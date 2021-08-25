Nicky Lopez’s increased confidence has shown on the bases for the Kansas City Royals

First, the growing headache for an opposing team was figuring out how to keep Nicky Lopez off of first base. Now, they’re having the darnedest time trying to keep him at first base.

Lopez, the Kansas City Royals shortstop, has batted .328 since June 15, sixth-best in the majors (among hitters with a minimum of 180 at-bats) and second in the American League during that span. He entered Tuesday with a team-best .351 on-base percentage this season.

In recent weeks, Lopez has taken a page from teammate Whit Merrifield’s playbook and started running, seemingly with impunity, when he sees openings on the bases. Lopez has 10 stolen bases in his last 15 games, and he’s now a perfect 18 for 18 on attempts this season.

His willingness to take chances on the bases has served as the latest example of his growth as he nears the end of his first full 162-game season in the big leagues.

By his own admission, Lopez had been “gun shy” to take off and go after stolen bases in the past.

“I guess I was maybe a little bit hesitant to run, didn’t have the confidence in running,” Lopez said during a recent home stand. “I like the way the year is going so far, personally. Obviously, I’d like to win more ballgames, but, personally, my confidence is there.

“I’m very positive this year. I think the confidence in base running has picked up too. I’m just kind of getting on base and looking for that next base so that the guys can drive me in.”

Lopez, who announced his engagement to his girlfriend over the weekend via social media, entered the day tied with Toronto’s Bo Bichette for the most steals in the majors without being caught, and tied with Bichette and Seattle’s Dylan Moore for the fifth-most steals in the American League.

“He’s getting smarter on the bases,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said of Lopez. “He’s trusting Rusty more. Rusty Kuntz is special with how he prepares these guys, and what they’re looking for.”

In 159 games in the majors prior to this season, Lopez had stolen one base in seven attempts.

Lopez also credited Kuntz, the Royals first base coach/outfield coach and base running guru, for helping foster the confidence on the basepaths and Merrifield for providing an example.

“I learned from the best,” Lopez said. “Obviously, (Rusty) knows his stuff. When you see Whit steal all those bags, you kind of steal a thing or two. No pun intended.”

By the time the game starts, Kuntz has long since provided a rundown on each pitcher and catcher the details necessary to successfully steal bases by the time a player reaches base.

Part of Kuntz’s magic comes in boiling things down to the one or two cues each pitcher has that lets a runner know he can get a good jump and run without being hung out to dry by a pickoff move.

“Obviously, times are huge,” Lopez said. How fast he’s getting to the plate. But it’s more of just tendencies. Whether it’s keying on the front foot or keying on the back foot, keying on his knee. What moves first. When he likes to pick. Stuff like that. He knows so many little things that I don’t even look for. He somehow finds it. It becomes a whole different ballgame.”

Perhaps more importantly, Lopez also trusts Kuntz’s judgment on when not to run.

At times, Kuntz simply advises him to sit tight because if Lopez is batting ninth, Merrifield will be coming up to the plate right behind him. If he’s batting second, it might mean slugging All-Star catcher Salvador Perez or dangerous switch-hitting first baseman Carlos Perez will be stepping into the box.

The Royals went into play on Tuesday with the second-most stolen bases in the majors (93), just two behind the San Diego Padres despite having played two fewer games than the Padres. The Royals have been successful on 81 percent of their attempts, while the Padres success rate was 75 percent.

Merrifield, a former major-league stolen base title winner, entered the day ranked second in the majors with 37 steals. He had a streak of 33 consecutive stolen bases without having been thrown out this season.

“You’ve got to get a key and trust it,” Merrifield said. “That’s probably the biggest thing with stealing bases. You’ve got to be able to trust yourself, trust your eyes, trust what you’re seeing and not be scared to get thrown out or make a mistake.

“We’ve got guys that are starting to realize that now, Nicky Lopez in particular. He’s really starting to gain confidence on the basepaths.”