Sixteen ‘firsts’ for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in what’s still a young career

Patrick Mahomes has changed the fortunes of the Chiefs franchise, but it’s sometimes easy to forget that he’s played in just 51 career games.

That includes the playoffs, and the Chiefs have a 42-9 record in those games — a winning percentage of .824.

Here are some of the firsts for Mahomes in his career:

First game: Dec. 31, 2017 at Broncos

First home game: Sept. 23, 2018 vs. 49ers

First pass: Incomplete, intended for receiver Demarcus Robinson (Dec. 31, 2017)

First completion: A 51-yard pass to tight end Demetrius Harris (Dec. 31, 2017)

First touchdown pass: A 58-yard pass to receiver Tyreek Hill against Chargers on Sept. 9, 2018

First 300-yard passing game: Sept. 16, 2019 at Pittsburgh (326 yards)

First 400-yard passing game: Nov. 19, 2019 at LA Rams (478 yards)

First rushing touchdown: An 8-yard run at Denver on Oct. 1, 2018

First win: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24 at Denver (Dec. 31, 2017)

First game-winning drive: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24 at Denver (Dec. 31, 2017)

First fourth-quarter comeback: Chiefs 27, Broncos 23 at Denver (Oct. 1, 2018)

First MVP award: Following 2018 season, his first as a starter

First playoff win: Chiefs 31, Colts 13 (Jan. 12, 2019)

First playoff touchdown pass: A 12-yard throw to tight end Travis Kelce against the Patriots on Jan. 20, 2019

First Super Bowl win: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20 in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020

First fourth-quarter playoff comeback: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20 in Super Bowl LIV