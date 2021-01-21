Ice-cold shooting downs Wichita State basketball in road loss to Memphis Tigers

Thursday was a missed opportunity for the Wichita State men’s basketball team.

A better showing could have pushed for a rare road win at Memphis, but instead the Shockers played their worst offensive game of the season in a 72-52 loss to the Tigers at the FedExForum on Thursday evening.

WSU remains in second place in the American Athletic Conference, thanks to road wins over South Florida and Tulsa, but missed out on a chance for another luxury. Instead, the Shockers (8-4, 4-2 AAC) lost their third straight game in Memphis and fell two games back from conference-leading Houston in the loss column.

Behind a season-best 11 three-pointers and 47 second-half points, Memphis improved to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play. The Tigers have now won four of five games against WSU under coach Penny Hardaway.

WSU finished the game shooting 29.4% from the floor, well below its previous season-low mark of 33.3% against Missouri. The Shockers missed 21 of 23 three-pointers and finished with just eight assists. Freshman Ricky Council led WSU with 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Morris Udeze scored 10 points.

The offensive performance from Wichita State could not have been much more ugly.

The crisp ball movement, hard cuts and solid screens that WSU interim coach Isaac Brown preached about being necessary to win at Memphis were largely absent from the Shockers’ performance.

That left WSU hoisting contested shots along the perimeter and barreling straight into waiting defenders at the rim against one of the best shot-blocking teams in the country. The end result was more air balls and wild shots from WSU than any other game this season.

Memphis’ combination of length, pressure and athleticism forced WSU leading scorer Tyson Etienne into his most frustrating night of the season. He was held to a season-low three points on 1 of 12 shooting.

Still, WSU only trailed by four points early in the second half and was left hanging around by a Memphis team that could not stop turning the ball over. Ultimately, it did not matter that Memphis had 16 turnovers because WSU’s offense could not generate enough points from them.

It didn’t take much for Memphis to eclipse WSU on offense and the Tigers found their advantage when three players who had not made a three-pointer all season — Alex Lomax, Damion Baugh and DeAndre Williams — all made a triple and finished with four threes. Memphis entered shooting less than 30% on triples in conference play, but made 61.1% of its shots beyond the arc against WSU.

On the flip side, WSU missed all 12 of its three-pointers in the first half and misfired on its final nine attempts from beyond the arc as well.

And when WSU did finally see two shots from the outside go in — Trey Wade’s three cut Memphis’ lead to 33-29 — the Shockers’ defense cratered. WSU’s guards struggled to contain dribble penetration, which put Udeze in a difficult position and he gambled wrong more times than not. That left Memphis dumping to Moussa Cisse for easy dunks to spark an 8-0 run that put WSU in a double-digit hole.

With WSU needing scores and stops to piece together a run, the Shockers failed to ever mount one because they could do one or the other — but not both. Outside of a brief stretch from Council midway through the second half that cut the deficit to nine points, WSU never threatened.

And the Shockers will have to wait another week for redemption after COVID-19 issues within the South Florida program forced Sunday’s game at Koch Arena to be postponed. WSU will have another length lay-off in between action, as it will play next Wednesday at Cincinnati.