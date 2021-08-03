Tickets, schedule, bracket: What you need to know about NBC World Series baseball

The final eight teams in the NBC World Series will play at Riverfront Stadium next week to decide the championship. The Wichita Eagle

The 87th National Baseball Congress World Series is set to begin this week.

The 16-team, double-elimination tournament begins Wednesday at noon at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson with four games being played every day there (at noon, 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m.) until Sunday.

The final eight teams will then advance to Wichita, where they will play at the brand-new Riverfront Stadium from Aug. 9-14. The championship game is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets to the NBC World Series online at nbcbaseball.com. Tickets start at $12 for individual days, while full session passes are available at both sites and premium and loge seating can be purchased at Riverfront Stadium.

Half of the field in this year’s tournament is made up of Kansas teams — Great Bend Bat Cats, Cheney Diamond Dawgs, Liberal Bee Jays, Derby Twins, 316 Elite, 316 Sluggers, Hays Larks and Hutchinson Monarchs — while popular mainstays like the Seattle Studs and Santa Barbara Foresters are also back in the action.

NBC World Series schedule

Wednesday

Noon—Lonestar (Texas) Baseball vs. Great Bend Bat Cats

3—Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs. Boulder (Colorado) Collegians

6—Liberal Bee Jays vs. Derby Twins

8:30—Seattle Studs vs. 316 Elite

Thursday

Noon—316 Sluggers vs. Puerto Rican Collegiate Team

3—Hays Larks vs. Mid-Crest (Illinois) Pumas

6—Hutchinson Monarchs vs. San Diego Stars

8:30—Santa Barbara (California) Foresters vs. Waco (Texas) Sultanes