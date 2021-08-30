Top 10 rated high school senior to attend Kansas’ Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 1

Brandon Miller has emerged as a possible top-10 basketball recruit in the 2022 class. He visited UK in June. Jon Lopez Creative/Nike

Brandon Miller, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound senior small forward from Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tennessee, will attend Kansas’ Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 1 as part of an official recruiting visit to KU, according to Jayhawkslant.com.

Miller, the No. 7-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to ESPN.com, No. 12 by Rivals.com and No. 23 by 247sports.com, on Aug. 6 narrowed his list of schools to six. They are: KU, Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, Tennessee State and Florida. He’s also considering the G League option and Australia’s pro league.

“Miller is considered to be one of the top wing players in the class and littered with superstar potential. One reason that experts believe his ceiling is so high is due to his tenacity as a defender,” wrote aseaofblue.com. “Miller has the foot speed and agility to guard multiple positions on the floor. By all indications, he’ll wind up as one of the top defensive prospects in his class.”

Miller recently was named second team all-Nike EYBL Peach Jam. The Brad Beal Elite AAU player averaged 13.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game at the event in South Carolina in which he was named top defensive player.

“Brandon Miller’s versatility was on full-display in mid-July, and it helped result in a trip to the Peach Jam championship game for Brad Beal Elite. The swingman proved fully capable of guarding the 1-through-5 positions — a trait that few prospects can confidently claim. Miller consistently put his stamp on the game defensively, averaging over two steals and two blocks over eight Peach Jam games,” wrote theseasonticket.com. “Brad Beal Elite had its best season ever at the 17 and under level, and Miller’s defensive prowess deserves a lot of the credit.”

Two top 10 prospects cut KU

The No. 1 and No. 8 ranked players in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com have eliminated Kansas from their list of prospective schools.

Top-ranked Shaedon Sharpe, a 6-4 senior shooting guard from Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Arizona, told Zagsblog.com he’d cut KU and now has a list of Arizona, Kentucky and Oklahoma State as well as the NBA G League. Sharpe was to visit Arizona on Friday and Saturday before heading to Kentucky for a visit next weekend.

No. 8-ranked Chris Livingston, a 6-7 senior small forward from Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio, posted on Twitter on Saturday that he is down to Kentucky, Memphis, Georgetown, Tennessee State and the G League.

In June, he had a list of Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Georgetown, Tennessee State, Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, North Carolina, and the Overtime Elite league.

Livingston has scheduled a visit to Memphis on Sept. 3-5. Memphis recently added a pair of blue-chip players in the Class of 2021 in Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates.

Livingston’s twin brother, Cordell Livingston, will also make the trip to Memphis on Sept. 3-5. Cordell is a 6-1 senior point guard who has visited Kentucky, Georgetown and Tennessee State, according to Zagsblog.com. The unranked player also has Detroit and others on his list. Chris Livingston has visited Kansas, Kentucky, Georgetown and Tennessee State. He will announce his college choice on Oct. 15.

KU improves during offseason

KU has had the 11th best offseason of all college basketball teams, NCAA.com’s Andy Katz wrote Friday..

UCLA had the best offseason, followed by Illinois, Texas, Memphis, Gonzaga, Purdue, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Duke, KU and St. John’s, Katz indicated.

“The Jayhawks will be one of the most experienced teams in major college basketball. The last piece came when Remy Martin withdrew from the NBA draft and transferred from Arizona State. He’s a stud lead guard,” Katz wrote.

“The Jayhawks already had Joseph Yesufu from Drake, a key piece in the Bulldogs’ NCAA run last March. Kansas returns Jalen Wilson, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot. The schedule has Michigan State at Madison Square Garden, at St. John’s, Missouri, at Colorado and Kentucky.”