Why Wichita State basketball is preparing for Memphis’ best game on Thursday

For the first time in a month, the Memphis men’s basketball team will play in front of its fans for Thursday’s 6 p.m. game against Wichita State.

Local health officials have allowed Memphis to fill up to 20% capacity at FedExForum, which will put around 3,500 fans in the seats for the game also broadcast on ESPN2.

WSU interim coach Isaac Brown thinks that will be even more motivation for a Memphis team (6-5, 2-2 American) looking to snap out of an offensive funk. The Shockers (8-3, 4-1) will be looking for their third AAC road win in four tries.

“We’ll see the best Memphis team that has played this year,” Brown said. “I’m sure their team will be up for the challenge and I’m sure they’ll play with a lot of energy. Memphis was picked ahead of us. They’ve got the team with all of the five-stars and the top recruiting class. They’ve got a great head coach in Penny Hardaway. It will be a big challenge for our guys.”

There were benefits of WSU’s extended break from action, as the eight-day layoff allowed players with minor injuries to heal. Junior guard Craig Porter (knee) and sophomore forward Clarence Jackson (back) are not yet 100%, but are much closer and practicing this week for the Shockers. Brown said he expects both will be available Thursday against Memphis.

Since WSU’s game this past weekend at SMU was postponed to Feb. 15 due to COVID-19 issues in SMU’s program, the Shockers got their competitive fix in by hosting its own scrimmages over the weekend. WSU focused on playing against Memphis’ run-and-jump style defense, as well as against man and zone defenses and worked on its catalog of baseline out of bounds plays.

“We just called it a black-and-gold scrimmage and I thought we got a lot out of it,” Brown said. “And then on Monday, we just did individual workouts where guys got in the gym and worked on their weaknesses.”

Brown was most focused on preparing WSU for Memphis’ unique style of playing defense. The Tigers are fond of full-court pressure and their players have license to go chase steals anywhere on the court, even if it means leaving their man. But Memphis can sit down and guard in the half-court as well, as the Tigers are armed with athleticism, length and excellent on-ball defenders like former WSU signee Alex Lomax.

Memphis’ defense averages 9.4 steals per game (14th-best rate nationally) and 4.8 blocks per game (fourth-best rate). The Shockers have actually excelled at avoiding both of those this season, as they have avoided turnovers at the 22nd-best rate nationally and avoided blocks at the 16th-best rate nationally.

That length and athleticism has bothered WSU in losses in its last two trips to play Memphis at the FedExForum.

“They’re long, athletic and they try to steal the ball on every possession,” Brown said. “We’ve got to do a good job on every rebound securing the ball. Every pass we make it with two hands and every catch we hold our man off. We just have to know they’re always trying to steal the ball, so we’ll have to do a good job of taking care of it.”

But in their pursuit of chasing so many steals and blocks, the Tigers’ aggression can be used against them. They are foul-prone and have been putting opponents on the line for an average of 21.5 free throws. In conference play, Memphis’ defense has the second-worst foul rate.

On offense, Memphis has averaged just 54.7 points its last three games. The Tigers are shooting 29.6% on three-pointers in conference play and turning the ball over a whopping 17.8 times per game.

“We’ll have to be ready to go,” Brown said. “It’s going to be a big challenge. They’re the most talented team in the league. They have great size. They have a lot of talented 1-on-1 guys. We’ll have to do a good job of taking care of the basketball, rebounding at a high level and defending at a high level.”

Wichita State at Memphis

Records: WSU 8-3, 4-1 AAC; Memphis 6-5, 2-2 AAC

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: FedExForum, Memphis (20% capacity, approx. 3,500)

Radio: KEYN, 103.7-FM

TV: ESPN2

Series: Memphis leads 13-12 (9-3 in Memphis)

Projected starting lineups

Wichita State Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr Pts. Reb. Ast. Alterique Gilbert G 6-0 180 Sr. 9.3 3.2 3.6 Tyson Etienne G 6-2 192 So. 17.9 3.9 2.3 Dexter Dennis G 6-5 207 Jr. 8.0 3.4 0.8 Trey Wade F 6-6 219 Sr. 5.3 5.7 1.6 Morris Udeze C 6-8 240 Jr. 9.4 3.3 0.4

Coach: Isaac Brown, first season, 8-3

Memphis Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr Pts. Reb. Ast. Alex Lomax G 6-0 190 Jr. 4.2 2.8 3.7 Lester Quinones G 6-5 205 So. 10.5 5.4 2.4 D.J. Jeffries F 6-7 215 So. 11.1 6.2 1.9 DeAndre Williams F 6-9 190 Jr. 10.8 5.8 2.8 Moussa Cisse C 6-10 220 Fr. 6.4 7.3 0.5

Coach: Penny Hardaway, third season, 49-29