COVID-19 postpones Wichita State’s Wednesday AAC home opener against East Carolina

The coronavirus pandemic has once again affected the Wichita State men’s basketball team’s schedule this season.

Wichita State’s conference home opener at Koch Arena, scheduled for Wednesday against East Carolina, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contract tracing of East Carolina players, the American Athletic Conference announced on Monday morning.

It is the second time WSU has had to adjust on the fly due to COVID-19 protocols, as positive cases in its own traveling party caused the Shockers to exit the Crossover Classic tournament in South Dakota and cancel the first three scheduled games of their season.

According to the AAC release, there will be every attempt to reschedule the game prior to Feb. 21, which is when the Shockers head to Greenville, N.C. to take on the Pirates. If an open date cannot be found, then WSU and ECU would play on back-to-back days — Sunday, Feb. 21 and Monday, Feb. 22 — at Koch Arena.

A program spokesperson told The Eagle that WSU is in the process of finding a replacement non-conference opponent for Wednesday.

If one cannot be found, then WSU’s next game would be on Saturday at Mississippi in a 5 p.m. showdown on ESPNU with the Shockers returning to American play next Wednesday at Houston.