Varsity Kansas
(School)Year in Review: Check out our annual rankings of Wichita-area sports programs
The 2018-19 high school sports year is complete, and now it’s time for our annual Year in Review.
The Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas have ranked 46 Wichita area schools based on their successes from the fall, winter and spring sports seasons.
2018-19 Individual Sport Rankings
Total Points: 1,878
Points Per Sport: 89.4 (#1)
Last Year’s Ranking: 1
Top 5 Sports: Girls Swimming and Diving, Softball, Girls Soccer, Boys Soccer, Baseball
Class 5A State Championships: 3 (Girls Golf, Girls Swimming and Diving, Boys Track and Field)
Class 5A Runner-Up Finishes: 3 (Girls Cross Country, Softball, Girls Track and Field)
Class 5A Top Four Finishes: 6 (Volleyball, Boys Cross Country, Boys Soccer, Boys Basketball, Baseball, Girls Soccer) - excluding above
Class 5A Regional Championships: 12 (Football, Volleyball, Girls Tennis, Boys Soccer, Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, Boys Basketball, Baseball, Softball, Girls Soccer, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field) - including above
City League Championships: 11 (Volleyball, Girls Cross Country, Boys Soccer, Wrestling, Baseball, Softball, Girls Soccer, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field, Boys Tennis, Boys Golf)
Individual State Championships: 12 (Back, Marvin, Marvin, Hull, Nordhus, Winter/Shelton/Clark/Biby, Winter, Winter, Schmidt, Schmidt, Shelton, Schmidt/Webb/Shelton/Winter)
Individual State Runner-Up Finishes: 9 (Steven, Steven/Stranghoner, Simon, Jackson, Nordhus, Nordhus, Linn, Shelton, Biby/Webb/Bailey/Schmidt)
Individual Top Four Finishes: 5 (Steven, Jackson, Murphy, Carter, Nordhus) - excluding above
Individual Regional Championships: 16
First Team All-State Selections: 17
Second Team All-State Selections: 17
All-Metro Selections: 26
Total Points: 1,191
Points Per Sport: 70.1 (#2)
Last Year’s Ranking: 3
Top 5 Sports: Girls Track and Field, Softball, Boys Track and Field, Football, Volleyball
Class 4A State Championships: 2 (Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field)
Class 4A Runner-Up Finishes: 2 (Girls Golf, Softball)
Class 4A Top Four Finishes: 3 (Football, Volleyball, Boys Golf) - excluding above
Class 4A Regional Championships: 8 (Boys Basketball) - including above
AVCTL IV Championships: 9 (Football, Volleyball, Girls Golf, Boys Basketball, Wrestling, Baseball, Softball, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field)
Individual State Championships: 5 (Serratos, McPhail, Eck, Anderson, Fairchild)
Individual State Runner-Up Finishes: 6 (Meyer, Fairchild, Gray/Jarmer/Kerschen/Eck, Cates, Marx, Brasser)
Individual Top Four Finishes: 10 (Hennes/Winter/Chavez/Kuhn, Scott, Fairchild, Fairchild, Marx, Eck, Eck/Gray/Jarmer/Eck, Liby, Fairchild, Fairchild) - excluding above
Individual Regional Championships: 14
First Team All-State Selections: 11
Second Team All-State Selections: 6
All-Metro Selections: 11
Total Points: 1,073
Points Per Sport: 51.1 (#4)
Last Year’s Ranking: 6
Top 5 Sports: Football, Wrestling, Softball, Girls Basketball, Boys Soccer
Class 6A State Championships: 2 (Football, Wrestling)
Class 6A Top Four Finishes: 3 (Boys Soccer, Girls Basketball, Softball) - excluding above
Class 6A Regional Championships: 8 (Baseball, Boys Swimming and Diving, Girls Swimming and Diving) - including above
AVCTL I Championships: 5 (Football, Girls Basketball, Boys Swimming and Diving, Softball, Girls Swimming and Diving)
Individual State Championships: 2 (Squires, Wills)
Individual State Runner-Up Finishes: 3 (Wells, Lindsey, Abdul-Hameed)
Individual Top Four Finishes: 8 (Woods, Ross, Wills, Lindsey, Westmoreland, Washington, Tafoya, Jackson/Igo/Hopson/Abdul-Hameed) - excluding above
Individual Regional Championships: 8
First Team All-State Selections: 11
Second Team All-State Selections: 11
All-Metro Selections: 17
Total Points: 961
Points Per Sport: 50.6 (#5)
Last Year’s Ranking: 15
Top 5 Sports: Baseball, Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, Boys Cross Country, Girls Bowling
Class 4A State Championships: 1 (Girls Bowling)
Class 4A Runner-Up Finishes: 2 (Boys Soccer, Baseball)
Class 4A Top Four Finishes : 2 (Girls Cross Country, Boys Tennis) - excluding above
Class 4A Regional Championships: 6 (Girls Tennis) - including above
AVCTL III Championships: 6 (Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, Boys Soccer, Girls Bowling, Baseball, Boys Tennis)
Individual State Championships: 4 (Lindahl, Engelken/Engelken, Hawkins, Hawkins)
Individual State Runners-Up: 3 (Whitson, Engelland, Bentley/Hamby/Miller/Rees)
Individual Top Four Finishes: 4 (Elliott, Montandon, LeShore/Campbell/Campbell/Hawkins, Bentley)
Individual Regional Championships: 5
First Team All-State Selections: 2
Second Team All-State Selections: 9
Total Points: 841
Points Per Sport: 60.1 (#3)
Last Year’s Ranking: 12
Top 5 Sports: Girls Basketball, Softball, Volleyball, Girls Track and Field, Baseball
Class 2A State Championships: 3 (Volleyball, Girls Basketball, Girls Track and Field)
Class 2A Runners-Up: 1 (Softball)
Class 4A Regional Championships: 4 (Volleyball, Girls Basketball, Girls Track and Field, Softball) - including above
League Championships: 3 (Volleyball, Baseball, Softball)
Individual State Championships: 4 (Hammond, Hammond, Catlin, Clark/Catlin/Puetz/Hammond)
Individual State Runners-Up: 2 (Puetz/Catlin/Puetz/Clark, Puetz)
Individual Top Four Finishes: 2 (Cordova, Rose Gorges)
Individual Regional Championships: 5
First Team All-State Selections: 9
Second Team All-State Selections: 8
All-Metro Selections: 7
6. Maize Eagles
Total Points: 730
Points Per Sport: 34.8 (#7)
Last Year’s Ranking: 8
Top 5 Sports: Football, Boys Basketball, Wrestling, Girls Soccer, Boys Track and Field
Class 5A Top Four Finishes: 4 (Football, Boys Basketball, Wrestling, Boys Tennis)
Class 5A Regional Championships: 3 (Football, Boys Basketball, Girls Soccer)
AVCTL I Championships: 7 (Girls Golf, Girls Tennis, Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, Boys Basketball, Wrestling, Girls Soccer)
Individual State Championships: 4 (Gomez, Haas, Cox/Christon/Hanlin/Easter Jr., Grill)
Individual State Runners-Up: 1 (Campbell)
Individual Top Four Finishes: 12 (Wheeler, Quiggle, Graham, McLaughlin, Hanna, Ecord, Adams/Owings/Onwugbufor/Ecord, Bailey, Taylor, Blasdel, Blasdel, Ohnmeis/Schreiner)
Individual Regional Championships: 8
First Team All-State Selections: 8
Second Team All-State Selections: 11
All-Metro Selections: 7
7. Maize South Mavericks
Total Points: 722
Points Per Sport: 34.4 (#8)
Last Year’s Ranking: 20
Top 5 Sports: Boys Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, Girls Basketball, Boys Tennis
Class 5A Runner-Up Finishes: 2 (Boys Soccer, Boys Tennis)
Class 5A Top Four Finishes: 2 (Girls Golf, Softball) - excluding above
Class 5A Regional Championships: (Volleyball, Girls Basketball) - including above
AVCTL II Championships: 4 (Boys Soccer, Girls Basketball, Softball, Boys Tennis)
Individual State Runners-Up: 2 (Rey, DeMoss)
Individual Top Four Finishes: 4 (Rey, Becoat/Wedge/Minks/Magnuson, Jacques, Rios)
Individual Regional Championships: 2
First Team All-State Selections: 7
Second Team All-State Selections: 13
All-Metro Selections: 15
8. McPherson Bullpups
Total Points: 711
Points Per Sport: 35.6 (#6)
Last Year’s Ranking: 2
Top 5 Sports: Football, Girls Basketball, Girls Soccer, Boys Swimming and Diving, Girls Track and Field
Class 5A Top Four Finishes: 2 (Football, Girls Basketball)
Class 5A Regional Championships: 5 (Girls Tennis, Girls Soccer, Girls Track and Field) - including above
AVCTL III Championships: 9 (Football, Volleyball, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Boys Swimming and Diving, Girls Soccer, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field, Boys Golf)
Individual State Championships: 3 (Radke, Ruddle, 200 Free Relay)
Individual State Runners-Up: 6 (Powers, Powers, Stufflebean, Ruddle, Allen/Spaich/Bailey/Ruddle, Allen)
Individual Top Four Finishes: 7 (Bruce/Allen, Frantz, Thrash, Powers, Hampton, Shook/Kinnamon/Schriner/Yowell, Nowak)
Individual Regional Championships: 3
First Team All-State Selections: 7
Second Team All-State Selections: 10
9. Goddard Lions
Total Points: 645
Points Per Sport: 33.9 (#10)
Last Year’s Ranking: 11
Top 5 Sports: Football, Wrestling, Softball, Girls Basketball, Baseball
Class 5A State Championships: 1 (Wrestling)
Class 4A Runner-Up Finishes: 1 (Football)
Class 5A Top Four Finishes: 1 (Softball) - excludes above
Regional Championships: 4 (Girls Basketball) - includes above
AVCTL II Championships: 3 (Football, Wrestling, Baseball)
Individual State Championships: 2 (Henschel, Fisher)
Individual Runners-Up: 5 (Glover, Fisher, Craine, Dopps, Atkins)
Individual Top Four Finishes: 5 (Fisher, Davidson, Atkins, Willert, Hackerott)
Individual Regional Championships: 7
First Team All-State Selections: 4
Second Team All-State Selections: 8
All-Metro Selections: 8
10. Trinity Academy Knights
Total Points: 633
Points Per Sport: 31.7 (#11)
Last Year’s Ranking: 22
Top 5 Sports: Boys Basketball, Boys Golf, Girls Soccer, Volleyball, Baseball
Class 4A State Championships: 1 (Boys Golf)
Class 4A State Runner-Up: 1 (Boys Tennis)
Class 4A Top Four Finishes: 1 (Boys Basketball) - excludes above
Class 4A Regional Championship: 3 (Volleyball, Baseball, Girls Soccer) - includes above
Central Plains League Championships: 4 (Girls Cross Country, Boys Basketball, Baseball, Boys Tennis)
Individual State Championships: 5 (Hawks, Patton, Patton, Weatherford, Vanlandingham)
Individual Runner-Up Finishes: 2 (Williams/Walls/McClintock/Weatherford, Majors)
Individual Top Four Finishes: 4 (Slayton, Kerr, Weatherford, Williams/Walls/McClintock/Weatherford)
Individual Regional Championships: 5
First Team All-State Selections: 1
Second Team All-State Selections: 6
All-Metro Selections: 5
11. Cheney Cardinals
Total Points: 580
Points Per Sport: 34.1 (#9)
Last Year’s Ranking: 10
12. Campus Colts
Total Points: 564
Points Per Sport: 28.2 (#12)
Last Year’s Ranking: 18
13. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies
Total Points: 513
Points Per Sport: 24.4 (#14)
Last Year’s Ranking: 21
14. Augusta Orioles
Total Points: 492
Points Per Sport: 25.9 (#13)
Last Year’s Ranking: 27
15. Andover Central Jaguars
Total Points: 455
Points Per Sport: 21.7 (#16)
Last Year’s Ranking: 4
16. Andover Trojans
Total Points: 447
Points Per Sport: 21.3 (#17)
Last Year’s Ranking: 16
17. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders
Total Points: 421
Points Per Sport: 20.0 (#18)
Last Year’s Ranking: 7
18. Hesston Swathers
Total Points: 333
Points Per Sport: 23.8 (#15)
Last Year’s Ranking: NR
19. Circle Thunderbirds
Total Points: 298
Points Per Sport: 15.7 (#21)
Last Year’s Ranking: 23
20. Newton Railroaders
Total Points: 295
Points Per Sport: 14.0 (#26)
Last Year’s Ranking: 9
21. Arkansas City Bulldogs
Total Points: 282
Points Per Sport: 16.6 (#20)
Last Year’s Ranking: 5
22. Winfield Vikings
Total Points: 266
Points Per Sport: 14 (#26)
Last Year’s Ranking: 39
23. Collegiate Spartans
Total Points: 262
Points Per Sport: 15.4 (#22)
Last Year’s Ranking: 13
24. Salina Central Mustangs
Total Points: 261
Points Per Sport: 12.4 (#29)
Last Year’s Ranking: 14
25. Rose Hill Rockets
Total Points: 260
Points Per Sport: 14.4 (#24)
Last Year’s Ranking: 32
26. Mulvane Wildcats
Total Points: 241
Points Per Sport: 14.2 (#25)
Last Year’s Ranking: 34
27. Wichita Heights Falcons
Total Points: 239
Points Per Sport: 11.4 (#32)
Last Year’s Ranking: 28
28. Wichita East Blue Aces
Total Points: 230
Points Per Sport: 10.6 (#33)
Last Year’s Ranking: 17
29. Valley Center Hornets
Total Points: 229
Points Per Sport: 13.5 (#28)
Last Year’s Ranking: 19
30. Salina South Cougars
Total Points: 226
Points Per Sport: 10.8 (#34)
Last Year’s Ranking: 24
31. Sedgwick Cardinals
Total Points: 223
Points Per Sport: 18.6 (#19)
Last Year’s Ranking: NR
32. Wellington Crusaders
Total Points: 208
Points Per Sport: 12.2 (#30)
Last Year’s Ranking: 30
33. Conway Springs Cardinals
Total Points: 189
Points Per Sport: 14.5 (#23)
Last Year’s Ranking: 31
34. Eisenhower Tigers
Total Points: 172
Points Per Sport: 9.1 (#35)
Last Year’s Ranking: 25
35. Wichita Southeast Golden Buffaloes
Total Points: 164
Points Per Sport: 8.2 (#36)
Last Year’s Ranking: 37
36. Hutchinson Salthawks
Total Points: 150
Points Per Sport: 7.1 (#37)
Last Year’s Ranking: 26
37. Halstead Dragons
Total Points: 126
Points Per Sport: 11.5 (#31)
Last Year’s Ranking: NR
T-38. Independent Panthers
Total Points: 86
Points Per Sport: 5.1 (#40)
Last Year’s Ranking: 36
T-38. Wichita North Redskins
Total Points: 86
Points Per Sport: 4.1 (#42)
Last Year’s Ranking: 38
40. Wichita West Pioneers
Total Points: 80
Points Per Sport: 3.8 (#43)
Last Year’s Ranking: 40
41. El Dorado Wildcats
Total Points: 80
Points Per Sport: 3.8 (#44)
Last Year’s Ranking: 33
42. Belle Plaine Dragons
Total Points: 70
Points Per Sport: 7.0 (#38)
Last Year’s Ranking: NR
43. Haven Wildcats
Total Points: 63
Points Per Sport: 5.3 (#39)
Last Year’s Ranking: NR
44. Douglass Bulldogs
Total Points: 58
Points Per Sport: 4.1 (#41)
Last Year’s Ranking: 35
T-45. Clearwater Indians
Total Points: 48
Points Per Sport: 3.4 (#45)
Last Year’s Ranking: 41
T-45. Wichita South Titans
Total Points: 48
Points Per Sport: 2.4 (#46)
Last Year’s Ranking: 29
Most Improved Programs
- Winfield, +17
- Maize South, +13
- Augusta, +13
- Trinity Academy, +12
- Buhler, +11
Biggest Drop-Offs
- Arkansas City, -16
- Wichita South, -16
- Andover Central, -11
- Newton, -11
- Wichita East, -11
How it works
Team Sports
State Championship: 125 Points
State Runner-Up: 100
Top Four State Finish: 75
Regional Championship: 50
League Championship: 25
First Team All-State Selection: 6
Second Team All-State Selection: 4
All-Metro Selection: 2
Individual Sports
Team State Championship: 50 Points
Team Runner-Up: 40
Team Top Four State Finish: 30
Team Regional Championship: 20
Team League Championship: 10
Individual State Championship: 10
Individual Runner-Up: 8
Individual Top Four State Finish: 6
Individual Regional Championship: 4
All-Metro Selection: 2
Programs competing in team sports earn more points based on their successes because of the cumulative, simultaneous effort of the group. Also, though individual sports do not typically earn more points after individual performances are added, the difference is much smaller.
Schools that win a state championship in a team sport are not given cumulative points, meaning 50+40+30, etc., for winning a quarterfinal or semifinal game. The team’s ultimate finish dictates how many points are earned.
Individuals who win a state championship in an individual sport also are not given cumulative points, meaning 10+8+6, etc., for reaching a semifinal or winning a regional title, too. An athlete’s ultimate finish dictates how many points are earned for his/her team.
Because swimming and diving does not have a regional meet, league meets are counted as regionals, and points are reflected as such.
