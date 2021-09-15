KU men’s basketball coaches visit Adem Bona in advance of his weekend trip to Lawrence

Adem Bona is one of the top post players in the recruiting class of 2022. FIBA

Adem Bona, one of the top centers in the recruiting Class of 2022, is receiving a lot of attention from Kansas’ men’s basketball coaches this week.

KU coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend on Tuesday made the trip to Prolific Prep in Napa, California to visit with Bona, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound senior who will make an official visit to KU this weekend. The news of KU’s coaches traveling to California was reported Tuesday morning by both Zagsblog.com and 247sports.com,

While at Prolific Prep, Self most certainly checked in with MJ Rice, a 6-5 senior combo guard originally from Durham, North Carolina, who committed to KU on Aug. 10.

Rice, who is ranked No. 23 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, chose KU over Oklahoma State, Pitt and North Carolina State. He also heard from Duke, Louisville, Mississippi, Virginia Tech and others during the recruiting process. He also had considered playing in the NBA G League.

Bona, who is ranked No. 33 in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, has a list of Kansas, Arizona State, Baylor, Kentucky, Miami, UCLA, and USC. He also says he will consider playing in Australia’s pro league as an alternative to college.

A native of Nigeria, Bona will visit Baylor on Sept. 24-26, Kentucky on Oct. 1-3 and UCLA on Oct. 22-24. He also likely will visit Miami and Arizona State according to on3.com.

Nick Smith eliminates Kansas

Nick Smith, a 6-4, 185-pound senior point guard from North Little Rock (Arkansas) High School, who visited Kansas in June, has cut KU from his list of schools, Stockrisers.com has reported.

Smith , the No. 16-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, has a final four of Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alabama and Auburn. He has dropped KU, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Memphis from his list of schools,

Smith has visited each of his finalists. He told Stockrisers.com he does not have a timetable for a commitment.

Smith averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior at Sylvan Hills (Arkansas) High School. He transferred to North Little Rock High School in July.

Point guard Jackson considering KU

The Jayhawks remain in the running for point guard Chandler Jackson, a 6-4, 200-pound senior from Christian Brothers High School in Memphis.

Jackson is ranked No. 90 in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com.

Coaches from KU, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Mississippi have visited Jackson within the past few days according to Stockrisers.com. Virginia Tech coaches are expected to visit on Wednesday.. He has said he would like to schedule a recruiting trip to KU.

