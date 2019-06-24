Varsity Football
Individual sport rankings: Check Wichita’s top teams from football to swim in 2018-19
Football
1. Derby Panthers
Total Points: 207
Class 6A State Championship: 125
7 First Team All-State Selections: 42 (Washington, Atkinson, Keener, Fisher, Benway, Igo, Syring)
7 Second Team All-State Selection: 28 (Simms, Conn, Lindsey, Aiyanyor, Ormsby, Washington, Dorsey)
6 All-Metro Selections: 12 (Washington, Atkinson, Syring, Keener, Benway, Igo)
2. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies
Total Points: 156
Class 5A Runner-Up: 100
5 First Team All-State Selections: 30 (Jones, Hall, Hicks, Wheeler, Carter)
4 Second Team All-State Selections: 16 (Jones, Reasoner, McElroy, Martin)
5 All-Metro Selections: 10 (Jones, Hall, Hicks, Wheeler, Carter)
3. Goddard Lions
Total Points: 148
Class 4A Runner-Up: 100
3 First Team All-State Selections: 18 (Howell, Butler, Cole)
6 Second Team All-State Selections: 24 (Semrad, Bannister, Mitchell, Rider, Willert, Gonzalez)
3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Butler, Howell, Beason)
4. McPherson Bullpups
5. Maize Eagles
6. Andale Indians
7. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
8. Conway Springs Cardinals
9. Sedgwick Cardinals
10. Wellington Crusaders
11. Arkansas City Bulldogs
12. Campus Colts
13. Maize South Mavericks
14. Salina Central Mustangs
15. Andover Central Jaguars
Volleyball
1. Garden Plain Owls
Total Points: 139
Class 2A State Championship: 125
2 First Team All-State Selections: 12 (Dooley, Horacek)
1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Dooley)
2. Andale Indians
Total Points: 89
Class 4A Semifinalist: 75
2 First Team All-State Selections: 12 (Bruna, Fairchild)
1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Bergkamp)
3. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
Total Points: 87
Class 5A Semifinalist: 75
1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Larkin)
1 Second Team All-State Selection: 4 (Daugherty)
1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Larkin)
4. Hesston Swathers
5. Rose Hill Rockets
6. Maize South Mavericks
7. Andover Trojans
8. Newton Railroaders
9. Trinity Academy Knights
10. Belle Plaine Dragons
11. McPherson Bullpups
12. Sedgwick Cardinals
13. Douglass Bulldogs
14. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders
15. Cheney Cardinals
Boys Soccer
1. Maize South Mavericks
Total Points: 132
Class 5A Runner-Up: 100
2 First Team All-State Selections: 12 (Bliss, Bowman)
4 Second Team All-State Selections: 16 (Eskridge, Gerhardus, Joseph, Manske)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Bliss, Bowman)
2. Buhler Crusaders
Total Points: 124
Class 4A Runner-Up: 100
4 First Team All-State Selections: 24 (Quint, Severud, Taylor, Westfall)
3. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
Total Points: 111
Class 5A Semifinalist: 75
4 First Team All-State Selections: 24 (Huslig, Huslig, Lee, Valenciana)
2 Second Team All-State Selections: 8 (Griffin, Villasenor)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Huslig, Lee)
4. Derby Panthers
5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders
6. Winfield Vikings
7. Andover Central Jaguars
8. Salina Central Mustangs
9. Eisenhower Tigers
10. Rose Hill Rockets
11. Wichita East Blue Aces
12. McPherson Bullpups
13. Campus Colts
14. Wichita North Redskins
15. Wichita Heights Falcons
Boys Basketball
1. Andover Central Jaguars
Total Points: 143
Class 5A State Championship: 125
1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Bell)
2 Second Team All-State Selections: 8 (Leedom, Belt)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Bell, Herrmann)
2. Augusta Orioles
Total Points: 104
1 Second Team All-State Selection: 4 (Burton)
3. Maize Eagles
Total Points: 83
Class 5A Semifinalist: 75
1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Grill)
1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Grill)
4. Wichita Southeast Golden Buffaloes
5. Trinity Academy Knights
6. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
7. Andale Indians
8. Salina Central Mustangs
9. McPherson Bullpups
10. Newton Railroaders
11. Maize South Mavericks
12. Circle Thunderbirds
13. Arkansas City Bulldogs
14. Campus Colts
15. Eisenhower Tigers
Girls Basketball
1. Garden Plain Owls
Total Points: 139
Class 2A State Championship: 125
1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Danahy)
1 Second Team All-State Selection: 4 (Gordon)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Danahy, Kasselman)
2. Cheney Cardinals
Total Points: 106
Class 3A Runner-Up: 100
1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Scheer)
3. Derby Panthers
Total Points: 89
Class 6A Semifinalist: 75
1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Brown)
1 Second Team All-State Selection: 6 (Alford)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Brown, Alford)
4. McPherson Bullpups
5. Maize South Mavericks
6. Goddard Lions
7. Circle Thunderbirds
8. Wichita Heights Falcons
9. Haven Wildcats
10. Rose Hill Rockets
11. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
12. Maize Eagles
13. Halstead Dragons
14. Hesston Swathers
15. Wichita South Titans
Baseball
1. Campus Colts
Total Points: 151
Class 6A State Championship: 125
3 First Team All-State Selections: 18 (Leslie, Kahmann, Hartley)
4 All-Metro Selections: 8 (Leslie, Kahmann, Hartley, Clasen)
2. Buhler Crusaders
Total Points: 130
Class 4A Runner-Up: 100
1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Neill)
4 Second Team All-State Selections: 16 (Hawkinson, Henderson, McCurdy, Goans)
3. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
Total Points: 103
Class 5A Semifinalist: 75
2 First Team All-State Selections: (Ebright, Flax)
3 Second Team All-State Selections: 12 (Faber, Blasi, Stockemer)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Ebright, Flax)
4. Sedgwick Cardinals
5. Mulvane Wildcats
6. Cheney Cardinals
9. Salina South Cougars
5. Trinity Academy Knights
8. Arkansas City Bulldogs
7. Derby Panthers
11. Independent Panthers
12. Goddard Lions
13. Andale/Garden Plain Indians
14. Maize South Mavericks
15. Maize Eagles
Softball
1. Augusta Orioles
Total Points: 159
Class 4A State Championship: 125
4 First Team All-State Selections: 24 (Johnston, Johnston, Pennycuff, Ebenkamp)
1 Second Team All-State Selection: 4 (Divine)
3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Johnston, Johnston, Pennycuff)
2. Andale/Garden Plain Indians
Total Points: 134
Class 4A Runner-Up: 100
5 First Team All-State Selections: 30 (Eck, Eck, Choate, Grimes, Gordon)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Eck, Schrader)
3. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
Total Points: 132
Class 5A Runner-Up: 100
3 First Team All-State Selections: 18 (Marcotte, Kerschen, Smith)
2 Second Team All-State Selection: 8 (Watkins, Eck)
3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Marcotte, Smith, Watkins)
4. Maize South Mavericks
5. Derby Panthers
6. Goddard Lions
7. Rose Hill Rockets
8. Cheney Cardinals
9. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies
10. Haven Wildcats
11. Campus Colts
12. Clearwater Indians
13. Maize Eagles
14. Eisenhower Tigers
15. Arkansas City Bulldogs
Girls Soccer
1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
Total Points: 113
Class 5A Semifinalist: 75
5 First Team All-State Selections: 30 (Schuckman, Lubbers, Bockover, Wingler, Lasak)
1 Second Team All-State Selection: 4 (Allen)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Lubbers, Bockover)
2. Valley Center Hornets
Total Points: 103
Class 5A Semifinalist: 75
3 First Team All-State Selections: 18 (Breault, Ray, Sparks)
1 Second Team All-State Selection: 4 (Klumpp)
3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Breault, Ray, Klumpp)
3. Buhler Crusaders
Total Points: 82
Class 4A Semifinalist: 75
4 First Team All-State Selections: 24 (Hutton, Fredrick, Tanksley, Epp)
2 Second Team All-State Selection: 8 (Mattison, DeMeyer)
4. Maize Eagles
5. McPherson Bullpups
6. Circle Thunderbirds
7. Wichita North Redskins
8. Trinity Academy Knights
9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders
10. Eisenhower Tigers
11. Collegiate Spartans
12. Wichita East Blue Aces
13. Derby Panthers
14. Maize South Mavericks
15. Campus Colts
Girls Golf
1. Andover Trojans
Total Points: 60
Class 5A Runner-Up: 40
Individual State Champion: 10 (Chan)
Individual Regional Champion: 4 (Lee)
3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Chan, Lee, Harshaw)
2. Andale Indians
Total Points: 56
Class 4A Runner-Up: 40
Individual State Runner-Up: 8 (Brasser)
Individual Regional Champion: 4 (Brasser)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Brasser, Anderson)
3. Maize South Mavericks
Total Points: 34
Class 5A Top 4 Finisher: 30
Individual Regional Champion: 4 (Wessley)
4. Augusta Orioles
5. Winfield Vikings
6. Trinity Academy Knights
7. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders
8. Maize Eagles
9. Cheney Chardinals
10. Buhler Crusaders
Girls Tennis
1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
Total Points: 70
Class 5A State Champion: 50
2 Individual Runners-Up: 16 (Steven, Steven/Stranghoner)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Steven, Huslig)
2. Collegiate Spartans
Total Points: 68
Class 4A State Champion: 50
Individual State Champion: 10 (Lair/Geoffroy)
Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Conrad)
1 All-Metro Selections: 2 (Lair/Geoffroy)
3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders
Total Points: 58
Class 5A Runner-Up: 40
Individual State Champion: 10 (Whitaker)
Individual State Semifinalist: 6 (Boleski)
1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Whitaker)
3. Hesston Swathers
Total Points: 58
Class 3-2-1A Runner-Up: 40
Individual State Champion: 10 (Martin/Martin)
Individual State Semifinalist: 6 (Krehbiel)
1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Martin/Martin)
5. Wellington Crusaders
6. Conway Springs Cardinals
7. Salina Central Mustangs
8. Salina South Cougars
9. McPherson Bullpups
10. Hutchinson Salthawks
Boys Cross Country
1. Buhler Crusaders
Total Points: 60
Class 4A State Championship: 50
1 Individual State Championship: 10 (Lindahl)
1. Andover Trojans
Total Points: 56
Class 5A Runner-Up: 50
1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Kinnane)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Kinnane, Moen)
3. Circle Thunderbirds
Total Points: 40
Class 4A Runner-Up: 40
4. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
5. El Dorado Wildcats
6. Halstead Dragons
7. Wichita East Blue Aces
8. Maize Eagles
9. Mulvane Wildcats
10. Wichita North Redskins
Girls Cross Country
1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
Total Points: 52
Class 5A Runner-Up: 40
1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Jackson)
3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Jackson, Winter, Nielson)
2. Eisenhower Tigers
Total Points: 32
Class 5A Top Four Finish: 30
1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Nicholson)
3. Buhler Crusaders
Total Points: 30
Class 4A Top Four Finish: 30
4. Maize Eagles
5. Mulvane Wildcats
6. Trinity Academy Knights
7. Wichita East Blue Aces
8. Maize South Mavericks
9. Derby Panthers
10. Circle Thunderbirds
Boys Bowling
1. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies
Total Points: 58
Class 5-1A Runner-Up: 40
1 Individual State Championship: 10 (Alvarez)
1 Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Bonta)
2. Campus Colts
Total Points: 56
Class 6A State Championship: 50
1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Kleinschrodt)
3. Hutchinson Salthawks
Total Points: 46
Class 6A Runner-Up: 40
1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Hobbs)
4. Salina South Cougars
5. Mulvane Wildcats
6. Andover Central Jaguars
7. Wichita Heights Falcons
8. Maize Eagles
9. Wichita East Blue Aces
10. El Dorado Wildcats
Girls Bowling
1. Campus Colts
Total Points: 78
Class 6A State Championship: 50
1 Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Lennen)
2 Individual Top Four Finishes: 12 (Reams, Cessna)
1 Regional Championship: 4 (Herd)
2. Buhler Crusaders
Total Points: 56
Class 5-1A State Championship: 50
1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Montandon)
3. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies
Total Points: 34
Class 5-1A Top Four Finish: 30
1 Regional Championship: 4 (Nelson)
4. Salina South Cougars
5. Eisenhower Tigers
6. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
7. Mulvane Wildcats
8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders
9. Wichita East Blue Aces
10. Andover Central Jaguars
Wrestling
1. Goddard Lions
Total Points: 138
Class 5A State Championship: 50
2 Individual State Championships: 20 (Henschel, Fisher)
5 Individual Runners-Up: 40 (Glover, Fisher, Craine, Dopps, Atkins)
4 Individual Top Four Finishes: 24 (Fisher, Davidson, Atkins, Willert)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Fisher, Fisher)
2. Derby Panthers
Total Points: 128
Class 6A State Championship: 50
2 Individual State Championships: 20 (Squires, Wills)
2 Individual Runners-Up: 16 (Wells, Lindsey)
6 Individual Top Four Finishes: 36 (Woods, Ross, Wills, Lindsey, Westmoreland, Washington)
3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Squires, Wills, Ross)
3. Arkansas City Bulldogs
Total Points: 82
Class 5A Runner-Up: 40
2 Individual State Championships: 20 (Buckbee, Robinson)
3 Individual Top Four Finishes: 18 (Pappan, Tennant, Miller)
1 Regional Championship: 4 (Foust)
4. Maize Eagles
5. Winfield Vikings
6. Campus Colts
7. Newton Railroaders
8. Salina Central Mustangs
9. McPherson Bullpups
10. Rose Hill Rockets
Boys Swimming and Diving
1. Wichita Heights Falcons
Total Points: 86
Class 5-1A State Championship: 50
1 Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Gantenbein-100 Back)
4 Individual Top Four Finishes: 24 (200 Medley Relay, Adams-Diving, Gantenbein-100 Free, 200 Free Relay)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Gantenbein-100 Free, 400 Free Relay)
2. Independent Panthers
Total Points: 74
Class 5-1A Top Four Finish: 30
1 Individual Runner-Up: 8 (200 Free Relay)
5 Individual Top Four Finishes: 30 (Jekov-200 Free, Janssen-200 IM, Scott-50 Free, Scott-100 Fly, 400 Free Relay)
3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Scott-100 Fly, 200 Free Relay, Wagner-Coach)
3. Wichita East Blue Aces
Total Points: 70
City League Championship: 20
1 Individual State Championship: 10 (Bell-50 Free)
2 Individual Runners-Up: 18 (200 Medley Relay, Bell-100 Free)
3 Individual Top Four Finishes: 18 (Ooten-200 IM, Hutchinson-100 Back, 400 Free Relay)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (200 Medley Relay, Bell-50 Free)
4. McPherson Bullpups
5. Derby Panthers
6. Trinity Academy Knights
7. Andover Central Jaguars
8. Maize South Mavericks
9. Wichita North Redskins
10. Salina South Cougars
Boys Track and Field
1. Andale Indians
Total Points: 126
Class 4A State Championship: 50
1 Individual State Championship: 10 (McPhail-Pole Vault)
2 Individual Runners-Up: 16 (Meyer-Pole Vault, Fairchild-Shot Put)
5 Individual Top Four Finishes: 30 (Hennes/Winter/Chavez/Kuhn-4x800, Scott-Long Jump, Fairchild-Discus, Fairchild-Javelin, Marx-Javelin)
4 Individual Regional Championships: 16 (4x400, Hunter-High Jump, Scott-Long Jump, Venjohn-Discus)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Hunter-Triple Jump, Ryan-Coach)
2. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
Total Points: 96
Class 5A State Championship: 50
3 Individual State Championships: 30 (Marvin-110 Hurdles, Marvin-300 Hurdles, Hull-Pole Vault)
1 Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Simon-Pole Vault)
2 Regional Championships: 8 (4x100, Redick-Shot Put)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Marvin-300 Hurdles, Hull-Pole Vault)
3. Andover Trojans
Total Points: 80
Class 5A Top Four Finisher: 30
2 Individual State Championships: 20 (Moen-3,200, Kinnane/Moen/Jackson/McDavitt-4x800)
2 Individual Runners-Up: 16 (McDavitt-800, Kinnane-1,600)
1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Klein/Henry/Tee/McDavitt-4x400)
1 Individual Regional Championship: 4 (Henry-Triple Jump)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Moen-3,200, Kinnane/Moen/Jackson/McDavitt-4x800)
4. Cheney Cardinals
5. Newton Railroaders
6. Winfield Vikings
7. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies
8. Maize Eagles
9. Wichita Heights Falcons
10. Campus Colts
Girls Track and Field
1. Andale Indians
Total Points: 146
Class 4A State Championship: 50
3 Individual State Championships: 30 (Eck-Pole Vault, Anderson-Discus, Fairchild-Javelin)
3 Individual Runners-Up: 24 (Gray/Jarmer/Kerschen/Eck-4x100, Cates-Pole Vault, Marx-Javelin)
5 Individual Top Four Finishes: 30 (Eck-300 Hurdles, Eck/Gray/Jarmer/Eck-4x400, Liby-Pole Vault, Fairchild-Shot Put, Fairchild-Discus)
2 Individual Regional Championships: 8 (Hein-Triple Jump, 4x800)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Eck-Pole Vault, Fairchild-Javelin)
2. Garden Plain Owls
Total Points: 124
Class 2A State Championship: 50
4 Individual State Championships: 40 (Hammond-100, Hammond-200, Catlin-100 Hurdles, Clark/Catlin/Puetz/Hammond-4x100)
2 Individual Runners-Up: 16 (Puetz/Catlin/Puetz/Clark-4x400, Puetz-Shot Put)
1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Rose Gorges-Pole Vault)
2 Individual Regional Championships: 8 (Puetz-400, Catlin-300 Hurdles)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Clark/Catlin/Puetz/Hammond-4x100, Rockers)
3. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
Total Points: 92
Class 5A Runner-Up: 40
1 Individual State Championship: 10 (Nordhus-400)
4 Individual Runners-Up: 32 (Jackson-3,200, Nordhus-100 Hurdles, Nordhus-300 Hurdles, Linn-Pole Vault)
1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Nordhus-200)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Nordhus-400, Jackson-3,200)
4. Newton Railroaders
5. Cheney Cardinals
6. McPherson Bullpups
7. Hutchinson Salthawks
8. Circle Thunderbirds
9. Augusta Orioles
10. Andover Central Jaguars
Girls Swimming and Diving
1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
Total Points: 146
Class 5A State Championship: 50
7 Individual State Championships: 70 (Winter/Shelton/Clark/Biby-200 Medley Relay, Winter-200 IM, Schmidt-50 Free, Winter-100 Fly, Schmidt-100 Free, Shelton-100 Breast, Schmidt/Webb/Shelton/Winter-400 Free Relay)
2 Individual Runners-Up: 16 (Shelton-500 Free, Biby/Webb/Bailey/Schmidt-200 Free Relay)
5 All-Metro Selections: 10 (Winter/Shelton/Clark/Biby-200 Medley Relay, Winter-200 IM, Schmidt-50 Free, Shelton-100 Breast)
2. Wichita East Blue Aces
Total Points: 122
Class 6A Top Four Finisher: 30
4 Individual State Championships: 40 (Dirkzwager-100 Free, Dirkzwager/Savvides/Lavacek/Dirkzwager-200 Free Relay, Dirkzwager-100 Back, Dirkzwager/McPherson/Pierce-Butt/Dirzkwager-400 Free Relay)
4 Individual Runners-Up: 32 (Dirkzwager-200 Free, McPherson-50 Free, Savvides-100 Fly, Dirkzwager-500 Free)
2 Individual Top Four Finisher: 12 (Savvides-100 Back, McPherson-100 Back)
4 All-Metro Selections: 8 (Savvides-100 Fly, Dirkzwager-500 Free, Dirkzwager-100 Back, Dirkzwager/McPherson/Pierce-Butt/Dirzkwager-400 Free Relay)
3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders
Total Points: 98
Class 5A Runner-Up: 40
1 Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Conover-200 IM)
8 Individual Top Four Finishes: 48 (Mitsch/Conover/Knapp/Orth-200 Medley Relay, Orth-200 Free, Orth-500 Free, Olson/Mitsch/Le/Conover-200 Free Relay, Le-100 Back, Mitsch-100 Back, Conover-100 Breast, Le/Knapp/Olson/Orth-400 Free Relay)
1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Olson/Mitsch/Le/Conover-200 Free Relay)
4. Andover Trojans
5. Maize Eagles
6. Trinity Academy Knights
7. Derby Panthers
8. Wichita West Pioneers
9. Wichita Heights Falcons
10. Campus Colts
Boys Golf
1. Trinity Academy Knights
Total Points: 70
Class 4A State Championship: 50
Individual State Championship: 10 (Vanlandingham)
Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Majors)
1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Vanlandingham)
2. Andover Central Jaguars
Total Points: 60
Class 5A State Championship: 50
Individual Regional Championship: 4 (Schultz)
3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Schultz, Wilson, Snyder)
3. Wellington Crusaders
Total Points: 44
Class 4A Runner-Up: 40
Individual Regional Championship: 4 (Saffell)
4. Hesston Swathers
5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders
6. Andale Indians
7. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
8. Eisenhower Tigers
9. McPherson Bullpups
10. Salina South Cougars
Boys Tennis
1. Collegiate Spartans
Total Points: 68
Class 3-2-1A State Championship: 50
Individual State Championship: 10 (Wheeler/Swan)
Individual Regional Championship: 4 (Ramsey)
2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Wheeler/Swan, Hawley)
2. Salina Central Mustangs
Total Points: 64
Class 5A State Championship: 50
Individual State Runner-Up: 8 (McHenry/Schaffer)
Individiual State Semifinalist: 6 (Stack/Green)
3. Trinity Academy Knights
Total Points: 46
Class 4A State Runner-Up: 40
Individual Regional Championship: 6 (Majors)
4. Maize South Mavericks
5. Buhler Crusaders
6. Maize Eagles
7. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles
8. Valley Center Hornets
9. Circle Thunderbirds
10. McPherson Bullpups
How it works
Team Sports
State Championship: 125 Points
State Runner-Up: 100
Top Four State Finish: 75
Regional Championship: 50
League Championship: 25
First Team All-State Selection: 6
Second Team All-State Selection: 4
All-Metro Selection: 2
Individual Sports
Team State Championship: 50 Points
Team Runner-Up: 40
Team Top Four State Finish: 30
Team Regional Championship: 20
Team League Championship: 10
Individual State Championship: 10
Individual Runner-Up: 8
Individual Top Four State Finish: 6
Individual Regional Championship: 4
All-Metro Selection: 2
Programs competing in team sports earn more points based on their successes because of the cumulative, simultaneous effort of the group. Also, though individual sports do not typically earn more points after individual performances are added, the difference is much smaller.
Teams that win a state championship in a team sport are not given cumulative points, meaning 50+40+30, Etc. for winning a quarterfinal or semifinal game. The team’s ultimate finish dictates how many points are earned.
Individuals who win a state championship in an individual sport are not given cumulative points, meaning 10+8+6, Etc. for reaching a semifinal or winning a regional title, too. An athlete’s ultimate finish dictates how many points are earned for his/her team.
Because swimming and diving does not have a regional meet, league meets are counted as regionals, and points are reflected as such.
