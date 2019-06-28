(School)Year in Review: Check out our annual rankings of Wichita-area sports programs

The Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas present the third annual Year in Review, ranking the Wichita area high school athletics programs from the 2018-19 school year. (Pictured: Bishop Carroll football) The Wichita Eagle

The 2018-19 high school sports year is complete, and now it’s time for our annual Year in Review.

The Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas have ranked 46 Wichita area schools based on their successes from the fall, winter and spring sports seasons.

Bishop Carroll softball Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 1,878

Points Per Sport: 89.4 (#1)

Last Year’s Ranking: 1

Top 5 Sports: Girls Swimming and Diving, Softball, Girls Soccer, Boys Soccer, Baseball

Class 5A State Championships: 3 (Girls Golf, Girls Swimming and Diving, Boys Track and Field)

Class 5A Runner-Up Finishes: 3 (Girls Cross Country, Softball, Girls Track and Field)

Class 5A Top Four Finishes: 6 (Volleyball, Boys Cross Country, Boys Soccer, Boys Basketball, Baseball, Girls Soccer) - excluding above

Class 5A Regional Championships: 12 (Football, Volleyball, Girls Tennis, Boys Soccer, Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, Boys Basketball, Baseball, Softball, Girls Soccer, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field) - including above

City League Championships: 11 (Volleyball, Girls Cross Country, Boys Soccer, Wrestling, Baseball, Softball, Girls Soccer, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field, Boys Tennis, Boys Golf)

Individual State Championships: 12 (Back, Marvin, Marvin, Hull, Nordhus, Winter/Shelton/Clark/Biby, Winter, Winter, Schmidt, Schmidt, Shelton, Schmidt/Webb/Shelton/Winter)

Individual State Runner-Up Finishes: 9 (Steven, Steven/Stranghoner, Simon, Jackson, Nordhus, Nordhus, Linn, Shelton, Biby/Webb/Bailey/Schmidt)

Individual Top Four Finishes: 5 (Steven, Jackson, Murphy, Carter, Nordhus) - excluding above

Individual Regional Championships: 16

First Team All-State Selections: 17

Second Team All-State Selections: 17

All-Metro Selections: 26

Andale High School boys and girls track and field teams Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 1,191

Points Per Sport: 70.1 (#2)

Last Year’s Ranking: 3

Top 5 Sports: Girls Track and Field, Softball, Boys Track and Field, Football, Volleyball

Class 4A State Championships: 2 (Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field)

Class 4A Runner-Up Finishes: 2 (Girls Golf, Softball)

Class 4A Top Four Finishes: 3 (Football, Volleyball, Boys Golf) - excluding above

Class 4A Regional Championships: 8 (Boys Basketball) - including above

AVCTL IV Championships: 9 (Football, Volleyball, Girls Golf, Boys Basketball, Wrestling, Baseball, Softball, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field)

Individual State Championships: 5 (Serratos, McPhail, Eck, Anderson, Fairchild)

Individual State Runner-Up Finishes: 6 (Meyer, Fairchild, Gray/Jarmer/Kerschen/Eck, Cates, Marx, Brasser)

Individual Top Four Finishes: 10 (Hennes/Winter/Chavez/Kuhn, Scott, Fairchild, Fairchild, Marx, Eck, Eck/Gray/Jarmer/Eck, Liby, Fairchild, Fairchild) - excluding above

Individual Regional Championships: 14

First Team All-State Selections: 11

Second Team All-State Selections: 6

All-Metro Selections: 11

Derby senior linebacker Cade Lindsey fires up the student section during the Panthers’ 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday night. (Sept. 21, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 1,073

Points Per Sport: 51.1 (#4)

Last Year’s Ranking: 6

Top 5 Sports: Football, Wrestling, Softball, Girls Basketball, Boys Soccer

Class 6A State Championships: 2 (Football, Wrestling)

Class 6A Top Four Finishes: 3 (Boys Soccer, Girls Basketball, Softball) - excluding above

Class 6A Regional Championships: 8 (Baseball, Boys Swimming and Diving, Girls Swimming and Diving) - including above

AVCTL I Championships: 5 (Football, Girls Basketball, Boys Swimming and Diving, Softball, Girls Swimming and Diving)

Individual State Championships: 2 (Squires, Wills)

Individual State Runner-Up Finishes: 3 (Wells, Lindsey, Abdul-Hameed)

Individual Top Four Finishes: 8 (Woods, Ross, Wills, Lindsey, Westmoreland, Washington, Tafoya, Jackson/Igo/Hopson/Abdul-Hameed) - excluding above

Individual Regional Championships: 8

First Team All-State Selections: 11

Second Team All-State Selections: 11

All-Metro Selections: 17

Total Points: 961

Points Per Sport: 50.6 (#5)

Last Year’s Ranking: 15

Top 5 Sports: Baseball, Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, Boys Cross Country, Girls Bowling

Class 4A State Championships: 1 (Girls Bowling)

Class 4A Runner-Up Finishes: 2 (Boys Soccer, Baseball)

Class 4A Top Four Finishes : 2 (Girls Cross Country, Boys Tennis) - excluding above

Class 4A Regional Championships: 6 (Girls Tennis) - including above

AVCTL III Championships: 6 (Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, Boys Soccer, Girls Bowling, Baseball, Boys Tennis)

Individual State Championships: 4 (Lindahl, Engelken/Engelken, Hawkins, Hawkins)

Individual State Runners-Up: 3 (Whitson, Engelland, Bentley/Hamby/Miller/Rees)

Individual Top Four Finishes: 4 (Elliott, Montandon, LeShore/Campbell/Campbell/Hawkins, Bentley)

Individual Regional Championships: 5

First Team All-State Selections: 2

Second Team All-State Selections: 9

Garden Plain junior Claire Clark is fired up after the Owls score a point against last year’s 3A state runner-up, Cheney. (Sept. 13, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 841

Points Per Sport: 60.1 (#3)

Last Year’s Ranking: 12

Top 5 Sports: Girls Basketball, Softball, Volleyball, Girls Track and Field, Baseball

Class 2A State Championships: 3 (Volleyball, Girls Basketball, Girls Track and Field)

Class 2A Runners-Up: 1 (Softball)

Class 4A Regional Championships: 4 (Volleyball, Girls Basketball, Girls Track and Field, Softball) - including above

League Championships: 3 (Volleyball, Baseball, Softball)

Individual State Championships: 4 (Hammond, Hammond, Catlin, Clark/Catlin/Puetz/Hammond)

Individual State Runners-Up: 2 (Puetz/Catlin/Puetz/Clark, Puetz)

Individual Top Four Finishes: 2 (Cordova, Rose Gorges)

Individual Regional Championships: 5

First Team All-State Selections: 9

Second Team All-State Selections: 8

All-Metro Selections: 7

6. Maize Eagles

Maize’s Caleb Grill Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 730

Points Per Sport: 34.8 (#7)

Last Year’s Ranking: 8

Top 5 Sports: Football, Boys Basketball, Wrestling, Girls Soccer, Boys Track and Field

Class 5A Top Four Finishes: 4 (Football, Boys Basketball, Wrestling, Boys Tennis)

Class 5A Regional Championships: 3 (Football, Boys Basketball, Girls Soccer)

AVCTL I Championships: 7 (Girls Golf, Girls Tennis, Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, Boys Basketball, Wrestling, Girls Soccer)

Individual State Championships: 4 (Gomez, Haas, Cox/Christon/Hanlin/Easter Jr., Grill)

Individual State Runners-Up: 1 (Campbell)

Individual Top Four Finishes: 12 (Wheeler, Quiggle, Graham, McLaughlin, Hanna, Ecord, Adams/Owings/Onwugbufor/Ecord, Bailey, Taylor, Blasdel, Blasdel, Ohnmeis/Schreiner)

Individual Regional Championships: 8

First Team All-State Selections: 8

Second Team All-State Selections: 11

All-Metro Selections: 7

7. Maize South Mavericks

Maize South’s Riley Kennedy Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 722

Points Per Sport: 34.4 (#8)

Last Year’s Ranking: 20

Top 5 Sports: Boys Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, Girls Basketball, Boys Tennis

Class 5A Runner-Up Finishes: 2 (Boys Soccer, Boys Tennis)

Class 5A Top Four Finishes: 2 (Girls Golf, Softball) - excluding above

Class 5A Regional Championships: (Volleyball, Girls Basketball) - including above

AVCTL II Championships: 4 (Boys Soccer, Girls Basketball, Softball, Boys Tennis)

Individual State Runners-Up: 2 (Rey, DeMoss)

Individual Top Four Finishes: 4 (Rey, Becoat/Wedge/Minks/Magnuson, Jacques, Rios)

Individual Regional Championships: 2

First Team All-State Selections: 7

Second Team All-State Selections: 13

All-Metro Selections: 15

8. McPherson Bullpups

McPherson’s girls basketball team Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 711

Points Per Sport: 35.6 (#6)

Last Year’s Ranking: 2

Top 5 Sports: Football, Girls Basketball, Girls Soccer, Boys Swimming and Diving, Girls Track and Field

Class 5A Top Four Finishes: 2 (Football, Girls Basketball)

Class 5A Regional Championships: 5 (Girls Tennis, Girls Soccer, Girls Track and Field) - including above

AVCTL III Championships: 9 (Football, Volleyball, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Boys Swimming and Diving, Girls Soccer, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field, Boys Golf)

Individual State Championships: 3 (Radke, Ruddle, 200 Free Relay)

Individual State Runners-Up: 6 (Powers, Powers, Stufflebean, Ruddle, Allen/Spaich/Bailey/Ruddle, Allen)

Individual Top Four Finishes: 7 (Bruce/Allen, Frantz, Thrash, Powers, Hampton, Shook/Kinnamon/Schriner/Yowell, Nowak)

Individual Regional Championships: 3

First Team All-State Selections: 7

Second Team All-State Selections: 10

9. Goddard Lions

Goddard’s Shaylin Martinez, Krystal Castorena, Emme Yost, Gentry Shepherd and Torri Vang Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 645

Points Per Sport: 33.9 (#10)

Last Year’s Ranking: 11

Top 5 Sports: Football, Wrestling, Softball, Girls Basketball, Baseball

Class 5A State Championships: 1 (Wrestling)

Class 4A Runner-Up Finishes: 1 (Football)

Class 5A Top Four Finishes: 1 (Softball) - excludes above

Regional Championships: 4 (Girls Basketball) - includes above

AVCTL II Championships: 3 (Football, Wrestling, Baseball)

Individual State Championships: 2 (Henschel, Fisher)

Individual Runners-Up: 5 (Glover, Fisher, Craine, Dopps, Atkins)

Individual Top Four Finishes: 5 (Fisher, Davidson, Atkins, Willert, Hackerott)

Individual Regional Championships: 7

First Team All-State Selections: 4

Second Team All-State Selections: 8

All-Metro Selections: 8

10. Trinity Academy Knights

Trinity Academy senior Ben Patton is committed to swim at Missouri after his graduation. (Feb. 2, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 633

Points Per Sport: 31.7 (#11)

Last Year’s Ranking: 22

Top 5 Sports: Boys Basketball, Boys Golf, Girls Soccer, Volleyball, Baseball

Class 4A State Championships: 1 (Boys Golf)

Class 4A State Runner-Up: 1 (Boys Tennis)

Class 4A Top Four Finishes: 1 (Boys Basketball) - excludes above

Class 4A Regional Championship: 3 (Volleyball, Baseball, Girls Soccer) - includes above

Central Plains League Championships: 4 (Girls Cross Country, Boys Basketball, Baseball, Boys Tennis)

Individual State Championships: 5 (Hawks, Patton, Patton, Weatherford, Vanlandingham)

Individual Runner-Up Finishes: 2 (Williams/Walls/McClintock/Weatherford, Majors)

Individual Top Four Finishes: 4 (Slayton, Kerr, Weatherford, Williams/Walls/McClintock/Weatherford)

Individual Regional Championships: 5

First Team All-State Selections: 1

Second Team All-State Selections: 6

All-Metro Selections: 5

11. Cheney Cardinals

Cheney’s Layne Needham Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 580

Points Per Sport: 34.1 (#9)

Last Year’s Ranking: 10

12. Campus Colts

Campus baseball Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 564

Points Per Sport: 28.2 (#12)

Last Year’s Ranking: 18

13. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

Northwest senior running back Roy Johnson cuts upfield as Bishop Carroll defenders fight to get to him during the Grizzlies’ 23-22 road victory Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 513

Points Per Sport: 24.4 (#14)

Last Year’s Ranking: 21

14. Augusta Orioles

Augusta’s Gracie Johnston Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 492

Points Per Sport: 25.9 (#13)

Last Year’s Ranking: 27

15. Andover Central Jaguars

Andover Central’s Shomari Parnell, Xavier Bell and Braden Belt Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 455

Points Per Sport: 21.7 (#16)

Last Year’s Ranking: 4

16. Andover Trojans

Andover’s Samuel McDavitt Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 447

Points Per Sport: 21.3 (#17)

Last Year’s Ranking: 16

17. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

Kapaun’s Emily Michaelis Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 421

Points Per Sport: 20.0 (#18)

Last Year’s Ranking: 7

18. Hesston Swathers

Hesston’s Elise Kaiser Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 333

Points Per Sport: 23.8 (#15)

Last Year’s Ranking: NR

19. Circle Thunderbirds

Towards-Circle’s Kimalee Cook, left, wins the 4A 100 meter dash with a time of 12.25 at the Track and Field State Championships at Cessna Stadium Saturday. (May 25, 2019) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 298

Points Per Sport: 15.7 (#21)

Last Year’s Ranking: 23

20. Newton Railroaders

Newton’s Kalli Anderson, 2019 Wichita Eagle High School All-Metro Girls Track and Field 100 meters selection Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 295

Points Per Sport: 14.0 (#26)

Last Year’s Ranking: 9

21. Arkansas City Bulldogs

Arkansas City baseball Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 282

Points Per Sport: 16.6 (#20)

Last Year’s Ranking: 5

22. Winfield Vikings

Winfield dropped five spots in the latest Kansas Coaches Wrestling Association rankings in Class 4A. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 266

Points Per Sport: 14 (#26)

Last Year’s Ranking: 39

23. Collegiate Spartans

Collegiate’s Maddie Reed Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 262

Points Per Sport: 15.4 (#22)

Last Year’s Ranking: 13

24. Salina Central Mustangs

The Salina Central boys tennis team Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 261

Points Per Sport: 12.4 (#29)

Last Year’s Ranking: 14

25. Rose Hill Rockets

Rose Hill senior Gracie Van Driel serves during the Class 4A state volleyball tournament. (Oct. 26, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 260

Points Per Sport: 14.4 (#24)

Last Year’s Ranking: 32

26. Mulvane Wildcats

Mulvane’s Gage Gerlach Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 241

Points Per Sport: 14.2 (#25)

Last Year’s Ranking: 34

27. Wichita Heights Falcons

K’Vonte Baker, a Wichita Heights senior quarterback, eludes Bishop Carroll defenders in the Golden Eagles’ 36-20 September win. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 239

Points Per Sport: 11.4 (#32)

Last Year’s Ranking: 28

28. Wichita East Blue Aces

Wichita East girls swim team Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 230

Points Per Sport: 10.6 (#33)

Last Year’s Ranking: 17

29. Valley Center Hornets

Valley Center girls soccer team Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 229

Points Per Sport: 13.5 (#28)

Last Year’s Ranking: 19

30. Salina South Cougars

West defensive linemen Isaac Mitchell (Salina South) and David Hernandez (Manhattan) celebrate an interception. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 226

Points Per Sport: 10.8 (#34)

Last Year’s Ranking: 24

31. Sedgwick Cardinals

Sedgwick came into Friday’s home game against Ell-Saline with the top offense in Kansas. The Cardinals lost 27-13. Courtesy of Jeff Werner

Total Points: 223

Points Per Sport: 18.6 (#19)

Last Year’s Ranking: NR

32. Wellington Crusaders

Winfield’s Jack Mull, Wamego’s Steven Roudybush and Wellington’s Eric Kop Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 208

Points Per Sport: 12.2 (#30)

Last Year’s Ranking: 30

33. Conway Springs Cardinals

Conway Springs Cardinals football Courtesy of Conway Springs athletics

Total Points: 189

Points Per Sport: 14.5 (#23)

Last Year’s Ranking: 31

34. Eisenhower Tigers

Eisenhower junior guard Jordan Vincent helped the Tigers move into a tie for second in the AVCTL II standings after a home overtime win against Andover on Friday. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 172

Points Per Sport: 9.1 (#35)

Last Year’s Ranking: 25

35. Wichita Southeast Golden Buffaloes

Wichita Southeast won their substate last weekend. They did not turn that into a state championship this weekend but still finished third in Kansas Class 6A. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 164

Points Per Sport: 8.2 (#36)

Last Year’s Ranking: 37

36. Hutchinson Salthawks

Hutchinson’s Tayezhan Crough Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 150

Points Per Sport: 7.1 (#37)

Last Year’s Ranking: 26

37. Halstead Dragons

Halstead’s Karenna Gerber Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 126

Points Per Sport: 11.5 (#31)

Last Year’s Ranking: NR

T-38. Independent Panthers

2019 Wichita Eagle All-Metro high school boys swimming and diving selection, Independent’s Aidan Scott Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 86

Points Per Sport: 5.1 (#40)

Last Year’s Ranking: 36

T-38. Wichita North Redskins

Wichita North girls soccer team Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 86

Points Per Sport: 4.1 (#42)

Last Year’s Ranking: 38

40. Wichita West Pioneers

Wichita West’s Maci McCullough Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 80

Points Per Sport: 3.8 (#43)

Last Year’s Ranking: 40

41. El Dorado Wildcats

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 80

Points Per Sport: 3.8 (#44)

Last Year’s Ranking: 33

42. Belle Plaine Dragons

Belle Plaine’s Bo Gooch Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 70

Points Per Sport: 7.0 (#38)

Last Year’s Ranking: NR

43. Haven Wildcats

Haven senior guard Arie Roper hoists the plaque after winning the 2019 Wildcat Classic with a 54-40 victory over Cheney on Saturday. (Jan. 26, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 63

Points Per Sport: 5.3 (#39)

Last Year’s Ranking: NR

44. Douglass Bulldogs

The Douglass Bulldogs are one of the top offenses in the area and are primed for another good performance Friday against Belle Plaine. Courtesy of Robert Ramey

Total Points: 58

Points Per Sport: 4.1 (#41)

Last Year’s Ranking: 35

T-45. Clearwater Indians

Total Points: 48

Points Per Sport: 3.4 (#45)

Last Year’s Ranking: 41

T-45. Wichita South Titans

Wichita South’s Deron Dudley Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Total Points: 48

Points Per Sport: 2.4 (#46)

Last Year’s Ranking: 29

Most Improved Programs

Winfield, +17 Maize South, +13 Augusta, +13 Trinity Academy, +12 Buhler, +11

Biggest Drop-Offs

Arkansas City, -16 Wichita South, -16 Andover Central, -11 Newton, -11 Wichita East, -11

How it works

Team Sports

State Championship: 125 Points





State Runner-Up: 100





Top Four State Finish: 75

Regional Championship: 50

League Championship: 25

First Team All-State Selection: 6

Second Team All-State Selection: 4

All-Metro Selection: 2

Individual Sports

Team State Championship: 50 Points

Team Runner-Up: 40

Team Top Four State Finish: 30

Team Regional Championship: 20

Team League Championship: 10

Individual State Championship: 10

Individual Runner-Up: 8

Individual Top Four State Finish: 6

Individual Regional Championship: 4

All-Metro Selection: 2

Programs competing in team sports earn more points based on their successes because of the cumulative, simultaneous effort of the group. Also, though individual sports do not typically earn more points after individual performances are added, the difference is much smaller.

Schools that win a state championship in a team sport are not given cumulative points, meaning 50+40+30, etc., for winning a quarterfinal or semifinal game. The team’s ultimate finish dictates how many points are earned.

Individuals who win a state championship in an individual sport also are not given cumulative points, meaning 10+8+6, etc., for reaching a semifinal or winning a regional title, too. An athlete’s ultimate finish dictates how many points are earned for his/her team.

Because swimming and diving does not have a regional meet, league meets are counted as regionals, and points are reflected as such.