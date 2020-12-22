In time of adversity, here’s who stepped up for WSU basketball in overtime win at USF

Allowing a five-point lead to slip away in the final 10 seconds of regulation is not exactly something a college basketball team prepares for.

The resolve of the Wichita State men’s basketball team, with its seven newcomers and an interim head coach, was put to the test on Tuesday evening in Tampa, where South Florida made an improbable rally in the closing seconds of regulation to force overtime.

Facing its first gut punch of the season, did WSU have the fortitude to recover or was the adversity going to be too much for the team to overcome?

The Shockers gave their answer in emphatic fashion to register an 82-77 victory in overtime, snapping the Bulls’ four-game winning streak and improving to 2-0 in American Athletic Conference to take sole possession of first place.

“It’s not really surprising because our guys are always battling in practice,” WSU interim coach Isaac Brown said. “Our first unit battles against our second unit and it’s really competitive every day in practice. We’ve practiced situations like this before. We call it, ‘Late Game.’ You’re up three or down three and you’ve got to win the game. That’s something we practice every day. I’m so proud of the way these guys are battling.”

It’s one thing to do it in practice. It’s another to do it after fouling the three-point shooter twice in the closing seconds to allow your opponent to erase a two-possession deficit. USF capitalized on a four-point play with 4.8 seconds remaining, then actually had a chance to win in regulation with three free throws but David Collins was only able to make two to force overtime.

“That was a gut punch,” WSU junior guard Craig Porter admitted. “We weren’t expecting to be in that situation.”

In their time of adversity, none of WSU’s players panicked — in fact, there were multiple voices in the players-only huddle in between regulation and the start of overtime. Senior Trey Wade voiced support for his team, as did graduate transfer Alterique Gilbert and Porter. Sophomore Tyson Etienne, who has become the team’s vocal leader, was another strong voice in the huddle.

“When I walked into the huddle and I heard the older guys talking, I gave them about 10 seconds to finish and I said, ‘That’s exactly what I wanted to hear,’” Brown said. “I just told them, ‘We have five more minutes. Forget about the first half and the second half. That’s done with. Let’s find a way to win these next five minutes.’”

Before taking the court for overtime, Etienne went to WSU’s players on the bench and encouraged them to be a part of the game too.

“I heard Tyson tell the guys on the bench, ‘We need you guys to get energized. Let’s bring our own energy,’” Brown said.

If there were any worries of a collapse, those were put to rest when WSU’s defense came out in overtime and registered four straight stops. That allowed the Shockers to build a 75-70 lead following two straight baskets by Porter, which was the lead they were able to protect given a second chance.

Porter scored five of his seven points in overtime.

“I’ve always been prepared for these moments,” Porter said. “At the beginning of overtime, I stressed to my guys on the court that everybody on their team was crashing, so if you can tip it out or grab it and spray it up the court to another teammate then there are fast breaks all over the place.”

Etienne, who scored a game-high 25 points but also was one of the players who fouled the three-point shooter in the closing seconds, said Tuesday’s victory was one that WSU can learn from.

“Everything happens for a reason. We’re a young team and sometimes we’re going to make young mistakes,” Etienne said. “But coach Lou (Gudino) told us to stay positive and that we can’t do anything about the call. We had five more minutes of extra basketball, which is what we wanted. We want to keep playing basketball, so we kept our heads straight and stuck together and we got the win.”

That sentiment was echoed by Brown, who was proud of the way his team battled to improve to 4-2 on the season but he also knows there will be plenty of teachable moments when showing the Shockers film of the final 10 seconds in regulation.

“I think they can learn a lot from this game with No. 1 being that the game is not over,” Brown said. “I thought when we got fouled (up five with 34 seconds left) we started celebrating on our way to the free throw line. That was our No. 1 mistake. And then we told them not to foul and to stay square. So I think we can learn from this, just like the Oklahoma State loss where I thought it would help us down the line.”