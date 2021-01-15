Where Patrick Mahomes’ statistics rank in the Chiefs’ all-time record book

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivers a pass wide receiver Mecole Hardman during the first half of Sunday’s (Dec. 27) game against Atlanta. rsugg@kcstar.com

When his career ends, quarterback Patrick Mahomes likely will own every passing record in the Chiefs’ record book.

Through his first three full seasons as a starter, Mahomes already owns four Chiefs career records and he’s in the top five of a number of others.

Here is a closer look (via Pro Football Reference):

Quarterback wins: 4th

1. Len Dawson, 93; 2. Alex Smith, 50; 3. Trent Green, 48; 4. Patrick Mahomes, 38

Completion percentage: 1st (min. 100 attempts)

1. Patrick Mahomes, 66.0%; 2. Alex Smith, 65.1%; 3. Trent Green, 61.9%, 4. Damon Huard, 61.5%

Passing yards: 5th

1. Len Dawson, 28,507; 2. Trent Green, 21,459; 3. Alex Smith, 17608; 4. Bill Kenney, 17,277; 5. Patrick Mahomes, 14,152

Passing touchdowns: 3rd

1. Len Dawson, 237; 2. Trent Green, 118; 3. Patrick Mahomes, 114; 4. Bill Kenney, 105

Interception percentage: Tied for 1st (min. 100 attempts)

1. Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes, 1.4; 3. Rich Gannon, 1.7; 4. Joe Montana, 2.0

Yards per attempt: 1st (min. 100 attempts)

1. Patrick Mahomes, 8.4; 2. Trent Green and Len Dawson, 7.7; 4. Steve DeBerg, 7.3

Quarterback rating: 1st (min. 100 attempts)

1. Patrick Mahomes, 108.7; 2. Alex Smith, 94.8; 3. Trent Green, 87.3; 4. Joe Montana, 85.0

Games: 12th

1. Len Dawson, 238; 2. Bill Kenney, 106; 3. Mike Livingston, 91; 4. Trent Green, 88; 12. Patrick Mahomes, 46