Kansas City Royals

First pitch of Kansas City Royals-Brewers series opener moved up 4 hours. Here’s why

Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins (31) is out at second base as Kansas City Royals second baseman Hanser Alberto (49) throws to first for a double play in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins (31) is out at second base as Kansas City Royals second baseman Hanser Alberto (49) throws to first for a double play in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Colin E. Braley AP

Tuesday’s series opener between the Kansas City Royals and Brewers in Milwaukee’s American Family Field has been changed in order to avoid conflict with the NBA Finals, Major League Baseball announced on Sunday.

Originally scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. CT first pitch, the game time has been changed to 3:10 p.m. CT. The change was made in order to accommodate Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Bally Sports Kansas City will still broadcast Tuesday’s Royals-Brewers game, and KCSP 610 AM will carry the game on radio.

The Royals have an off-day Monday before beginning a two-game set in Milwaukee. Left-hander Mike Minor (6-8, 5.67) will start Tuesday’s game, while right-hander Brad Keller (6-9, 5.97) will start on Wednesday.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy covers the Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball for The Star. A native of the Northeast, he’s covered high school, collegiate and professional sports for The Lowell Sun, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, Allentown Morning Call and The Salt Lake Tribune. He’s won awards for sports features and sports columns.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service