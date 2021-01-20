Another COVID-19 postponement gives WSU basketball its second straight weekend off

The Wichita State men’s basketball program will have its second straight open weekend after positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing forced another opponent to postpone a game.

This time issues within the South Florida program prompted the American Athletic Conference to postpone Sunday’s game between the Shockers and Bulls at Koch Arena as well as USF’s game next Wednesday against Temple.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.

It is the third conference game so far this season to be postponed for Wichita State, which also saw East Carolina and SMU postpone games because of COVID-19 issues within their programs.

WSU’s game at SMU has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, while the ECU game has yet to be rescheduled. If the AAC cannot find a date that works for both programs before Feb. 21, then the Shockers will host ECU twice at Koch Arena on back-to-back days on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

After the Shockers play at Memphis on Thursday, they will be off until another road trip next Wednesday at Cincinnati. The Bearcats have had three straight games postponed due to COVID-19 issues within their own program.