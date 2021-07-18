First pitch of Kansas City Royals-Brewers series opener moved up 4 hours. Here’s why

Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins (31) is out at second base as Kansas City Royals second baseman Hanser Alberto (49) throws to first for a double play in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

Tuesday’s series opener between the Kansas City Royals and Brewers in Milwaukee’s American Family Field has been changed in order to avoid conflict with the NBA Finals, Major League Baseball announced on Sunday.

Originally scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. CT first pitch, the game time has been changed to 3:10 p.m. CT. The change was made in order to accommodate Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Bally Sports Kansas City will still broadcast Tuesday’s Royals-Brewers game, and KCSP 610 AM will carry the game on radio.

The Royals have an off-day Monday before beginning a two-game set in Milwaukee. Left-hander Mike Minor (6-8, 5.67) will start Tuesday’s game, while right-hander Brad Keller (6-9, 5.97) will start on Wednesday.