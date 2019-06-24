Individual sport rankings: Check Wichita’s top teams from football to swim in 2018-19

Andover Central’s Shomari Parnell and Xavier Bell The Wichita Eagle

Football

Derby High defender Dax Benway celebrates their 6a State Championship by leaving bite marks in the Championship Trophy Saturday afternoon in Emporia. Derby beat Blue Valley North 24-16 (November 24, 2018) Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

1. Derby Panthers

Total Points: 207

Class 6A State Championship: 125

7 First Team All-State Selections: 42 (Washington, Atkinson, Keener, Fisher, Benway, Igo, Syring)

7 Second Team All-State Selection: 28 (Simms, Conn, Lindsey, Aiyanyor, Ormsby, Washington, Dorsey)

6 All-Metro Selections: 12 (Washington, Atkinson, Syring, Keener, Benway, Igo)

2. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

Total Points: 156

Class 5A Runner-Up: 100

5 First Team All-State Selections: 30 (Jones, Hall, Hicks, Wheeler, Carter)

4 Second Team All-State Selections: 16 (Jones, Reasoner, McElroy, Martin)

5 All-Metro Selections: 10 (Jones, Hall, Hicks, Wheeler, Carter)

3. Goddard Lions

Total Points: 148

Class 4A Runner-Up: 100

3 First Team All-State Selections: 18 (Howell, Butler, Cole)

6 Second Team All-State Selections: 24 (Semrad, Bannister, Mitchell, Rider, Willert, Gonzalez)

3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Butler, Howell, Beason)

4. McPherson Bullpups

5. Maize Eagles

6. Andale Indians

7. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

8. Conway Springs Cardinals

9. Sedgwick Cardinals

10. Wellington Crusaders

11. Arkansas City Bulldogs

12. Campus Colts

13. Maize South Mavericks

14. Salina Central Mustangs

15. Andover Central Jaguars

Volleyball

Garden Plain’s 2018 volleyball team celebrates the 2008 state championship team. (Sept. 13, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Garden Plain Owls

Total Points: 139

Class 2A State Championship: 125

2 First Team All-State Selections: 12 (Dooley, Horacek)

1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Dooley)

2. Andale Indians

Total Points: 89

Class 4A Semifinalist: 75

2 First Team All-State Selections: 12 (Bruna, Fairchild)

1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Bergkamp)

3. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Total Points: 87

Class 5A Semifinalist: 75

1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Larkin)

1 Second Team All-State Selection: 4 (Daugherty)

1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Larkin)

4. Hesston Swathers

5. Rose Hill Rockets

6. Maize South Mavericks

7. Andover Trojans

8. Newton Railroaders

9. Trinity Academy Knights

10. Belle Plaine Dragons

11. McPherson Bullpups

12. Sedgwick Cardinals

13. Douglass Bulldogs

14. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

15. Cheney Cardinals

Boys Soccer

Maize South senior Andrew Bliss and his teammates celebrated his double-overtime, game-winning goal in the Mavericks’ 2-1 regional championship victory over Eisenhower on Thursday night. (Oct. 25, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maize South Mavericks

Total Points: 132

Class 5A Runner-Up: 100

2 First Team All-State Selections: 12 (Bliss, Bowman)

4 Second Team All-State Selections: 16 (Eskridge, Gerhardus, Joseph, Manske)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Bliss, Bowman)

2. Buhler Crusaders

Total Points: 124

Class 4A Runner-Up: 100

4 First Team All-State Selections: 24 (Quint, Severud, Taylor, Westfall)

3. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Total Points: 111

Class 5A Semifinalist: 75

4 First Team All-State Selections: 24 (Huslig, Huslig, Lee, Valenciana)

2 Second Team All-State Selections: 8 (Griffin, Villasenor)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Huslig, Lee)

4. Derby Panthers

5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

6. Winfield Vikings

7. Andover Central Jaguars

8. Salina Central Mustangs

9. Eisenhower Tigers

10. Rose Hill Rockets

11. Wichita East Blue Aces

12. McPherson Bullpups

13. Campus Colts

14. Wichita North Redskins

15. Wichita Heights Falcons

Boys Basketball

Andover Central’s Easton Leedom Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Andover Central Jaguars

Total Points: 143

Class 5A State Championship: 125

1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Bell)

2 Second Team All-State Selections: 8 (Leedom, Belt)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Bell, Herrmann)

2. Augusta Orioles

Total Points: 104

1 Second Team All-State Selection: 4 (Burton)

3. Maize Eagles

Total Points: 83

Class 5A Semifinalist: 75

1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Grill)

1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Grill)

4. Wichita Southeast Golden Buffaloes

5. Trinity Academy Knights

6. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

7. Andale Indians

8. Salina Central Mustangs

9. McPherson Bullpups

10. Newton Railroaders

11. Maize South Mavericks

12. Circle Thunderbirds

13. Arkansas City Bulldogs

14. Campus Colts

15. Eisenhower Tigers

Girls Basketball

Garden Plain girls basketball @ATP43/Twitter

1. Garden Plain Owls

Total Points: 139

Class 2A State Championship: 125

1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Danahy)

1 Second Team All-State Selection: 4 (Gordon)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Danahy, Kasselman)

2. Cheney Cardinals

Total Points: 106

Class 3A Runner-Up: 100

1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Scheer)

3. Derby Panthers

Total Points: 89

Class 6A Semifinalist: 75

1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Brown)

1 Second Team All-State Selection: 6 (Alford)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Brown, Alford)

4. McPherson Bullpups

5. Maize South Mavericks

6. Goddard Lions

7. Circle Thunderbirds

8. Wichita Heights Falcons

9. Haven Wildcats

10. Rose Hill Rockets

11. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

12. Maize Eagles

13. Halstead Dragons

14. Hesston Swathers

15. Wichita South Titans

Baseball

Campus baseball Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Campus Colts

Total Points: 151

Class 6A State Championship: 125

3 First Team All-State Selections: 18 (Leslie, Kahmann, Hartley)

4 All-Metro Selections: 8 (Leslie, Kahmann, Hartley, Clasen)

2. Buhler Crusaders

Total Points: 130

Class 4A Runner-Up: 100

1 First Team All-State Selection: 6 (Neill)

4 Second Team All-State Selections: 16 (Hawkinson, Henderson, McCurdy, Goans)

3. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Total Points: 103

Class 5A Semifinalist: 75

2 First Team All-State Selections: (Ebright, Flax)

3 Second Team All-State Selections: 12 (Faber, Blasi, Stockemer)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Ebright, Flax)

4. Sedgwick Cardinals

5. Mulvane Wildcats

6. Cheney Cardinals

9. Salina South Cougars

5. Trinity Academy Knights

8. Arkansas City Bulldogs

7. Derby Panthers

11. Independent Panthers

12. Goddard Lions

13. Andale/Garden Plain Indians

14. Maize South Mavericks

15. Maize Eagles

Softball

Augusta’s Gracie Johnston Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Augusta Orioles

Total Points: 159

Class 4A State Championship: 125

4 First Team All-State Selections: 24 (Johnston, Johnston, Pennycuff, Ebenkamp)

1 Second Team All-State Selection: 4 (Divine)

3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Johnston, Johnston, Pennycuff)

2. Andale/Garden Plain Indians

Total Points: 134

Class 4A Runner-Up: 100

5 First Team All-State Selections: 30 (Eck, Eck, Choate, Grimes, Gordon)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Eck, Schrader)

3. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Total Points: 132

Class 5A Runner-Up: 100

3 First Team All-State Selections: 18 (Marcotte, Kerschen, Smith)

2 Second Team All-State Selection: 8 (Watkins, Eck)

3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Marcotte, Smith, Watkins)

4. Maize South Mavericks

5. Derby Panthers

6. Goddard Lions

7. Rose Hill Rockets

8. Cheney Cardinals

9. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

10. Haven Wildcats

11. Campus Colts

12. Clearwater Indians

13. Maize Eagles

14. Eisenhower Tigers

15. Arkansas City Bulldogs

Girls Soccer

Bishop Carroll girls soccer team Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Total Points: 113

Class 5A Semifinalist: 75

5 First Team All-State Selections: 30 (Schuckman, Lubbers, Bockover, Wingler, Lasak)

1 Second Team All-State Selection: 4 (Allen)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Lubbers, Bockover)

2. Valley Center Hornets

Total Points: 103

Class 5A Semifinalist: 75

3 First Team All-State Selections: 18 (Breault, Ray, Sparks)

1 Second Team All-State Selection: 4 (Klumpp)

3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Breault, Ray, Klumpp)

3. Buhler Crusaders

Total Points: 82

Class 4A Semifinalist: 75

4 First Team All-State Selections: 24 (Hutton, Fredrick, Tanksley, Epp)

2 Second Team All-State Selection: 8 (Mattison, DeMeyer)

4. Maize Eagles

5. McPherson Bullpups

6. Circle Thunderbirds

7. Wichita North Redskins

8. Trinity Academy Knights

9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

10. Eisenhower Tigers

11. Collegiate Spartans

12. Wichita East Blue Aces

13. Derby Panthers

14. Maize South Mavericks

15. Campus Colts

Girls Golf

Andover sophomore Tiffany Chan won the Kansas Class 5A girls golf state championship with a 5-over, 76 on Tuesday at Hesston Golf Park. (Oct. 16, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Andover Trojans

Total Points: 60

Class 5A Runner-Up: 40

Individual State Champion: 10 (Chan)

Individual Regional Champion: 4 (Lee)

3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Chan, Lee, Harshaw)

2. Andale Indians

Total Points: 56

Class 4A Runner-Up: 40

Individual State Runner-Up: 8 (Brasser)

Individual Regional Champion: 4 (Brasser)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Brasser, Anderson)

3. Maize South Mavericks

Total Points: 34

Class 5A Top 4 Finisher: 30

Individual Regional Champion: 4 (Wessley)

4. Augusta Orioles

5. Winfield Vikings

6. Trinity Academy Knights

7. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

8. Maize Eagles

9. Cheney Chardinals

10. Buhler Crusaders

Girls Tennis

Bishop Carroll senior Brittany Steven is looking to get back to the 5A singles final in 2018. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Total Points: 70

Class 5A State Champion: 50

2 Individual Runners-Up: 16 (Steven, Steven/Stranghoner)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Steven, Huslig)

2. Collegiate Spartans

Total Points: 68

Class 4A State Champion: 50

Individual State Champion: 10 (Lair/Geoffroy)

Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Conrad)

1 All-Metro Selections: 2 (Lair/Geoffroy)

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

Total Points: 58

Class 5A Runner-Up: 40

Individual State Champion: 10 (Whitaker)

Individual State Semifinalist: 6 (Boleski)

1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Whitaker)

3. Hesston Swathers

Total Points: 58

Class 3-2-1A Runner-Up: 40

Individual State Champion: 10 (Martin/Martin)

Individual State Semifinalist: 6 (Krehbiel)

1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Martin/Martin)

5. Wellington Crusaders

6. Conway Springs Cardinals

7. Salina Central Mustangs

8. Salina South Cougars

9. McPherson Bullpups

10. Hutchinson Salthawks

Boys Cross Country

1. Buhler Crusaders

Total Points: 60

Class 4A State Championship: 50

1 Individual State Championship: 10 (Lindahl)

1. Andover Trojans

Total Points: 56

Class 5A Runner-Up: 50

1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Kinnane)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Kinnane, Moen)

3. Circle Thunderbirds

Total Points: 40

Class 4A Runner-Up: 40

4. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

5. El Dorado Wildcats

6. Halstead Dragons

7. Wichita East Blue Aces

8. Maize Eagles

9. Mulvane Wildcats

10. Wichita North Redskins

Girls Cross Country

1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Total Points: 52

Class 5A Runner-Up: 40

1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Jackson)

3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Jackson, Winter, Nielson)

2. Eisenhower Tigers

Total Points: 32

Class 5A Top Four Finish: 30

1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Nicholson)

3. Buhler Crusaders

Total Points: 30

Class 4A Top Four Finish: 30

4. Maize Eagles

5. Mulvane Wildcats

6. Trinity Academy Knights

7. Wichita East Blue Aces

8. Maize South Mavericks

9. Derby Panthers

10. Circle Thunderbirds

Boys Bowling

Wichita Northwest’s Brandon Bonta and Gabriel Alvarez Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

Total Points: 58

Class 5-1A Runner-Up: 40

1 Individual State Championship: 10 (Alvarez)

1 Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Bonta)

2. Campus Colts

Total Points: 56

Class 6A State Championship: 50

1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Kleinschrodt)

3. Hutchinson Salthawks

Total Points: 46

Class 6A Runner-Up: 40

1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Hobbs)

4. Salina South Cougars

5. Mulvane Wildcats

6. Andover Central Jaguars

7. Wichita Heights Falcons

8. Maize Eagles

9. Wichita East Blue Aces

10. El Dorado Wildcats

Girls Bowling

Campus High School girls bowling team Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Campus Colts

Total Points: 78

Class 6A State Championship: 50

1 Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Lennen)

2 Individual Top Four Finishes: 12 (Reams, Cessna)

1 Regional Championship: 4 (Herd)

2. Buhler Crusaders

Total Points: 56

Class 5-1A State Championship: 50

1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Montandon)

3. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

Total Points: 34

Class 5-1A Top Four Finish: 30

1 Regional Championship: 4 (Nelson)

4. Salina South Cougars

5. Eisenhower Tigers

6. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

7. Mulvane Wildcats

8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

9. Wichita East Blue Aces

10. Andover Central Jaguars

Wrestling

Goddard’s Jason Henschel Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Goddard Lions

Total Points: 138

Class 5A State Championship: 50

2 Individual State Championships: 20 (Henschel, Fisher)

5 Individual Runners-Up: 40 (Glover, Fisher, Craine, Dopps, Atkins)

4 Individual Top Four Finishes: 24 (Fisher, Davidson, Atkins, Willert)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Fisher, Fisher)

2. Derby Panthers

Total Points: 128

Class 6A State Championship: 50

2 Individual State Championships: 20 (Squires, Wills)

2 Individual Runners-Up: 16 (Wells, Lindsey)

6 Individual Top Four Finishes: 36 (Woods, Ross, Wills, Lindsey, Westmoreland, Washington)

3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Squires, Wills, Ross)

3. Arkansas City Bulldogs

Total Points: 82

Class 5A Runner-Up: 40

2 Individual State Championships: 20 (Buckbee, Robinson)

3 Individual Top Four Finishes: 18 (Pappan, Tennant, Miller)

1 Regional Championship: 4 (Foust)

4. Maize Eagles

5. Winfield Vikings

6. Campus Colts

7. Newton Railroaders

8. Salina Central Mustangs

9. McPherson Bullpups

10. Rose Hill Rockets

Boys Swimming and Diving

Wichita Heights hoists its third state championship trophy in five years at the 2019 Kansas high school swimming and diving meet in Topeka on Saturday. (Feb. 16, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Wichita Heights Falcons

Total Points: 86

Class 5-1A State Championship: 50

1 Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Gantenbein-100 Back)

4 Individual Top Four Finishes: 24 (200 Medley Relay, Adams-Diving, Gantenbein-100 Free, 200 Free Relay)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Gantenbein-100 Free, 400 Free Relay)

2. Independent Panthers

Total Points: 74

Class 5-1A Top Four Finish: 30

1 Individual Runner-Up: 8 (200 Free Relay)

5 Individual Top Four Finishes: 30 (Jekov-200 Free, Janssen-200 IM, Scott-50 Free, Scott-100 Fly, 400 Free Relay)

3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Scott-100 Fly, 200 Free Relay, Wagner-Coach)

3. Wichita East Blue Aces

Total Points: 70

City League Championship: 20

1 Individual State Championship: 10 (Bell-50 Free)

2 Individual Runners-Up: 18 (200 Medley Relay, Bell-100 Free)

3 Individual Top Four Finishes: 18 (Ooten-200 IM, Hutchinson-100 Back, 400 Free Relay)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (200 Medley Relay, Bell-50 Free)

4. McPherson Bullpups

5. Derby Panthers

6. Trinity Academy Knights

7. Andover Central Jaguars

8. Maize South Mavericks

9. Wichita North Redskins

10. Salina South Cougars

Boys Track and Field

Andale High School boys and girls track and field teams Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Andale Indians

Total Points: 126

Class 4A State Championship: 50

1 Individual State Championship: 10 (McPhail-Pole Vault)

2 Individual Runners-Up: 16 (Meyer-Pole Vault, Fairchild-Shot Put)

5 Individual Top Four Finishes: 30 (Hennes/Winter/Chavez/Kuhn-4x800, Scott-Long Jump, Fairchild-Discus, Fairchild-Javelin, Marx-Javelin)

4 Individual Regional Championships: 16 (4x400, Hunter-High Jump, Scott-Long Jump, Venjohn-Discus)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Hunter-Triple Jump, Ryan-Coach)

2. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Total Points: 96

Class 5A State Championship: 50

3 Individual State Championships: 30 (Marvin-110 Hurdles, Marvin-300 Hurdles, Hull-Pole Vault)

1 Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Simon-Pole Vault)

2 Regional Championships: 8 (4x100, Redick-Shot Put)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Marvin-300 Hurdles, Hull-Pole Vault)

3. Andover Trojans

Total Points: 80

Class 5A Top Four Finisher: 30

2 Individual State Championships: 20 (Moen-3,200, Kinnane/Moen/Jackson/McDavitt-4x800)

2 Individual Runners-Up: 16 (McDavitt-800, Kinnane-1,600)





1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Klein/Henry/Tee/McDavitt-4x400)

1 Individual Regional Championship: 4 (Henry-Triple Jump)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Moen-3,200, Kinnane/Moen/Jackson/McDavitt-4x800)

4. Cheney Cardinals

5. Newton Railroaders

6. Winfield Vikings

7. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

8. Maize Eagles

9. Wichita Heights Falcons

10. Campus Colts

Girls Track and Field

The Andale track and field program captured both the Class 4A boys and girls team state championships on Sunday at the Kansas state meet. Garden Plain also won the 2A girls team title. Taylor Eldridge The Wichita Eagle

1. Andale Indians

Total Points: 146

Class 4A State Championship: 50

3 Individual State Championships: 30 (Eck-Pole Vault, Anderson-Discus, Fairchild-Javelin)

3 Individual Runners-Up: 24 (Gray/Jarmer/Kerschen/Eck-4x100, Cates-Pole Vault, Marx-Javelin)

5 Individual Top Four Finishes: 30 (Eck-300 Hurdles, Eck/Gray/Jarmer/Eck-4x400, Liby-Pole Vault, Fairchild-Shot Put, Fairchild-Discus)

2 Individual Regional Championships: 8 (Hein-Triple Jump, 4x800)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Eck-Pole Vault, Fairchild-Javelin)

2. Garden Plain Owls

Total Points: 124

Class 2A State Championship: 50

4 Individual State Championships: 40 (Hammond-100, Hammond-200, Catlin-100 Hurdles, Clark/Catlin/Puetz/Hammond-4x100)

2 Individual Runners-Up: 16 (Puetz/Catlin/Puetz/Clark-4x400, Puetz-Shot Put)

1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Rose Gorges-Pole Vault)

2 Individual Regional Championships: 8 (Puetz-400, Catlin-300 Hurdles)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Clark/Catlin/Puetz/Hammond-4x100, Rockers)

3. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Total Points: 92

Class 5A Runner-Up: 40

1 Individual State Championship: 10 (Nordhus-400)

4 Individual Runners-Up: 32 (Jackson-3,200, Nordhus-100 Hurdles, Nordhus-300 Hurdles, Linn-Pole Vault)

1 Individual Top Four Finish: 6 (Nordhus-200)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Nordhus-400, Jackson-3,200)

4. Newton Railroaders

5. Cheney Cardinals

6. McPherson Bullpups

7. Hutchinson Salthawks

8. Circle Thunderbirds

9. Augusta Orioles

10. Andover Central Jaguars

Girls Swimming and Diving

2019 All-Metro Girls Swimming selection, 200-yard medley relay, Bishop Carroll’s Natalee Clark, Lexie Biby, Lexie Shelton and Zoe Winter Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Total Points: 146

Class 5A State Championship: 50

7 Individual State Championships: 70 (Winter/Shelton/Clark/Biby-200 Medley Relay, Winter-200 IM, Schmidt-50 Free, Winter-100 Fly, Schmidt-100 Free, Shelton-100 Breast, Schmidt/Webb/Shelton/Winter-400 Free Relay)

2 Individual Runners-Up: 16 (Shelton-500 Free, Biby/Webb/Bailey/Schmidt-200 Free Relay)

5 All-Metro Selections: 10 (Winter/Shelton/Clark/Biby-200 Medley Relay, Winter-200 IM, Schmidt-50 Free, Shelton-100 Breast)

2. Wichita East Blue Aces

Total Points: 122

Class 6A Top Four Finisher: 30

4 Individual State Championships: 40 (Dirkzwager-100 Free, Dirkzwager/Savvides/Lavacek/Dirkzwager-200 Free Relay, Dirkzwager-100 Back, Dirkzwager/McPherson/Pierce-Butt/Dirzkwager-400 Free Relay)

4 Individual Runners-Up: 32 (Dirkzwager-200 Free, McPherson-50 Free, Savvides-100 Fly, Dirkzwager-500 Free)

2 Individual Top Four Finisher: 12 (Savvides-100 Back, McPherson-100 Back)

4 All-Metro Selections: 8 (Savvides-100 Fly, Dirkzwager-500 Free, Dirkzwager-100 Back, Dirkzwager/McPherson/Pierce-Butt/Dirzkwager-400 Free Relay)

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

Total Points: 98

Class 5A Runner-Up: 40

1 Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Conover-200 IM)

8 Individual Top Four Finishes: 48 (Mitsch/Conover/Knapp/Orth-200 Medley Relay, Orth-200 Free, Orth-500 Free, Olson/Mitsch/Le/Conover-200 Free Relay, Le-100 Back, Mitsch-100 Back, Conover-100 Breast, Le/Knapp/Olson/Orth-400 Free Relay)

1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Olson/Mitsch/Le/Conover-200 Free Relay)

4. Andover Trojans

5. Maize Eagles

6. Trinity Academy Knights

7. Derby Panthers

8. Wichita West Pioneers

9. Wichita Heights Falcons

10. Campus Colts

Boys Golf

1. Trinity Academy Knights

Total Points: 70

Class 4A State Championship: 50

Individual State Championship: 10 (Vanlandingham)

Individual Runner-Up: 8 (Majors)

1 All-Metro Selection: 2 (Vanlandingham)

2. Andover Central Jaguars

Total Points: 60

Class 5A State Championship: 50

Individual Regional Championship: 4 (Schultz)

3 All-Metro Selections: 6 (Schultz, Wilson, Snyder)

3. Wellington Crusaders

Total Points: 44

Class 4A Runner-Up: 40

Individual Regional Championship: 4 (Saffell)

4. Hesston Swathers

5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

6. Andale Indians

7. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

8. Eisenhower Tigers

9. McPherson Bullpups

10. Salina South Cougars

Boys Tennis

Collegiate’s Max Wheeler Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Collegiate Spartans

Total Points: 68

Class 3-2-1A State Championship: 50

Individual State Championship: 10 (Wheeler/Swan)

Individual Regional Championship: 4 (Ramsey)

2 All-Metro Selections: 4 (Wheeler/Swan, Hawley)

2. Salina Central Mustangs

Total Points: 64

Class 5A State Championship: 50

Individual State Runner-Up: 8 (McHenry/Schaffer)

Individiual State Semifinalist: 6 (Stack/Green)

3. Trinity Academy Knights

Total Points: 46

Class 4A State Runner-Up: 40

Individual Regional Championship: 6 (Majors)

4. Maize South Mavericks

5. Buhler Crusaders

6. Maize Eagles

7. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

8. Valley Center Hornets

9. Circle Thunderbirds

10. McPherson Bullpups

How it works

Team Sports

State Championship: 125 Points





State Runner-Up: 100





Top Four State Finish: 75

Regional Championship: 50

League Championship: 25

First Team All-State Selection: 6

Second Team All-State Selection: 4

All-Metro Selection: 2

Individual Sports

Team State Championship: 50 Points

Team Runner-Up: 40

Team Top Four State Finish: 30

Team Regional Championship: 20

Team League Championship: 10

Individual State Championship: 10

Individual Runner-Up: 8

Individual Top Four State Finish: 6

Individual Regional Championship: 4

All-Metro Selection: 2

Programs competing in team sports earn more points based on their successes because of the cumulative, simultaneous effort of the group. Also, though individual sports do not typically earn more points after individual performances are added, the difference is much smaller.

Teams that win a state championship in a team sport are not given cumulative points, meaning 50+40+30, Etc. for winning a quarterfinal or semifinal game. The team’s ultimate finish dictates how many points are earned.

Individuals who win a state championship in an individual sport are not given cumulative points, meaning 10+8+6, Etc. for reaching a semifinal or winning a regional title, too. An athlete’s ultimate finish dictates how many points are earned for his/her team.

Because swimming and diving does not have a regional meet, league meets are counted as regionals, and points are reflected as such.