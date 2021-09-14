KU Jayhawks ‘solid’ during first day of men’s basketball Boot Camp, Bill Self says

Kansas coach Bill Self gets back to work with his returning and new players with his annual “Boot Camp,” which started Monday in the Jayhawks’ practice facility.

Kansas’ men’s basketball players fared well during the first Boot Camp session of the 2021-22 school year, coach Bill Self said after Monday’s 6:50 to 7:50 a.m. conditioning workout in the Jayhawks’ practice gym.

“The first day was solid,” Self, KU’s 19th-year coach, said in a text message to The Star. “Everyone pretty much stood out. It was not a real tough day. (They had) great attitudes.”

Seventeen of the 18 players on the 2021-22 roster took part in Monday morning’s sprints, defensive slides, backboard touches and rope jumping. Freshman guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. was held out of drills because of a sore knee.

KU’s two-week Boot Camp workouts will run Monday through Friday mornings this week and Monday through Thursday or Friday next week.

“Beginning of the end! Boot camp year 6! Let’s get it,” Mitch Lightfoot, KU’s sixth-year senior forward from Gilbert, Arizona, wrote on Twitter prior to the start of Monday’s workout session.

Former KU forward Jamari Traylor replied to Lightfoot’s tweet writing: “The feeling of that LAST sprint gonna be UNMATCHED.”

Boot camp is designed to get the Jayhawks in top shape for the official start of practice. The team is allowed 30 practices in the 42 days before the first game Nov. 9, meaning practice figures to start sometime in late September. Late Night in the Phog is set for Oct. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Junior point guard Carlyle considers Kansas

Kanaan Carlyle, a 6-1 junior point guard from Milton High in Alpharetta, Georgia, tells 247sports.com he’s being recruited heavily by coaches from KU, Georgia, Stanford, Florida and Auburn.

“I talk to (KU assistant coach) Jeremy Case,” he told 247sports.com. “It is a blessing to get an offer from them because they are such a historic school. To even get a chance to possibly play for them is a big deal and a blessing. I do not know when but I definitely want to take a visit to Kansas,” he added.

247sports.com’s Brandon Jenkins wrote of Carlyle: “In a loaded 2023 class in the state of Georgia, Kanaan Carlyle is arguably the top prospect within the field. A 6-1 scoring guard, Carlyle is a terrific competitor on both ends of the floor and high major programs view his two-way toughness as a translatable asset to their program.”

Carlyle is ranked No. 17 in the recruiting Class of 2023 according to 247sports.com and No. 23 by Rivals.com.

Coaches flock to see Udeh

Coaches from UCLA and Tennessee were to visit senior big man prospect Ernest Udeh on Monday, according to Stockrisers.com.

Udeh, 6-10, 230 out of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida, was visited by coaches from KU, Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Baylor, Florida and Alabama last week.

He is ranked No. 19 in the Class of 2022 by 247sports.com and No. 29 by Rivals.com.