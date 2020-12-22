Wichita State basketball escapes with second straight upset road win for 2-0 AAC start

It took five more minutes than they wanted, but the Wichita State men’s basketball team is 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference with its second straight road win over a team picked to finish ahead of them in the preseason.

The Shockers rallied from a 13-point deficit, blew a 5-point lead with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, then escaped Tampa with an 82-77 overtime victory over South Florida at the Yuengling Center on Tuesday evening. WSU (4-2) snapped the four-game winning streak of USF (5-3) and handed the Bulls, which were picked to finish fifth in the AAC — two spots ahead of WSU — their first conference loss.

WSU interim coach Isaac Brown became the first rookie head coach to win their first two true road games since Harry Miller opened his tenure with back-to-back wins at Nebraska and Colorado in December 1971, nearly 50 years ago. The Shockers also improved to 13-5 in their last 18 road games.

WSU sophomore Tyson Etienne scored a game-high 25 points on 6 of 14 shooting from the field and 10 of 12 shooting from the foul line. It was a balanced effort behind him, as Alterique Gilbert (10 points, five assists), Clarence Jackson (10 points), Trey Wade (9 points), Ricky Council (8 points) and Craig Porter (7 points) all contributed.

Despite being out-rebounded by USF by 15, the Shockers were able to pick up the road with with their defense. They held USF to 33.3% shooting and forced the Bulls into 18 turnovers.

It was a stunning end to regulation, as WSU let a 68-63 lead slip away in the final 10 seconds because it fouled a three-point shooter twice. The first foul by Etienne allowed USF’s David Collins to make a four-point play to trim WSU’s lead to 69-68 with 4.9 seconds left. After Trey Wade split a pair of free throws, Collins actually had a chance to win the game in regulation for USF when Gilbert fouled him on a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left on the clock. But Collins was only able to make two of three free throws to force an extra period.

Despite the demoralizing end, the Shockers were able to recover in overtime by scoring the period’s first five points — all from Craig Porter — to establish a lead that it would this time protect. Etienne drilled a clutch jumper, then the Shockers made enough foul shots in the end — and avoided fouling three-point shooters — to secure the win.

It was WSU’s first overtime victory since a 75-71 win at Central Florida on March 1, 2018.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair, as Brown threw USF for a loop by instructing the Shockers to apply a token zone press and fall back in a match-up zone defense. That caused the Bulls problems for much of the final 20 minutes and allowed WSU to make its push.

In a nine-point hole early in the second half, the Shockers made their strongest run of the game with an extended 16-6 blitz that saw them take their first lead of the game with 7:37 remaining in the game on a jumper by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler for a 49-48 lead.

The Shockers never trailed again in regulation, as the timely scoring from Etienne and Gilbert protected the lead. Etienne drilled a deep three to break a 52-all tie with 4:50 remaining, then Gilbert followed with back-to-back acrobatic finishes to push WSU’s lead to 59-53 with 2:48 remaining.

When USF cut the lead to 63-60 with 1:32 remaining, Wade hit a corner three to restore the lead to 66-60 with 58 seconds left. That’s when Collins went to work, as he scored six points in the final minute to help USF rally for the tie.

Although both teams heated up in the second half, poor shooting games when WSU and USF play each other is nothing new, as the Shockers (33.3%) and the Bulls (32.4%) have struggled mightily from the field in their past three matchups over the last two seasons.

Outside of a SportsCenter Top 10-worthy dunk by Etienne, there wasn’t much to like from WSU’s offense in the first half. The Shockers shot 27.6% from the field, made just 1 of 10 three-pointers, and committed seven turnovers to finish producing just 0.65 points per possession on 34 first-half possessions.

WSU trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, yet whittled the halftime deficit to 29-22 because it held USF without a field goal for the final six minutes after the Bulls took a 23-10 lead. The Shockers ended the half on an 8-2 spurt, capped by a three-point play from Clarence Jackson following an impressive off-the-dribble creation from 6-foot-10 redshirt freshman Josaphat Bilau, who was playing in place of the foul-riddled Morris Udeze and Poor Bear-Chandler.