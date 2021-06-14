‘I want to be a part of it’: Toure’ Murry joins Wichita State alumni TBT hoops team

Toure’ Murry, a standout Shocker from 2008-12, will be back in Wichita to play for the Aftershocks in The Basketball Tournament this summer. Eagle correspondent

Toure’ Murry knew when he left Koch Arena two summers ago that he would be back.

After an injury prevented Murry from playing for the Wichita State men’s basketball alumni team, the AfterShocks, in The Basketball Tournament in 2019, the former WSU standout announced Monday morning he will be giving it another try for the Shocker fans this summer.

Koch Arena is slated to host one of four 16-team regionals in the TBT field from July 16-20. Tickets to the Wichita TBT regional can be purchased through the Wichita State ticket office. The full 64-team bracket will be unveiled next Monday.

“I just remember the energy at Koch Arena and seeing how the guys fed off the crowd and I know this year is going to be even more exciting,” Murry told The Eagle. “It’s going to be really fun and I want to be a part of it and take advantage of the opportunity that’s been given to me.”

Not only will Murry be a headliner and fan favorite on the AfterShocks, but the 2012 graduate will also represent the oldest Shocker player on a nearly completely revamped roster. The 31-year-old just wrapped up his professional season in Sweden, where he led his team in scoring with 16.8 points.

Murry joins an AfterShocks roster that heavily features recent graduates, as Conner Frankamp and Rashard Kelly — both 2018 graduates — are back with the team with new additions in Darral Willis (2018), Markis McDuffie (2019), Samajae Haynes-Jones (2019) and Jaime Echenique (2020). The team has also added Tyrus McGee, an Iowa State graduate who scored 27 points against the AfterShocks in the 2019 TBT.

The AfterShocks’ management has also changed this time around, as decisions are now being made by former walk-ons J.R. Simon and Zach Bush and former All-American Ron Baker.

“At the end of the day, we’re all alumni and we’re all in this together,” Murry said. “I don’t think anybody else from my class is playing, but I look at it as an opportunity to play with guys like McDuffie. It should be fun to have that chemistry and see how we play together.”

With eight players currently announced, the AfterShocks could add two more players — one another high-profile former Shocker — before Tuesday’s roster deadline.

Murry said he is looking forward to contributing to the team on the court in pursuit of the $1 million grand prize after watching Wichita State fans shatter the TBT attendance records from the sidelines for the 2019 games.

“I think I can bring a lot of leadership to this team,” Murry said. “My game is a lot more polished than when I was here at WSU. I read the game better and I’m able to make the right play and shoot the ball better. Being one of the older guys, I want to help these guys be better players. It’s not always about scoring the most points. Sometimes it’s about getting guys in the right spots and understanding other things that happen in a possession.”