Kansas City Royals rally, but then fall to Astros in extra innings of series finale

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) tags out Kansas City Royals’ Hanser Alberto during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

The Kansas City Royals mounted a rally that included a seventh-inning grand slam on the road, but they couldn’t hold onto the lead.

The Royals bullpen gave up three runs in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon in front of an announced 21,052 at Minute Maid Park. The Royals lost the final two games of the three-game series but finished 4-3 in the season series between the clubs.

After the Royals weren’t able to score in the top of the 10th, reliever Joel Payamps gave up a walk-off RBI groundout to Jake Meyers.

Royals All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield hit his first home run since June 29, and he made it a grand slam with two outs in the seventh inning. It turned a two-run deficit into a two-run lead for the Royals.

Merrifield’s last grand slam came against the Astros in Houston on May 7, 2019, the last time the Royals played a series at Minute Maid Park thanks to last year’s regional schedule in the pandemic-shortened season.

Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez hit his 34th home run of the season to move within three of Carlton Fisk’s AL record for home runs in a season by a catcher. Fisk established his mark of 37 homers in 1985.

Kansas City Royals veteran starting pitcher Mike Minor turned in his eighth quality start of the season. He allowed three runs on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out three, and he gave up a pair of solo home runs to Martin Maldonado and Yordan Alvarez.

The Astros scored runs against Royals relievers Domingo Tapia, Josh Staumont and Payamps to pull out the victory.

This story will be updated.

