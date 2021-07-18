Kansas City Royals blanked by Matt Harvey, Baltimore Orioles in series-deciding game

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 18 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Matt Harvey holding the Kansas City Royals scoreless certainly solidified the theme of this weekend’s series as the ghosts of seasons past.

Harvey, a former Royal as well as the former face of the New York Mets team the Royals defeated in the 2015 World Series, tossed six scoreless innings for the Baltimore Orioles and set the tone for a 5-0 Royals loss in the rubber match of a three-game set in front of 13,706 at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Royals (37-55) have now lost six of seven dating back to before the All-Star break.

Hunter Dozier went 4 for 4 on a day when the Royals had six total hits. Carlos Santana and Nicky Lopez were the only others with hits in the game.

The two rosters shared a handful of familiar faces. Former Royals Jorge Lopez started Saturday night’s game for the Orioles, while former Royals infielder Kelvin Gutierrez started two of the three games in the series. Gutierrez, who started 34 games for the Royals this season, has been filling in for another former Royal, infielder Maikel Franco, who is on the injured list.

Royals infielder Hanser Alberto spent his previous two seasons as a regular starter for the Orioles.

Sunday’s game featured an interesting starting pitching matchup of former teammates, Harvey started for the Orioles opposed by Royals right-hander Carlos Hernandez.

Hernandez’s MLB debut came in relief of Harvey last year on September 1, in what amounted to a piggyback start against the Cleveland Indians. Harvey pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up five runs that day, while Hernandez stole the spotlight with 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Harvey, the former first-round pick of the New York Mets (seventh overall) who started the 2013 All-Star Game for the National League, spent last season with the Royals after signing a minor-league contract in late July.

Last season, Harvey made seven appearances (four starts) for the Royals and posted an 0-3 record with an 11.57 ERA, a 2.74 WHIP with 10 strikeouts and five walks in 11 2/3 innings. He finished last season on the injured list with a right lat strain.

Harvey (4-10) signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles this offseason. He entered Sunday’s start tied for the second-most losses in MLB (10) and without a win since May 1.

Against the Royals on Sunday, Harvey held the Royals to three hits and one walk and a hit batter in six innings. He pitched six innings for just the second time this season, the other coming against the New York Yankees on April 26.

Meanwhile, Hernandez (1-1) matched his single-game career-high with six strikeouts — the third time he’s reached that mark this season — and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in four innings.

Hernandez has now struck out 12 in his past two appearances (7 2/3 innings).

The Orioles scored two against Hernandez in the third inning after a leadoff walk and a one-out single. A two-out walk loaded the bases and set the table for Ramon Urias’ two-run single down the right-field line.

The Orioles tacked on runs against the Royals’ bullpen. Relievers Kyle Zimmer, Josh Staumont and Greg Holland gave up one run apiece.

The ink is dry

The Royals announced before Sunday’s game that they’d signed 12 of their 21 draft picks, including first-round selection Frank Mozzicato. Mozzicato was at the ballpark on Saturday and had a conference call with reporters after he signed his deal.

Along with Mozzicato, the group of signees included: left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron (seventh round), outfielder Parker Bates (ninth), left-handed pitcher Shane Connolly (tenth), left-handed pitcher Tyson Guerrero (12th), right-handed pitcher Patrick Halligan (13th), left-handed pitcher Caden Monke (14th), outfielder River Town (15th), right-handed pitcher Anthony Simonelli (16th), right-handed pitcher Harrison Beethe (18th), infielder Camryn Williams (19th) and left-handed pitcher Jack Aldrich (20th).