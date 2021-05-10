Heading to a Wichita Wind Surge game at Riverfront Stadium? Here’s what to know

With the Wichita Wind Surge set to begin play at Riverfront Stadium this week, here is a quick guide for fans on what they need to know before they go to Wichita’s brand-new $75 million stadium this week.

The Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate for the Minnesota Twins, will make their debut at Riverfront Stadium with a 7:05 p.m. game on Tuesday night against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Wichita plays at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, then 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and a 1:05 p.m. game on Sunday.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets can be found on the Wind Surge’s website for as cheap as $10 per ticket. The Wind Surge also offer an array of game packages, ranging from five-game sets all the way up to full or half-season tickets.

Are there premium ticket options?

Yes. Plenty, actually.

Nightly suite rentals are available with seating located on the second level behind home plate. They include an extended dining menu and personal guest service attendants with suites, ranging from 25 to 35 tickets and $1,250-$1,500 per game.

There is an Emprise Bank Pavilion located in center field and offers premium-level group hospitality, as well. The Pavilion can hold groups up to 200 people and provide a social atmosphere for everyone in attendance. Patrons will have access to a two-hour buffet, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and a full-service bar for $48 per person with a group minimum of 50 people.

The Coors Light Party Porch is located on the second level of the first base side of the stadium and features rail seating, high top tables and outdoor patio furniture. Tickets include access to a two-hour buffet, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and a full-service bar for $42 per person with a group minimum of 50 people.

The Dillon’s Picnic Patio is located in the right field corner and offers a front row view for game action. It can hold up to 400 people at four-top half moon tables or traditional picnic-style tables. Tickets include access to a two-hour buffet, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and a full-service bar for $35 per person with a group minimum of 25 people.

Where do I park?

There will be more than 9,000 parking spots available near the stadium and along the shuttle route. Local officials suggest planning ahead to account for parking time and arriving to the stadium. The city is providing a free shuttle every 10 minutes along Douglas and Waterman for those who park further away from the stadium. The city also recently built temporary parking lots in the Delano area in preparation for Opening Day.

Will I have to wear a face mask?

Yes, masks that cover both nose and mouth are mandatory for all fans age two and over. They may be removed while actively eating or drinking in your seat.

Will I have to be socially distanced?

Not if you don’t want to be. All seating is open, while those who wish to be socially distanced will have seating available in Section 3 of Riverfront Stadium.

Can I bring in my backpack?

No, backpacks, fanny packs, grocery totes, mesh bags, duffle bags, large totes, and camera cases are not allowed inside the stadium. Purses or clutches over 4.5-by-6.5 will also not be allowed. Clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12-by-6-by-12 and small clutch bags that do not exceed 4.5-by-6.5 will be allowed.