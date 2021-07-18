Top Kansas City Royals prospects Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto promoted to Triple-A

Bobby Witt Jr. attends American League batting practice before the MLB All Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus) AP

The Kansas City Royals’ Double-A affiliate, Northwest Arkansas, has featured two of the best minor-league position players in the game this season.

Now, the duo of shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and first baseman Nick Pratto will take their show to Triple-A Omaha. They’ll be just one step on the organizational ladder from playing in the majors.

Witt, the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, entered play on Sunday leading all Double-A players in total bases (137), leading the Double-A Central in RBIs (50) and tied for the Central lead in runs scored (44).

The 21-year-old right-handed hitter also ranked second in the Central in hits (71) and home runs (16).

Through 60 games, Witt has posted a slash line of .292/.367/.564. He’s started 49 games at shortstop and eight at third base. Baseball America ranked him the No. 8 overall prospect in the minors.

Last weekend, Witt and Pratto both played in the SiriusXM MLB All-Star Futures Game as part of MLB’s All-Star festivities in Denver, Colorado.

The Royals drafted Pratto, 22, with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. This year, the left-handed hitting first baseman has enjoyed his most productive season in the minors thus far.

In 60 games this season, Pratto has batting .273 with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 43 RBIs. Defensively, he has just one error.

Pratto went into Sunday ranked second among Double-A players in OPS (.978), second in the Central in slugging percentage (.573) and third in on-base percentage (.405). His 32 extra-base hits led the Central, and he was also tied for the lead in walks (46).

Baseball America ranked Pratto No. 94 among its list of the sports top 100 prospects.