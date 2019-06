League rankings: See the City League, AVCTL’s top Wichita area programs from 2018-19

Kansas’ best football players come together in 2019 East-West Shrine Bowl The West beat the East 26-7 in the 2019 Kansas high school football Shrine Bowl in Dodge City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The West beat the East 26-7 in the 2019 Kansas high school football Shrine Bowl in Dodge City.

The Eagle’s Year in Review series has looked at the top boys and girls programs, the top teams in every sport and every season.

Here is a look at the Wichita area’s top preps programs based on their league and classification.

City League

Bishop Carroll’s Clay Cundiff Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

2017-18 League Ranking: 1

2. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

2017-18 League Ranking: 4

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

2017-18 League Ranking: 2

4. Wichita Heights Falcons

2017-18 League Ranking: 5

5. Wichita East Blue Aces

2017-18 League Ranking: 3

6. Wichita Southeast Golden Buffaloes

2017-18 League Ranking: 7

7. Wichita North Redskins

2017-18 League Ranking: 8

8. Wichita West Pioneers

2017-18 League Ranking: 9

9. Wichita South Titans

2017-18 League Ranking: 6

AVCTL I

Derby’s Madi Young Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Derby Panthers

2017-18 League Ranking: 1

2. Maize Eagles

2017-18 League Ranking: 2

3. Campus Colts

2017-18 League Ranking: 5

4. Newton Railroaders

2017-18 League Ranking: 3

5. Salina Central Mustangs

2017-18 League Ranking: 4

6. Salina South Cougars

2017-18 League Ranking: 6

7. Hutchinson Salthawks

2017-18 League Ranking: 7

AVCTL II

Maize South senior forward Andrew Bliss blows past his defender during the Mavericks’ 5-1 win at Trinity Academy on Friday. (Aug. 24, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maize South Mavericks

2017-18 League Ranking: 6

2. Goddard Lions

2017-18 League Ranking: 3

3. Andover Central Jaguars

2017-18 League Ranking: 1

4. Andover Trojans

2017-18 League Ranking: 4

5. Arkansas City Bulldogs

2017-18 League Ranking: 2

6. Valley Center Hornets

2017-18 League Ranking: 5

7. Eisenhower Tigers

2017-18 League Ranking: 7

AVCTL III

In November, the #crusoccer team closed out a historic season which was seen in a regional championship and state runner-up finish! pic.twitter.com/BLWqP2N11h — Buhler Crusaders (@BuhlerCrusaders) January 1, 2019

1. Buhler Crusaders

2017-18 League Ranking: 2

2. McPherson Bullpups

2017-18 League Ranking: 1

3. Augusta Orioles

2017-18 League Ranking: 4

4. Circle Thunderbirds

2017-18 League Ranking: 3

5. Winfield Vikings

2017-18 League Ranking: 6

6. El Dorado Wildcats

2017-18 League Ranking: 5

AVCTL IV

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Andale Indians

2017-18 League Ranking: 1

2. Collegiate Spartans

2017-18 League Ranking: 2

3. Rose Hill Rockets

2017-18 League Ranking: 4

4. Mulvane Wildcats

2017-18 League Ranking: 5

5. Wellington Crusaders

2017-18 League Ranking: 3

6. Clearwater Indians

2017-18 League Ranking: 6

Central Plains Leagues/Central Kansas League/Heart of America

Garden Plain junior hitter Natasha Dooley goes for a kill against Cheney. (Sept. 13, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Garden Plain Owls

2017-18 League Ranking: 2

2. Cheney Cardinals

2017-18 League Ranking: 1

3. Trinity Academy Knights

2017-18 League Ranking: 3

4. Hesston Swathers

2017-18 League Ranking: NR

5. Sedgwick Cardinals

2017-18 League Ranking: NR

6. Conway Springs Cardinals

2017-18 League Ranking: 4

7. Halstead Dragons

2017-18 League Ranking: NR

8. Independent Panthers

2017-18 League Ranking: 6

9. Belle Plaine Dragons

2017-18 League Ranking: NR

10. Haven Wildcats

2017-18 League Ranking: NR

11. Douglass Bulldogs

2017-18 League Ranking: 5

Class 6A

Derby’s Grant Adler Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Derby Panthers

2017-18 Class Ranking: 1

2. Campus Colts

2017-18 Class Ranking: 3

3. Wichita East Blue Aces

2017-18 Class Ranking: 2

4. Wichita Southeast Golden Buffaloes

2017-18 Class Ranking: 7

5. Hutchinson Salthawks

2017-18 Class Ranking: 5

6. Wichita North Redskins

2017-18 Class Ranking: 8

7. Wichita West Pioneers

2017-18 Class Ranking: 9

8. Wichita South Titans

2017-18 Class Ranking: 6

Class 5A

Bishop Carroll’s Reagan Smith Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

2017-18 Class Ranking: 1

2. Maize South Mavericks

2017-18 Class Ranking: 9

3. Goddard Lions

2017-18 Class Ranking: 5

4. Maize Eagles

2017-18 Class Ranking: 3

5. McPherson Bullpups

2017-18 Class Ranking: 1

6. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

2017-18 Class Ranking: 4

7. Andover Central Jaguars

2017-18 Class Ranking: 3

8. Andover Trojans

2017-18 Class Ranking: 7

9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders





2017-18 Class Ranking: 2

10. Newton Railroaders

2017-18 Class Ranking: 4

11. Arkansas City Bulldogs

2017-18 Class Ranking: 4

12. Salina Central Mustangs

2017-18 Class Ranking: 6

13. Wichita Heights Falcons

2017-18 Class Ranking: 12

14. Valley Center Hornets

2017-18 Class Ranking: 8

15. Salina South Cougars

2017-18 Class Ranking: 10

16. Eisenhower Tigers

2017-18 Class Ranking: 11

Class 4A

Andale’s Mason Fairchild celebrates after the Indians clinch a 56-55 overtime win against rival Collegiate on Friday night. (Dec. 14, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Andale Indians

2017-18 Class Ranking: 2

2. Buhler Crusaders

2017-18 Class Ranking: 6

3. Trinity Academy Knights

2017-18 Class Ranking: 7

4. Augusta Orioles

2017-18 Class Ranking: 9

5. Circle Thunderbirds

2017-18 Class Ranking: 8

6. Winfield Vikings

2017-18 Class Ranking: 14

7. Rose Hill Rockets

2017-18 Class Ranking: 11

8. Mulvane Wildcats

2017-18 Class Ranking: 13

9. Wellington Crusaders

2017-18 Class Ranking: 10

10. El Dorado Wildcats

2017-18 Class Ranking: 12

11. Clearwater Indians

2017-18 Class Ranking: 15

Class 3A

Cheney’s Layne Needham Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Cheney Cardinals

2017-18 Class Ranking: 1

2. Hesston Swathers

2017-18 Class Ranking: NR

3. Collegiate Spartans

2017-18 Class Ranking: 5

4. Halstead Dragons

2017-18 Class Ranking: NR

5. Belle Plaine Dragons

2017-18 Class Ranking: NR

6. Haven Wildcats

2017-18 Class Ranking: NR

7. Douglass Bulldogs

2017-18 Class Ranking: 4

Class 2A

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Garden Plain Owls

2017-18 Class Ranking: 2

2. Sedgwick Cardinals

2017-18 Class Ranking: NR

3. Conway Springs Cardinals

2017-18 Class Ranking: 3

4. Independent Panthers

2017-18 Class Ranking: 5

How it works

Team Sports

State Championship: 125 Points





State Runner-Up: 100





Top Four State Finish: 75

Regional Championship: 50

League Championship: 25

First Team All-State Selection: 6

Second Team All-State Selection: 4

All-Metro Selection: 2

Individual Sports

Team State Championship: 50 Points

Team Runner-Up: 40

Team Top Four State Finish: 30

Team Regional Championship: 20

Team League Championship: 10

Individual State Championship: 10

Individual Runner-Up: 8

Individual Top Four State Finish: 6

Individual Regional Championship: 4

All-Metro Selection: 2

Programs competing in team sports earn more points based on their successes because of the cumulative, simultaneous effort of the group. Also, though individual sports do not typically earn more points after individual performances are added, the difference is much smaller.

Teams that win a state championship in a team sport are not given cumulative points, meaning 50+40+30, Etc. for winning a quarterfinal or semifinal game. The team’s ultimate finish dictates how many points are earned.

Individuals who win a state championship in an individual sport are not given cumulative points, meaning 10+8+6, Etc. for reaching a semifinal or winning a regional title, too. An athlete’s ultimate finish dictates how many points are earned for his/her team.

Because swimming and diving does not have a regional meet, league meets are counted as regionals, and points are reflected as such.