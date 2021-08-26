Bill Self says realignment talk ‘nerve-wracking,’ yet KU in ‘very favorable position’

Kansas coach Bill Self File photo

News that the Pac-12 is not pursuing plans for expansion at this time “is not a surprise to me at all,” Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self told The Star on Thursday night.

“I don’t think the other leagues are going to rush into what they want to do. I’ve not heard anything about it since the alliance was formed,” Self stated of leagues planning on reacting to Texas and Oklahoma announcing they will leave the Big 12 for the SEC (in 2025).

That includes the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 which this week formed an alliance that did not include movement of any teams or plans to raid other leagues for teams. The Big 12 was not included in that alliance.

“It appears to me there is no reason to rush into stuff. You kind of have to see the lay of the land and how everything works out. I don’t think that’s necessarily good for us, but I don’t think it’s necessarily bad, either. I think it’s unknown what it is for us,” Self said.

Self commented in general on KU’s situation amid football powers Oklahoma and Texas being set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC and three leagues forming an alliance that does not include the Big 12.

“I would say even though it’s going to remain status quo for an indefinite period of time, the unknown is definitely nerve-wracking, but we are in a very favorable position with our AAU academic status and also with the KU brand,” Self told The Star.

“It’s something that our mascot is probably as recognizable as any mascot in the country. Certainly we have a basketball program that is followed coast to coast (and reportedly has TV ratings of some hoops games rivaling Big Ten and SEC football games). Even though there is obviously uncertainty I still believe we like the position that we are in compared to many, many others,” Self added.

Self said he is “not upset” at the current situation KU is in following the decisions of Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12.

“We are early in the process. I think it will be like recruiting, an emotional roller coaster,” Self said. “I’m not saying it couldn’t happen but I don’t think we’ve been knocked down yet. There’s plenty of upside and optimism as well. The unknown is what brings the uncomfortableness.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“The way it’s set up now, if I’m not mistaken … obviously it could happen before then, but the Big 12 is intact four more years. I’ve still got hopefully upwards of 140, 150 games to coach (in current league) over four years.”

Self glad KU ‘in the game’

It was reported this week that the Kansas State Student Senate in April passed an official commendation commending USC’s men’s basketball team for defeating the Jayhawks, 85-51, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

An excerpt from resolution 21/22/02 reads: “USC beating KU brought K-State students and fans great jubilation and KU’s elimination means that our basketball programs won congruent amounts of championships in 2021.”

The commendation resolved that “upon passage of this legislation through the Student Senate, a hearty ‘Go Trojans’ shall be uttered by the Student Senators and guests in attendance of this meeting in support of USC.”

Self was asked by The Star about the K-State Student Senate resolution.

“You know what, Kansas State’s students were accurate. We did get hammered in the tournament,” Self said. “Of course we had some COVID issues and things like that we were dealing with. Certainly it (the loss) was disappointing to us. We’ll use it (the loss) as motivation for the future. I’ve always been one to believe it’s better to be in the game than not. They were right, but at the end of the day I’d personally still rather be in the game,” he added.

Preseason workouts begin

KU’s 18 players (14 scholarship, four walk-ons) have started working out eight hours a week in accordance with NCAA rules.

“Practice has been good,” Self said.

Asked about those who say the team is “loaded with talent,” Self said: “I think that’s overrated. We are loaded with a bunch of pretty good players. I like ‘em all,” he added, asked if anybody has stood out.

Self said the annual two-week Boot Camp conditioning program would likely begin Sept. 13. Late Night in the Phog will be Oct. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse