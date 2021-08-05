Updated baseball scores, schedule and tickets in Hutchinson for the NBC World Series

Max McGuire (left) and Leo Jiminian (right) of the Hays Larks high-five during the 86th annual NBC World Series in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle

Throughout the week, The Eagle will update the scores and daily schedule for the National Baseball Congress World Series being played at Hutchinson’s Hobart-Detter Field.

The NBC World Series shifts to Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium with the final eight teams beginning Monday.

Wednesday’s scores

Lonestar (Texas) Baseball 7, Great Bend Bat Cats 5

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 9, Boulder (Colo.) Collegians 4

Derby Twins 5, Liberal BeeJays 4

Seattle Studs 14, 316 Elite 0

Thursday’s schedule

316 Sluggers vs. Puerto Rican Collegiate Team, noon

Mid-Crest (Ill.) Pumas vs. Hays Larks, 3 p.m.

San Diego Stars vs. Hutchinson Monarchs, 6

Waco (Texas) Sultanes vs. Santa Barbara (Calif.) Foresters

Friday’s schedule

Boulder (Colo.) Collegians vs. Liberal BeeJays, noon (elimination game)

Great Bend Bat Cats vs. 316 Elite, 3 p.m. (elimination game)

Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs. Derby Twins, 6

Lonestar (Texas) Baseball vs. Seattle Studs, 8:30