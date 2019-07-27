Aftershocks fall in TBT semifinals amid a flurry of threes by Sideline Cancer

Fran Fraschilla talks AfterShocks and the TBT ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla was at Koch Arena on Thursday to watch some of the TBT teams practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla was at Koch Arena on Thursday to watch some of the TBT teams practice.

A flurry of three-pointers and offensive rebounds were the downfall of the Aftershocks one game shy of reaching The Basketball Tournament regional championship game at Koch Arena.

Sideline Cancer, a team composed of players from colleges such as Southern Louisiana, Santa Clara and Central Michigan, drilled 14 three-pointers and out-rebounded the Aftershocks by 16 en route to an 87-79 victory Saturday afternoon.

It was a heartbreaking conclusion for the inaugural Wichita State basketball alumni team playing in TBT competition. Wichita fans helped break TBT attendance records on Thursday and Saturday but will not get a chance to see the former Shockers play for a regional championship.

Cleanthony Early led all scorers with 25 points on just 10 shots, while Shannon Shorter added 17 points and four assists and Wichita native Conner Frankamp scored 16 points.

But the Aftershocks only made four of 20 three-pointers, which ultimately became too much of a deficit with Sideline Cancer drilling 14 of 31 from distance. Maurice Creek led Sideline Cancer with 22 points and four threes, while Remy Abell scored 20 points and also had four threes.

Chances for a comeback appeared bleak when Abell made a pull-up three-pointer to give Sideline Cancer a 79-70 lead with just 44 seconds until the start of a possible Elam Ending.

But Early made a pair of free throws, then Shorter forced Sideline Cancer’s Marcus Keane into an over-and-back violation and Early capitalized soon after with a three-point play to trim the deficit to 79-75. Sideline Cancer quickly called timeout to set the Elam Ending target score at 87.

But the Elam Ending didn’t last long, as Sideline Cancer closed out the Aftershocks in the bare minimum three possessions. Creek drilled a three on the first possession, then Marcus Keene followed with a three of his own. Devonte Upson ended the game at the free-throw line, making a pair.

A nervous tension filled the air at Koch Arena when fans watched the Aftershocks go cold from the field and Sideline Cancer bomb its way to a 68-56 lead with 2:39 remaining in the third quarter.

But the Aftershocks wouldn’t fold in front of their home crowd.

Clevin Hannah steadied the nerves with an immediate drive for a basket, then J.T. Durley followed with a tip-in. Frankamp dazzled the crowd with an array of fancy dribbling moves that ended with him splitting a pair of defenders and finishing a lay-in at the rim.

And then, with the final seconds of the quarter expiring, Shorter drilled a three-pointer to cap a 9-1 rally and trim the deficit to 69-65 heading into the fourth period.

It was another strong start to the game for the Aftershocks, as they reeled off an 8-0 run for an 18-12 lead. Frankamp sparked with a fast-break alley-oop to Early. Shorter finished with back-to-back baskets, Early made a pair of free throws and Frankamp scored a layup in transition to cap the run.

But like it did throughout the game, Sideline Cancer used the three-point shot as an equalizer. Maurice Creek drilled back-to-back three-pointers and in less than a minute and the Aftershocks’ advantage was wiped out.

The rest of the first half saw both teams battle back and forth, trading the lead six times in the second quarter alone. Neither team could separate itself by more than four points, and Early made a three-pointer to give the Aftershocks a 40-36 lead with 2:14 remaining in the first half for the largest lead.

But Sideline Cancer, behind an 18-12 rebounding advantage and 55% shooting, rallied to within 44-43 by halftime.