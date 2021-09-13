KU’s basketball Boot Camp a chance for newcomers to ‘earn respect,’ former player says

Russell Robinson started three of four years at point guard for KU and ranks ninth on the school’s career assist chart and fifth in steals. The Kansas City Star

As somebody who made it through four Kansas basketball Boot Camps, Russell Robinson has advice to provide 10 Jayhawk newcomers set to experience Bill Self’s two-week conditioning program for the first time.

“I would say go out there and earn respect of your teammates. It’s the first impression you are able to give to teammates and coaches,” Robinson, starting point guard on KU’s 2008 NCAA title team, said in advance of Monday’s 6:50 a.m., Boot Camp session, to be conducted by 19th-year Jayhawk coach Self in KU’s practice gym.

“It’s one of the easiest ways to get off to a good start with coaches,” added Robinson, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound, 35-year-old New York native.

Monday’s 6:50 to 7:50 a.m., Boot Camp opener was to consist of suicide sprints, backboard touches, defensive slides and rope jumping drills. It’s basically constant movement for an hour with no actual basketballs in sight.

The squad will gather Monday through Friday this week and again Monday through Thursday or Friday of next week, the sessions designed to help the Jayhawks get in tip-top shape for the Oct. 1 Late Night in the Phog.

“It’s mental toughness,” Robinson said, adding, “it definitely pushes you as far as cardio and physical and mental endurance.”

Robinson, who has played pro basketball in the NBA G League, as well as Spain, France, Turkey, Italy, Poland, Lebanon, Greece and Macedonia, recalls Boot Camp as one of the toughest stretches of the college hoops season.

“It’s the last time you have to think about any cardio, especially if you’re playing well after (a four-day) Christmas break,” Robinson said. “It’s a good thing when you’re done with cardio. Practice is hard.”

Robinson said it’s possible for the Boot Camp rookies — KJ Adams, Zach Clemence, Jalen Coleman-Lands, Kyle Cuffe, Cam Martin, Remy Martin, Charlie McCarthy, Dillon Wilhite, Bobby Pettiford and Yoseph Yesufu — to actually fare well the next two weeks.

“The first one I sort of breezed through it. It was easy for me because I came from a high school running background,” Robinson said. “After that first one, all the other ones, we got through it.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He remembers then-freshman guard Tyrel Reed pushing the Jayhawk veterans during the 2008 Boot Camp.

“He was unbelievable. He’d try to win every race. He was young. We were not going to let a freshman outdo us. We stepped it up because of him. We were feeding off his energy,” Robinson said of the veterans who went on to help KU claim the ‘08 national title.

Former KU player and coaching staff member Brett Ballard, who has brought the Boot Camp concept with him to Washburn where he’s been head coach five seasons, said if players “attack every drill they’ll be fine. When you try to coast, coach Self can see it. When you conserve energy, that’s not a good recipe. Attack it. Get through each drill one at a time.”

Ballard said proper rest at night is important to a successful Boot Camp.

“Conditioning is a big part of it, as well as coming together as a team. You can accomplish great things together,” Ballard said.

Self in a past interview explained the purpose of Boot Camp to The Star:

“It’s kind of a mental thing we put our guys through,” he said. “What it does is create an element of more than team toughness. They are pulling together. You get to the point (during the season) they say, ‘Guys we didn’t do this for nothing.’ Even though other teams may do it, it gives us a source of pride,” Self added.

Boot Camp doesn’t end after the 6:50 to 7:50 a.m. daily workouts. Players must attend classes during the day and have tutoring at night. Also they lift weights and participate in individual drills with coaches up to eight hours a week in accordance with NCAA’s out-of-season rules. They also play in unsupervised pickup games several times per week.

Coaches travel after Boot Camp session

Boot Camp can make for a long day for coaches as well as players.

For instance, KU coaches according to Stockrisers.com will travel to Arkansas on Monday to visit with Nick Smith, a 6-4, 185-pound senior point guard from North Little Rock High School.

Smith, who is ranked No. 16 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, has visited Kansas, Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn and Georgetown and will visit Oklahoma on Sept 17-19. He also has Memphis and Arkansas Pine-Bluff on his list. He recently eliminated Kentucky, Overtime Elite and Australia’s pro league.

Smith averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as a junior at Sylvan Hills (Arkansas) High School. He transferred to North Little Rock High School in July.

Also, Jayhawkslant.com has reported KU coaches are set for a Monday visit with Jordan Walsh, a 6-7, 195-pound senior forward from Link Prep in Branson, Missouri. Walsh is set to visit KU on Sept 24-26.

He visited Arizona State last weekend and is slated to visit Texas on Sept 17-19. The DeSoto, Texas native also is being recruited by Oklahoma, Oklahoma State. Texas Tech, TCU, Florida, Memphis, Auburn, Arkansas, Maryland, Vanderbilt, USC, Creighton, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oregon and others.

Walsh according to Brandon Jenkins of 247sports.com “is a very long and active dual forward prospect who projects as a wing long term but right now his offensive game is more that of a hybrid 4 (power forward). He has the upside to be a versatile asset at the high-major level. He has good bounce and fluid strides to add to his lengthy frame. Walsh is consistently productive on the defensive end where he is disruptive and on the glass,” Jenkins added.

Kansas also figures to visit with Link Prep junior Omaha Biliew, who visited KU’s campus in June. He is a 6-8 power forward from Omaha, Nebraska ranked No. 7 in the Class of 2023 by Rivals.com. He’s also being recruited by Iowa State, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Illinois and others.

KU also is on the list of Julian Phillips, a 6-8 senior forward from Link Prep ranked No. 14 in the Class of 2022 by RIvals.com. He lists KU, Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Tennessee, UCLA, Florida, Virginia, Clemson and Southern Cal. He’s originally from Blythewood, South Carolina.

The current recruiting period in which coaches are allowed to travel will run through early November.