football/Basketball)
Part of the Dragons’ football and basketball teams, Gooch put Belle Plaine back on the map in Class 3A Kansas as one of the top teams in the state throughout the regular season.
Girls - Hanna Mowdy (Volleyball)
Mowdy’s leadership was paramount to Belle Plaine’s success in getting to state, where it finished 1-2 in pool play.
Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
Boys - Carson Lee (Boys Soccer/Football/Basketball)
A three-point specialist in the Golden Eagles’ Class 5A semifinal basketball appearance and kicker for the regional champion football team, Lee shined brightest on the pitch. Carroll finished fourth at state in boys soccer, and Lee was named to the All-Metro team.
Girls - Sydney Schmidt (Swimming)
Schmidt won the 50-yard freestyle at 23.78 seconds. She also won the 100 free and helped Carroll to a 400 free relay title. Schmidt was the key senior to Carroll’s first girls swimming and diving state team title in school history.
Buhler Crusaders
Boys - Jordan Hawkins (Football/Track and Field)
Hawkins won a pair of state titles at the Class 4A state track and field meet in the 100 and 200 meters. Hawkins set the 4A record in the 100 meters at 10.65 seconds.
Girls - Alex Hutton (Soccer)
Hutton helped Buhler to the Class 4-1A girls soccer semifinals with regional and sub-state victories.
Campus Colts
Boys - Tyler Kahmann (Football, Basketball, Baseball)
Kahmann’s was named to the All-Metro football and baseball teams, helping Campus to the Class 6A baseball state title.
Girls - Taylor Cessna (Bowling)
Cessna won state as a sophomore and was a key leader to Campus’ 2019 Class 6A girls bowling state championship, the second of her career.
Cheney Cardinals
Boys - Trey Patterson (Football/Basketball/Track and Field)
Patterson won the Class 3A state title at 195-feet-10. He is signed to Nebraska.
Girls - Layne Needham (Volleyball/Basketball/Track and Field)
Needham won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles along with the 4x100. She is signed to Fort Hays State.
Circle Thunderbirds
Boys - Jude Warren (Basketball)
Warren was named to the Class 4A first team All-State and helped Circle to one of its most promising seasons in recent history.
Girls - Alyson Potter (Basketball)
Potter was instrumental to Circle’s Class 4A regional championship in 2019. Her all-around game landed her on the Class 4A first team All-State.
Clearwater Indians
Boys - Darryl Rylant (Football/Wrestling)
He won the Class 4A 145-point wrestling title with a 46-1 record. He won two titles and came in the top three four times in his career.
Girls - Kylee Harman (Volleyball/Basketball/Track and Field)
Harman was named AVCTL IV girls basketball honorable mention and was one of the Eagle’s volleyball players to watch.
Collegiate Spartans
Boys - Max Wheeler (Tennis)
Wheeler and doubles partner Luke Swan won the Class 3-2-1A state title and helped the Spartans back to the top of the team standings in 2019.
Girls - Maddie Reed (Basketball/Soccer)
Before Reed, Collegiate girls soccer was just getting off the ground. The two-time All-Metro selection set multiple school records and put the Spartans on the map.
Conway Springs Cardinals
Boys - Daniel Becker (Football)
Becker was a unanimous Central Plains League first team selection and the league’s defensive player of the year. He helped Conway Springs to another undefeated regular season.
Girls - Kayla Koester (Volleyball/Basketball/Tennis)
Koester and her sister, Kara, have been stars for Conway Springs. The sisters were named Class 2A second team All-State selections and were a dynamic pair for the Cardinals in multiple sports.
Derby Panthers
Boys - Crew Squires (Football/Wrestling)
Squires brought home football and wrestling state championship rings and was one of two Panther wrestlers to win individual titles.
Girls - Kennedy Brown (Basketball)
Brown was named Kansas’ first McDonald’s High School All-American. She helped Derby to its first girls basketball state title in 2018 and a third-place finish as a senior. She was a two-time top five selection.
Douglass Bulldogs
Boys - Zachary Dressler (Football/Wrestling)
Dressler was one one of the top rushers in all of Kansas in 2018. Dressler helped Douglass to its best regular-season record at 7-1 and a district title.
Girls - Katelyn Moore (Volleyball/Basketball/Softball)
Moore was Douglass’ lone All-Metro selection from the 2018-19 school year. She was one of the top players in the state and helped the Bulldogs to an outstanding regular season.
East Blue Aces
Boys - Sam Hutchinson (Swimming)
Hutchinson has been a staple to East’s boys swim team for four years. His knowledge extended to the pool as one of the area’s top leaders.
Girls - Brynn Walker (Soccer)
Walker was arguably the top defender not only in Wichita but all of Kansas in 2019. She was a two-time All-Metro selection.
El Dorado Wildcats
Boys - Braden Morgan (Football/Wrestling)
Morgan’s story is heartbreaking and inspiring. He brought El Dorado two individual wrestling titles in his career.
Girls - Annalise Young (Basketball/Softball)
Young was one of El Dorado’s top female multi-sport athletes, competing in basketball and softball.
Garden Plain Owls
Boys - Dylan Hahn (Football/Basketball/Baseball)
Hahn shined on the diamond, earning Class 4A second-team All-State honors.
Girls - Lauren Danahy (Volleyball/Basketball)
Danahy was the star for Garden Plain’s girls basketball state title and earned an All-Metro selection.
Goddard Lions
Boys - Troy Fisher (Wrestling)
Fisher was arguably Kansas’ top pound-for-pound wrestler in 2019. He won his second straight Class 5A individual title, capping a 33-3 season with an All-Metro selection.
Girls - Torri Vang (Basketball/Softball)
The Lions won regional championships in basketball and volleyball, and she was there for both. She is signed to Cowley CC for basketball.
Eisenhower Tigers
Boys - Tyler Trudo (Golf)
Trudo had an up-and-down senior season but finished on top. He won the Class 5A state championship over a loaded field with a 4-under 67.
Girls - Faith Denning (Basketball/Softball)
Eisenhower’s basketball and softball teams are surging upward, and it’s in part because of Denning. Her leadership was vital to the belief both teams showed in 2019.
Halstead Dragons
Boys - Andrew O’Brien (Cross Country/Basketball/Track and Field)
O’Brien is a four-time state champion, with a basketball title in 2018, a cross country crown and a pair in track as a senior.
Girls - Maddie Beckett (Volleyball)
Beckett led the Dragons in 2018 with 293 kills on 831 attempts. She also had a team-high 63 aces.
Haven Wildcats
Boys - Corby Nisly (Football)
A second team Class 3A All-State selection, Nisly’s power on the line was a tone-setter for the Wildcats.
Girls - Arie Roper (Volleyball, Basketball)
Named a KBCA All-Star, Roper was the senior leader for the Haven girls basketball team. Although not the highest scorer, her skills included organizing the Wildcats.
Heights Falcons
Boys - K’Vonte Baker (Football, Basketball, Track and Field)
Baker was Heights’ most versatile athlete in 2019. He re-joined the Falcons’ basketball team as a senior after becoming one of the state’s top rushers.
Girls - Brianna Reece (Diving)
Reece was a four-time City League diving champion and earned a top four finish at state as a senior.
Hesston Swathers
Boys - Grant Brenneman (Golf)
Brenneman earned the Class 3A state championship as a junior and won the Swathers’ regional championship as senior.
Girls - Kylie Martin (Tennis)
Martin was part of the 3-2-1A doubles championship team alongside her sister, Michaela, and earned All-Metro honors.
Hutchinson Salthawks
Boys - Dalton Hobbs (Football/Bowling)
Hobbs earned a top-four bowling finish as a senior and helped Hutch to a runner-up team finish.
Girls - Jayla Bynum (Basketball, Track and Field)
Bynum was consistently one of Hutchinson’s top female athletes and earned a pair of top-four finishes as a senior.
Independent Panthers
Boys - Waylon Chance (Football, Basketball, Baseball)
Chance helped Independent back to state in 2019 as one of the top catchers in Kansas.
Girls - Madison Martin (Basketball, Swimming)
Martin had an outstanding career with the Panthers as one of their top basketball players and swimmers.
Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders
Boys - Scott Valentas (Football, Basketball)
Valentas’ maturity carried him in the classroom and field. Attending Ivy League’s Columbia, he earned an All-Metro football selection.
Girls - Emily Michaelis (Soccer)
Michaelis was one of two seniors for the Kapaun girls soccer team and earned an All-Metro selection.
Maize Eagles
Boys - Caleb Grill (Football, Basketball, Track and Field, Baseball)
Grill was arguably the top athlete, male or female, in the Wichita area as a senior. He earned three All-Metro selections and three All-State honors in 2018-19.
Girls - Payton Eskridge (Soccer)
Eskridge’s energy and poise on the ball was contagious. She helped lead the Eagles to another regional championship.
Maize South Mavericks
Boys - Andrew Bliss (Football, Soccer)
Bliss doubled as a football and soccer player in the fall and led the Mavericks to a Class 5A runner-up finish on the pitch.
Girls - Lauren Johnson (Basketball, Softball)
Perhaps the most feared player in the Wichita area, Johnson finished her career with three All-Metro honors and helped the Mavs to a third-place finish in 5A.
McPherson Bullpups
Boys - Jace Kinnamon (Football, Basketball, Track and Field)
Kinnamon’s running ability earned him the nickname, “The Bus,” and it fit. He helped McPherson to a semifinal finish in 5A football.
Girls - Mya Kretzer (Wrestling)
Kretzer’s impact at McPherson went beyond her skill on the mat. She was the figurehead behind KSHSAA’s adoption of girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport.
Mulvane Wildcats
Boys - Drew Ellis (Football, Basketball, Baseball)
Ellis added baseball to his resume as a senior and helped lead the Wildcats to a semifinal finish in 4A. He was also a top player in football and basketball.
Girls - Grace Myears (Basketball, Soccer)
Myears’ leadership on the pitch was key to Mulvane’s successes in 2019. Her organizational skills in defense kept the Wildcats in a lot of games.
Newton Railroaders
Boys - Wyatt Hendrickson (Wrestling)
Hendrickson is regarded as the top wrestler in Kansas. He won his second state championship in 2019, pinning another Kansas great, Cade Lautt of St. James.
Girls - Kalli Anderson (Track and Field)
Anderson set the 5A record in the 100 meters at 11.81 seconds and holds the No. 2 time in state history.
North Redskins
Boys - Nick Dominick (Soccer)
North didn’t hit the heights it expected in 2019, but Dominick was a monster on defense, earning All-Metro honors.
Girls - Nayeli Gallo (Soccer)
Gallo was regarded as the No. 1 player in the Wichita area this past year and helped North to its first regional title since 2013.
Northwest Grizzlies
Boys - Marcus Hicks (Football, Wrestling, Track and Field)
Hicks earned three All-Metro honors in three seasons as a senior and won state titles in wrestling and discus.
Girls - Lexi Dryden (Softball)
Dryden played with four family members as a senior and led the Grizzlies to their first 5A regional title.
Rose Hill Rockets
Boys - Kyle Sackett (Wrestling)
Sackett earned a fourth-place finish in Class 4A’s 113-pound bracket and finished his career with a 38-5 senior season.
Girls - Emily Adler (Volleyball, Basketball, Softball)
Adler’s versatility as an athlete was vital to Rose Hill’s successes in 2019. She went to state in volleyball and helped the Rockets to a semifinal finish in softball.
Salina Central Mustangs
Boys - Taylon Peters (Football, Wrestling)
Peters was one of the state’s most dominant rushers and was key to Central’s turnaround, reaching a 5A regional championship game.
Girls - Selah Merkle (Basketball)
Central’s girls basketball team didn’t get back to state, but Merkle was one of the top players in Kansas.
Salina South Cougars
Boys - Isaac Mitchell (Football, Basketball, Track and Field)
Signed to Yale, Mitchell’s intelligence showed on the field as one of the top defensive linemen in Kansas.
Girls - Victoria Maxton (Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field)
Maxton pulled one of the biggest upsets in Class 5A track and field, beating last year’s champion, Taylor Linn of Carroll.
Sedgwick Cardinals
Boys - Hooper Schroeder (Football, Basketball, Baseball)
Schroeder was among the top passers in Kansas and helped Sedgwick to a Class 2-1A regional title as well as a trip to state in baseball.
Girls - Natalie Werner (Volleyball, Basketball)
Werner carried on the family name in Sedgwick nicely, serving as one of the top volleyball and basketball players for the Cardinals.
South Titans
Boys - Deron Dudley (Track and Field)
Dudley won the Class 6A 100- and 200-meter dashes and was part of the record-setting 4x100 team last year. He was also named the Great Wichita Sports Commission’s Male Athlete of the Year.
Girls - Brittany Brickhouse (Basketball)
Under a new coach, the South High girls basketball team showed it’s not going anywhere. Brickhouse was a big reason.
Southeast Golden Buffaloes
Boys - Johnny Murdock (Basketball)
Murdock was a KBCA All-Star and one of the biggest reasons for Southeast’s third-place finish in Class 6A this season.
Girls - Tatum Ernt (Volleyball)
Ernt earned All-City Leauge volleyball second-team honors and is heading to Johnson County.
Trinity Academy Knights
Boys - Caden Vanlandingham (Basketball, Golf)
Vanlandingham’s poise helped him to the Class 4A golf individual title and team championship along with a third-place finish in basketball.
Girls - Grace Hancock (Soccer)
Hancock was one of the senior leaders behind Trinity’s girls soccer regional championship in a year few expected the Knights to have.
Valley Center Hornets
Boys - Hayden Brauer (Tennis)
Brauer was maybe the top tennis player in Kansas to not win a singles title. Instead, he won Class 5A doubles alongside partner Colby Swift.
Girls - Emily Breault (Soccer)
Breault was one of the most entertaining players to watch in Wichita and helped Valley Center to a third-place finish in Class 5A.
Wellington Crusaders
Boys - De’Andre Washington (Football, Basketball, Baseball, Track and Field)
Washington was Wellington’s do-it-all kid. He helped the Crusader football team to a regional title and performed well at state track.
Girls - Brooke McCorkle (Volleyball, Softball, Track and Field)
McCorkle was Wellington’s top softball playe. She is headed to Mississippi Valley State. She also performed well in volleyball and track and field.
West Pioneers
Boys - Zion Parks-Jackson (Football, Basketball)
Parks-Jackson earned a Shrine Bowl nod for his football talents at West High. He also served as one of the Pioneers’ top basketball guards.
Girls - Micah Slater (Basketball)
Slater was key to the Pioneers’ leadership on the girls basketball team, earning important wins toward rebuilding the program.
Winfield Vikings
Boys - Owen Braungardt (Football, Wrestling, Baseball)
Braungardt was one of the state’s most underrated athletes in 2019. He won the Class 4A 182-pound title and beat the 6A winner. He also competed in football and baseball.
Girls - Kenna Biddle (Golf)
Biddle helped Winfield to a regional championship in girls golf as the Vikings’ top player.
