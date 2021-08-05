NBC Baseball
Updated baseball scores, schedule and tickets in Hutchinson for the NBC World Series
Throughout the week, The Eagle will update the scores and daily schedule for the National Baseball Congress World Series being played at Hutchinson’s Hobart-Detter Field.
The NBC World Series shifts to Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium with the final eight teams beginning Monday.
Wednesday’s scores
Lonestar (Texas) Baseball 7, Great Bend Bat Cats 5
Cheney Diamond Dawgs 9, Boulder (Colo.) Collegians 4
Derby Twins 5, Liberal BeeJays 4
Seattle Studs 14, 316 Elite 0
Thursday’s schedule
316 Sluggers vs. Puerto Rican Collegiate Team, noon
Mid-Crest (Ill.) Pumas vs. Hays Larks, 3 p.m.
San Diego Stars vs. Hutchinson Monarchs, 6
Waco (Texas) Sultanes vs. Santa Barbara (Calif.) Foresters
Friday’s schedule
Boulder (Colo.) Collegians vs. Liberal BeeJays, noon (elimination game)
Great Bend Bat Cats vs. 316 Elite, 3 p.m. (elimination game)
Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs. Derby Twins, 6
Lonestar (Texas) Baseball vs. Seattle Studs, 8:30
Comments