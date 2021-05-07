Arts & Culture

Look for these art installations around and inside Riverfront Stadium

By MeLinda Schnyder Eagle correspondent

Near the stadium’s ticket office, merchandise store and the River Plaza entrance you’ll find artist Derek Porter’s 30-foot-tall, 8-foot-diameter “Faceted Column” with nearly 5,000 faceted mirror surfaces collecting and recasting images of the surroundings.
Elizabeth Stevenson has some advice if you’re headed to an event during Riverfront Stadium’s debut season, which kicks off in earnest this Tuesday with the first homestand of the Wichita Wind Surge minor league baseball team.

Look everywhere, not just at the field, when you’re visiting the new facility on the west bank of the Arkansas River downtown.

“There’s artwork all over the stadium in unexpected places,” said Stevenson, director of Fisch Haus in the Commerce Street Art District and an art and architectural consultant in Wichita and Montreal who served as the stadium’s art consultant.

The Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, is playing a pandemic-altered 120-game schedule from May through September with two six-game homestands each month. Team officials have said there will be year-round public events at the stadium beyond baseball. Even if you don’t have a ticket to an event, it’s worth walking around the outside of the stadium to see the art installations by regional artists, many of them Wichitans.

“I thought it was a great idea, and a visionary move by the city and baseball team to include a significant public art presence in a sports stadium,” Stevenson said. “Those two worlds do not often collide, and I was excited to see how the artists would respond to such a unique commission.”

Riverfront Stadium was built from 2019 to 2020 and in December 2019, Wichita’s City Council adopted an ordinance that allotted 2% of public project funds to a pool of funding allocated for public art. There was an open call for artists for the stadium project, and those selected were then given a budget that included design, fabrication, installation and artist fee.

“The artists, as a group, began their process by mutually agreeing to a few ‘design language’ principles to think about as they worked through the schematic design phase,” Stevenson said. “They were interested in movement—spheres through space, materiality—referencing the materials used in the building itself, and the stadium location—placing the work in the context of the surrounding neighborhoods, road systems, river, etc.”

There is art installed above your head, other elements so subtle you might pass by without noticing, and some installations you won’t see unless you visit the bathroom. Here’s a guide to art inside and outside Riverfront Stadium.

Inside the stadium:

Outside the stadium:

Stevenson said if you miss any of the art while at the stadium, soon the Wind Surge website will include a page dedicated to the art and artists.

