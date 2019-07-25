Frankamp catches fire to power Aftershocks’ fourth-quarter rally to opening TBT win

Wichita native Conner Frankamp celebrates a three-pointer in the fourth quarter of the Aftershocks’ 85-76 victory over Iowa United at Koch Arena on Thursday. Frankamp finished with a team-high 23 points. Eagle correspondent

There’s nothing like the Roundhouse rocking in July.

Wichita State fans shattered The Basketball Tournament attendance record by nearly triple, then the Aftershocks gave the crowd of 7,184 plenty to cheer about in a 85-76 victory over Iowa United on Thursday.

Wichita native Conner Frankamp led the WSU alumni team with 23 points, including five three-pointers, and Cleanthony Early added 17 points and 11 rebounds to send the Aftershocks through to the next round of TBT play where they will face Sideline Cancer at 3 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.

After trailing by as many as nine points in the third quarter, the Aftershocks dominated the final frame. They opened the fourth quarter on 10-0 run capped by a three-pointer by Frankamp and a layup in transition by Zach Brown for a 69-60 lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Iowa United rallied to cut the deficit to 71-67 with the Elam Ending nearing, but Rashard Kelly canned a corner three and Frankamp followed with a three-pointer in transition to push the lead to 77-67 and the Aftershocks immediately fouled to initiate the Elam Ending and set the target score to 85.

Clevin Hannah ended the game with a pair of free throws.

The Aftershocks held Iowa United to 41 percent shooting (29 of 70), despite connecting on 13 three-pointers. Rashard Kelly (nine points, six rebounds) and Shannon Shorter (nine points, six assists) and Shaquille Morris (eight points) also contributed to the victory.

Aftershocks coach Karon Bradley would have been hard-pressed to script a better start to Wichita State’s first taste of TBT action.

Kelly opened the game with a lay-up, then blocked Iowa United’s first shot at the other end to start a fast break that ended with Early jumping and throwing a cross-court bounce pass through traffic to a streaking Conner Frankamp for another lay-in.

If Koch Arena wasn’t at its loudest, it might have been when Morris blocked Iowa United’s next shot and Shorter pulled up for a three-point swish and 7-0 lead.

Iowa United called a timeout 73 seconds into the game in an attempt to silence the deafening noise of WSU fans basking in the glory of watching their former favorites do what they do best at Koch Arena.

Five years since graduating WSU, Early somehow became even more of a showman on the court.

After almost every score (Early led the Aftershocks with 11 first-half points), Early played to the crowd, flexed his muscles and raised the roof. He was at his best late in the second quarter when Iowa United’s Matt Tiby attacked the rim looking for a dunk, only to be rejected by Early in a demonstrative manner that delighted the crowd.

The Aftershocks took their largest lead of the game when J.T. Durley found Early on the baseline for a reverse dunk and 14-5 lead with 4:30 remaining.

But that initial adrenaline rush of playing in front of the home fans again wore out, and Iowa United rallied and tie the game 21-21 at the end of the first quarter.

The outside shot propelled Iowa United to a 30-23 lead early in the second quarter. But Frankamp drilled a jumper and cut the deficit to 30-27, as the crowd poised for another eruption, only for Iowa United to drill back-to-back three-pointers to restore the lead. Iowa United finished the first half shooting 44.4 percent from distance, making 8 of 18 three-pointers.

From being up nine to down nine, the Aftershocks used a late rally behind a pair of jumpers from Frankamp to erase their deficit and tie the game 38-38 at halftime.