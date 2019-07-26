Wichita State Shockers
Art of the Dunk: Tekele Cotton breaks down his three favorite dunks from WSU career
No one has electrified Wichita State fans at Koch Arena more than Tekele Cotton with his gravity-defying dunks.
Cotton is back in Wichita this week as a member of the Aftershocks, the WSU basketball alumni team playing in The Basketball Tournament in pursuit of the $2 million grand prize.
A minor injury held him out of Thursday’s 85-76 victory over Iowa United for the Aftershocks, but Cotton took time to sit down with the Eagle and discuss three of his favorite dunks during his WSU career from 2011-15.
In the video above, Cotton breaks down a windmill fast-break dunk against Northern Iowa, a monstrous alley-oop lob dunk from Fred VanVleet against Illinois State and the famous baseline dunk over an Illinois State defender.
