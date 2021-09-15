University of Kansas
KU Jayhawks Big 12 men’s basketball schedule released. Here are the Big Monday games
Kansas’ men’s basketball team will open its 2021-22 Big 12 schedule with a home game against TCU on Jan. 1, the league announced Wednesday.
Other highlights of the 18-game slate include four Big Monday games in five weeks, which includes contests at Oklahoma and Texas and home against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.
The nonconference portion of the schedule, which was announced on June 8, includes a home game against Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29. The season opens with a game against Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Nov. 9 in New York.
KU Jayhawks 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule
Wednesday, Nov. 3 – Emporia State (exhibition)
Tuesday, Nov. 9 – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic, New York)
Friday, Nov. 12 – Tarleton State
Thursday, Nov. 18 – Stony Brook
Thursday, Nov. 25 – vs. North Texas (ESPN Events Invitational, Orlando, Florida)
Friday, Nov. 26 – vs. Dayton or Miami (ESPN Events Invitational, Orlando)
Sunday, Nov. 28 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational, Orlando)
Thursday, Dec. 3 – at St. John’s (Big East – Big 12 Battle)
Tuesday, Dec. 7 – UTEP (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City)
Saturday, Dec. 11 – Missouri
Saturday, Dec. 18 – Stephen F. Austin
Tuesday, Dec. 21 – at Colorado
Wednesday, Dec. 29 – Harvard
Saturday, Jan. 1 — TCU
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — at Oklahoma State
Saturday, Jan. 8 — at Texas Tech
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Iowa State
Saturday, Jan. 15 — West Virginia
Monday, Jan. 17 — at Oklahoma
Saturday, Jan. 22 — at Kansas State
Monday, Jan. 24 — Texas Tech
Saturday, Jan. 29 — Kentucky
Tuesday, Feb. 1 — at Iowa State
Saturday, Feb. 5 — Baylor
Monday, Feb. 7 — at Texas
Saturday, Feb. 12 — Oklahoma
Monday, Feb. 14 — Oklahoma State
Saturday, Feb. 19 — at West Virginia
Tuesday, Feb. 22 — Kansas State
Saturday, Feb. 26 — at Baylor
Tuesday, March 1 — at TCU
Saturday, March 5 — Texas
March 9-12 – Big 12 Tournament (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City)
Comments