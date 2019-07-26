Art of the Dunk: Tekele Cotton breaks down his three favorite dunks from WSU career

The art of the dunk: Tekele Cotton breaks down his favorite WSU dunks Tekele Cotton, one of the greatest in-game dunkers in Wichita State history, sat down with the Eagle and broke down his three favorite dunks from his WSU career. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tekele Cotton, one of the greatest in-game dunkers in Wichita State history, sat down with the Eagle and broke down his three favorite dunks from his WSU career.

No one has electrified Wichita State fans at Koch Arena more than Tekele Cotton with his gravity-defying dunks.

Cotton is back in Wichita this week as a member of the Aftershocks, the WSU basketball alumni team playing in The Basketball Tournament in pursuit of the $2 million grand prize.

A minor injury held him out of Thursday’s 85-76 victory over Iowa United for the Aftershocks, but Cotton took time to sit down with the Eagle and discuss three of his favorite dunks during his WSU career from 2011-15.

In the video above, Cotton breaks down a windmill fast-break dunk against Northern Iowa, a monstrous alley-oop lob dunk from Fred VanVleet against Illinois State and the famous baseline dunk over an Illinois State defender.

