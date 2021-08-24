Defense falters early, bats go quiet as Kansas City Royals win streak ends in Houston

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws against the Astros during the first inning Tuesday in Houston. AP

Defensive miscues put the Kansas City Royals in an early hole, and their offense never got started as the four-game win streak came to an end on Tuesday night in Houston.

The Royals had just four hits and were shut out for the eighth time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Houston Astros in front of an announced 22,964 at Minute Maid Park. They can still salvage a series victory with a win on Wednesday afternoon.

Singer gave up four runs — one earned — on seven hits and four walks. He struck out six, and he snapped a string of having allowed a home run in five consecutive road starts.

Three of the four runs allowed by Singer scored in the first inning with the help of a pair of errors, one fielding and one throwing.

Meanwhile, Astros starter Luis Garcia tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to set the tone.

This story will be updated.