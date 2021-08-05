Just A Kid From Wichita basketball camp brings back hometown legends to inspire youth

The Just A Kid From Wichita basketball camps runs from Thursday through Saturday this week at the South YMCA Farha Center. Courtesy

It has always been D.J. Fisher’s dream to help inspire the youth of his hometown of Wichita when it comes to the sport of basketball.

That’s why he created his very own youth basketball camp and called it “Just A Kid From Wichita.”

This week Fisher is bringing in members of Wichita basketball royalty — former NBA player Antoine Carr, WNBA champion Tiffany Bias, WNBA player Jaylyn Agnew — to help inspire the next generation of basketball players in Wichita.

The Just A Kid From Wichita basketball camp, which is open to boys and girls over the age of 5, goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday this week at the South YMCA Farha Sports Center. Registration is available through wichitacamps.com and the cost is $30, which includes lunch, a camp photo, a camp t-shirt and autographs.

“I’ve always wanted to bring these hometown heroes back to Wichita to give hope, inspire, encourage and motivate the next generation,” Fisher said. “We want to show these kids that is is possible to reach their dreams coming from Wichita, Kansas.”

When Fisher was a kid growing up in Wichita in the 90s, he says there were no such camps featuring the best of the best from Wichita.

“I always heard about those athletes, but I never saw them active in the community,” Fisher said. “It’s been my mission to make sure I try to help bring them back to Wichita to be a positive role model for these kids. They don’t know Antoine Carr. Maybe they’ve heard of him, but they’ve never seen him. We’re hoping to maybe that bridge can be created to close the gap and these athletes can tell their story.”

As a sports agent who primarily works with women athletes, it was also important for Fisher to make sure the camp featured the two highest-profile female basketball players to come out of Wichita recently in Bias and Agnew.

“You see these other basketball camps and they don’t really ever touch on the women’s side of the game,” Fisher said. “Bringing in the Big East Player of the Year (Agnew) and then a WNBA champion (Bias), that’s beautiful. They’re both making a huge impact in the women’s game and they’ll be here in Wichita giving back.”