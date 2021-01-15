What does an MVP eat? These are some of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ favorites

Chiefs fans may not be able to throw a ball 60 yards or complete a no-look pass, but they have the opportunity to eat like someone who can do those things: Patrick Mahomes.

When Mahomes’ love of ketchup was revealed, it took on a life of its own, and the reaction helped him land an endorsement deal with Hunt’s.

“I don’t think it’s that weird, but I put it on my macaroni and cheese,” Mahomes said in 2018. “People seem to think that’s a weird thing, some people think that’s disgusting, but it’s good to me.”

What other things does Mahomes like to eat? Here’s a closer look.

Steak

Sports Illustrated’s Seth Wickersham was the first to highlight Mahomes’ ketchup enthusiasm in a 2018 story.

Mahomes’ success made him aware of people watching what he was doing. Thus, he was reticent to ask for ketchup for his steak.

That nugget was part of a much bigger story, but the ketchup anecdote went viral. It also likely made it easier for Mahomes to ask for ketchup when ordering another steak on The Plaza.

KC barbecue

Before becoming the Chiefs’ starter in 2018, Mahomes sat down for an interview with the Stick to Football podcast and was asked about Kansas City barbecue.

“I don’t really have just one that is my favorite,” Mahomes said. “I go to Q39 probably the most, just because it’s close to my house and I think (it has) the most vibe. But all of them are good to me. It’s not like there’s just one that’s over the other.”

The Z-man

During a visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2019, Mahomes was asked if he gets the Z-Man sandwich from Joe’s Kansas City.

“Oh, a hundred percent,” Mahomes told Kimmel. “I get it Postmated to me. I get it probably once every two weeks.

“It’s a gas station that you just walk up to and there’s a side restaurant. It’s pretty amazing.”

We agree.

Jolly Rancher

Yeah, Mahomes has a sweet tooth, and he’s fond of Jolly Rancher hard candy

“It’s a certain kind, Jolly Rancher Bites,” Mahomes told Postmates. “We kind of got hooked on them recently. We can’t keep them stocked at our house. We all love them, (fiancee) Brittany, (brother) Jackson, and I.”

Prime rib

When Mahomes turned 23 on Sept. 17, 2018, he made his first order through Postmates, as the company noted last year.

That first meal was from the KC restaurant Rye, and “included mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, macaroni and cheese with crispy bacon, three-piece fried chicken and pan-roasted scotch salmon.”

Prime rib is one of his most-ordered foods through Postmates.

Potbelly

Postmates also noted that Mahomes frequently gets a grilled chicken sandwich with cheddar cheese from Potbelly.

That was the pre-game meal for Mahomes ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Chipotle

Like many other people in Kansas City and around the country, Mahomes loves Chipotle. Postmates said his go-to choice is a steak burrito bowl with a tortilla on the side from the chain restaurant.

Chick-fil-A

Another favorite chain restaurant for Mahomes is Chick-fil-A, Postmates noted, and he loves the chicken biscuit.

Whataburger

Circling back to Mahomes’ favorite condiment, he said in 2018 that his favorite ketchup is from the fast-food restaurant Whataburger.

But it seems safe to say Mahomes doesn’t just get ketchup when he visits the establishment.