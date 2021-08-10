The skill that has Wichita State basketball buzzing about freshman player Jalen Ricks

Jalen Ricks, a 6-foot-7 wing from Oak Hill Academy, announced his verbal commitment to Wichita State. Courtesy

To some inside the program, it hasn’t been a surprise that late signee Jalen Ricks is off to a strong start in summer workouts for the Wichita State men’s basketball team.

After all, Ricks was a starter last season at Oak Hill Academy, annually one of the top-ranked prep programs in the country and one that has produced NBA stars such as Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and Jerry Stackhouse.

Where he came from is part of the reason why WSU head coach Isaac Brown pursued Ricks in recruiting, successfully nabbing the three-star recruit over other high-major suitors.

“I really liked that he played against Division I players every day in practice,” Brown said. “Sometimes when you come from a small high school, you’re the only Division I guy in your entire district and when you get to college, it’s a lot different. For Jalen, he’s already used to this.”

Brown still can’t believe his luck that a talent like Ricks was still available in early June to finish off WSU’s 2021 recruiting class.

After six weeks of summer workouts on campus, it’s been the same chorus inside the program when you ask about Ricks.

“He can really shoot the ball,” Brown said.

Ricks was billed as a shooter prior to his arrival, but WSU’s coaches and players have been impressed by how smooth and accurate the three-point stroke is for the 6-foot-7 Ricks.

In less than two months, Ricks has already earned a reputation as a catch-and-shoot assassin. And if you listen to him, it’s not even his best work.

“I still feel like I’m adjusting to the weights,” Ricks said during his first week on campus in June. “I’ve still been shooting pretty good, but I know I can shoot it even better. I’m going to stay on the (shooting) gun and make sure I’m getting shots up before and after practice. I’m excited for it.”

The saying goes that no team can ever have enough shooting and that’s especially true at WSU, which has made less than 34% of its three-pointers for three straight seasons now.

It seems Ricks is already capable of helping the Shockers in that regard. But shooting isn’t the only factor in earning playing time and learning the intricacies of offensive sets, spacing and defensive rotations takes time. As does preparing a body to withstand the grind of high-level Division I basketball.

“He’s going to be a good player in time,” Brown said. “Right now we’re going to keep working on his quickness, his explosiveness and we’re trying to put more weight on him as well.”

Ricks arrived in Wichita weighing 183 pounds and has worked closely during his time on campus with WSU strength and conditioning coach Kerry Rosenboom. The plan the two devised has Ricks’ target weight set at 205 pounds for the start of the season in November.

It’s been a challenge that Ricks has welcomed this summer.

“The biggest adjustment so far has been the weights,” Ricks said. “I’m trying to put on 20 pounds before the season starts, so I’m eating whenever I’m hungry and staying constantly in the weight room. Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve been pretty much in the weight room every day.”

Ricks, who originally hails from the Little Rock suburb of Sherwood, Arkansas, has so far enjoyed the experience of joining a college team, bonding with his teammates and showcasing what he can do on an elevated level.

It will be an uphill battle for a true freshman to earn significant minutes for a team that is defending American Athletic Conference champions with NCAA Tournament aspirations once again, not to mention with the wing depth chart loaded with Dexter Dennis and Ricky Council IV both back.

There is an avenue for Ricks to earn playing time elsewhere, as he did average 7.1 rebounds per game last season at Oak Hill playing a nationally-ranked schedule alongside a handful of other Division I prospects. If he can hit his goal of adding 20 pounds and prove himself capable enough on the defensive end, Ricks could make the case for spot minutes as a stretch power forward.

The fact that a player added so late in the recruiting process is even in the discussion for earning a spot in the rotation this season is encouraging to the WSU coaches. If it doesn’t happen for Ricks this season, then they are positive it will happen sooner rather than later with the Shockers.

With a strong start to the summer, Ricks wants to make the decision a difficult one for his coaches this season.

“Coming from Oak Hill, I feel like I’ve been on this kind of level before,” Ricks said. “I’m excited that I’ve been able to show what I can do a little already. That’s big for me and I want to keep it going.”