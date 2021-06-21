Who are the AfterShocks playing? TBT bracket set for Wichita State basketball alumni

Wichita native Conner Frankamp celebrates a three-pointer in the fourth quarter of the Aftershocks’ 85-76 victory over Iowa United at Koch Arena on Thursday. Frankamp finished with a team-high 23 points. Eagle correspondent

The Basketball Tournament announced its 64-team field on Monday, including the matchups for the AfterShocks, the Wichita State men’s basketball alumni team.

The AfterShocks received the No. 2 overall seed and will play the No. 15 seed Ex-Pats, an all-star team of former Patriot League players, on Friday, July 16 at 8 p.m. for their first game in the Wichita regional at Koch Arena.

If the WSU alumni team wins their first game, then they would play either the alumni team from Kansas State (Purple & Black) or Creighton (Omaha Blue Crew) in the second round at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18. The other four teams in their pod are No. 3 Challenge ALS, No. 6 Team Arkansas, No. 11 Fort Worth Funk (TCU alumni) and No. 14 We Are D3 with the championship game being played at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

Tickets to AfterShocks games and other TBT games at Koch Arena are available at GoShockers.com.

The other 8-team pod being played in Wichita includes No. 1 seed Eberlein Drive, No. 4 LA Cheaters (Drew League), No. 5 Florida TNT, No. 8 The Enchantment (New Mexico alumni), No. 9 Stillwater Stars (Oklahoma State alumni), No. 12 Kimchi Express, No. 13 Mental Toughness and No. 16 NG Saints.

The champions from both of the pods in Wichita will advance to the tournament quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio, where eight teams will play for the $1 million, winner-take-all prize with the championship game being played on August 3.

The AfterShocks have also finalized their 10-player roster, headlined by Wichita native Conner Frankamp, who announced on Monday he had signed a two-year contract with Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia to play in the EuroLeague.

Other former Shockers on the team include Tekele Cotton, Toure’ Murry, Rashard Kelly, Markis McDuffie, Samajae Haynes-Jones and Darral Willis. It was announced Monday that Jaime Echenique had to drop from the roster due to injuries and was replaced by 6-11 center Damonte Dodd, a Maryland graduate. The two other non-Shockers are 6-2 guard Tyrus McGee, an Iowa State grad, and 6-7 forward David DiLeo, a Central Michigan grad.

The coaching staff includes all former WSU players in head coach Zach Bush, a former WSU walk-on, as well as assistants Garrett Stutz and J.R. Simon. Ron Baker is also serving as the team’s general manager.

The K-State alumni team will feature former Wildcats in Kamau Stokes, Thomas Gipson, Curtis Kelly and Cartier Diarra.

Wichita TBT Regional schedule

Friday, July 16

Game 1 — No. 6 Team Arkansas vs. Fort Worth Funk, 1 p.m.

Game 2 — No. 7 Purple & Black vs. No. 10 Omaha Blue Crew, 3 p.m.

Game 3 — No. 3 Challenge ALS vs. No. 14 We Are D3, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 2 AfterShocks vs. Ex-Pats, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Game 5 — No. 5 Florida TNT vs. No. 12 Kimchi Express, noon

Game 6 — No. 4 LA Cheaters vs. No. 13 Mental Toughness, 2 p.m.

Game 7 — No. 1 Eberlein Drive vs. No. 16 NG Saints, 5 p.m.

Game 8 — No. 8 The Enchantment vs. No. 9 Stillwater Stars, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Game 9 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

Game 13 — Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m.