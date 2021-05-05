One game in, the Wind Surge have yet to allow a run. Opening series continues Wednesday

The Wichita Wind Surge enjoyed a successful season opener on the road Tuesday night.

Playing the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals before a COVID-limited crowd of 2,092, the Wind Surge came out on top of a pitchers’ duel in Missouri, winning 2-0.

The Wind Surge, in their first year in Wichita as the Class AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins after relocating from New Orleans, pushed across both runs in the eighth inning.

Damak Tomscha ignited the rally with an infield hit and soon scored on a two-out single by Mark Contreras. Andrew Bechtold added the second run with an RBI single to right field.

Tom Hackimer pitched two innings to earn the win and Yennier Cano worked a scoreless ninth for the save.

Four Wind Surge pitchers combined for the shutout, striking out 14 Cardinals. Josh Winder worked the first 4 2/3 innings, striking out six.

The first hit in Wind Surge history belonged to Gilberto Celestino: a single in the first inning. Aaron Whitefield had a pair of hits Tuesday evening, as well.

The Wind Surge were to continue their season-opening series in Springfield Wednesday night, with lefty Bryan Sammons starting for Wichita and Andre Pallante getting the call for the Cards. The series continues through Sunday.

After a scheduled off-day Monday, the Wind Surge will finally play their home opener at Riverfront Stadium against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Arizona Diamondbacks Class AA club, at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

That series continues with games daily, five in all, through Sunday, May 16.