More than one NFL pundit was wrong about Patrick Mahomes after the Chiefs drafted him

Feb. 2, 2019 was a big day for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ... and a rotten day for Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell.

After Mahomes won the NFL MVP award that day, Farrell took a beating on Twitter.

The reason? NFL fans reminded Farrell of what he wrote after the Chiefs traded up to 10th overall to pick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. He tweeted: “Chiefs just made the dumbest move of the draft. Mahomes has a cannon, but he freelances way too much.”

Grimace emoji.

While Farrell apologized to Mahomes on Twitter, he had plenty of company in thinking the Chiefs blew it by drafting Mahomes.

The Sporting News Vinnie Iyer gave the Chiefs a C-minus grade for the draft and wrote: “Trading up for Mahomes, a big-armed gunslinger who really doesn’t mesh with the true mentality as Alex Smith’s successor, set up a bad tone in this draft.”

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper gave the Chiefs a C-plus draft grade. He wrote: “(T)his class will hinge on Patrick Mahomes because Kansas City bet big that he’s the successor to Alex Smith. Giving up a third-round pick and next year’s first to move up 17 spots was a ton for a team with immediate needs elsewhere and some defenders getting up there in age. Mahomes has a high ceiling, but he’s going to have to learn how NFL offenses are run, and the Chiefs are going to have to rebuild his mechanics from the ground up. Andy Reid and John Dorsey know what they’re getting (and know what they’re doing) and see some Brett Favre in Mahomes. And they have a capable quarterback in Alex Smith signed until 2019. This is a pick — and grade — that could look like great or silly in five or six years.”

Looks pretty silly, right?

So does this cringe-worthy comment from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who tweeted: “Damn this. You’ve got to be kidding me. Patrick Mahomes gets picked over DeShaun Watson? Really. Why bother working out for these teams!!!”

Heading into the draft, some experts cautioned against picking Mahomes.

Daniel Jeremiah, an analyst for the NFL Network, had Mahomes listed as an overvalued prospect.

“I love Mahomes’ upside and think he’s worth a second-round pick as a developmental quarterback.” Jeremiah wrote. “The one thing in his favor is that he has immense physical tools, and it’s clear when you talk to him that he has a very impressive football mind. But it’s going to be a process, and it’s going to take some time before he’s ready to step onto an NFL field.”

Fellow NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks listed his top five quarterbacks going into the draft. The good news? Mahomes made the list. The bad news? Well, the list speaks for itself:

1. DeShone Kizer

2. Mitch Trubisky

3. Deshaun Watson

4. Davis Webb

5. Patrick Mahomes

“Mahomes’ inexperience running a traditional offense could stunt his growth at the next level,” Brooks wrote.

“In addition, Mahomes’ sloppy footwork and mechanics will need to be retooled before he can become a more accurate passer from the pocket. Sure, he was able to overcome his shoddy technique as a collegian, but NFL defenders will make him pay for his errant tosses by snagging picks off tips or overthrows. Given the impact of turnovers on the outcome of NFL games, Mahomes’ sloppy footwork must be addressed to help him play winning football at the position.”

In 46 career games, Mahomes has thrown 24 interceptions — and 114 touchdowns.

Shortly before the draft, Pro Football Focus listed the top 100 prospects, and Mahomes checked in at No. 23 behind Trubisky and Watson.

After the draft, USA Today’s Steven Ruiz gave the Chiefs a C-minus and his comments seem funny now. “Calling Mahomes a project is a major understatement,” Ruiz wrote. “He’s nowhere near ready to play in the NFL. And, honestly, he may never be. Between his inconsistent accuracy due to poor mechanics, his tendency to bail from clean pockets and his lack of field vision, he’s going to leave as many big plays on the field as he creates. This was a risky pick.”

In retrospect, it wasn’t risky at all.