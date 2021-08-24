Kansas City Royals

What to know about Wednesday’s Kansas City Royals-Astros game live on YouTube

Wednesday’s series finale between the Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Texas will not air locally on Bally Sports Kansas City.

The game, which is set for a 1:10 p.m. Central time first pitch, will serve as the MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube. The game will be streamed online for free.

The scheduled pitching matchup features Royals left-hander Mike Minor (8-11, 5.34) against Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.21).

Go to YouTube.com/MLB or search “MLB” in the YouTube app on all smart devices to find the broadcast.

MLB Network’s Stephen Nelson and Sean Casey will host the MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube Pregame Show, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

MLB Network’s Scott Braun will call the play-by-play for the broadcast, while former Royals pitcher Jeremy Guthrie will serve as an analyst along with Geoff Blum. Brett Dolan will be the on-field reporter.

Viewers will be able to listen to each team’s radio announcers by selecting Home or Away in the audio track settings.

KCSP 610’s broadcast will include the Royals Radio Network tandem of Steve Physioc and Steve Stewart.

Interactive elements of the broadcast will include:

