ESPN’s No. 10-rated prospect to visit Kansas; KU, KSU recruit to attend Late Night

Texas native and Richardson High star Rylan Griffen has KU and K-State on his list of prospective colleges.

Jordan Walsh, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound senior small forward from Southern California Academy in Castaic, California, who is ranked No. 10 in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to ESPN.com, will visit Kansas on Sept. 24-26, he tells Jayhawkslant.com.

The DeSoto, Texas native also is set to visit Arizona State on Sept. 10-12 and Texas on Sept. 17-19, according to 247sports.com.

Walsh, Rivals.com’s No. 31-ranked player nationally also is being recruited by Oklahoma, Oklahoma State. Texas Tech, TCU, Florida, Memphis, Auburn, Arkansas, Maryland, Vanderbilt, USC, Creighton, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oregon and others.

“His athleticism and 7-1 wing span give him an edge. His vision and passing takes it to another level. One of the best wing passers in the country. Shoots the three and can put it on the deck. Projects high!” Southern California Academy coach Julius Von Hanzlik wrote on Twitter.

Von Hanzlik added in another Twitter posting: “There’s a reason why Jordan Walsh is one of the most recruited wings in the nation. Walsh just flat out checks so many boxes. Skilled with a certain activity level to go along with athleticism and measurements.”

Walsh according to Brandon Jenkins of 247sports.com “is a very long and active dual forward prospect who projects as a wing long term but right now his offensive game is more that of a hybrid 4 (power forward). He has the upside to be a versatile asset at the high-major level. He has good bounce and fluid strides to add to his lengthy frame.

“Walsh is consistently productive on the defensive end where he is disruptive and on the glass,” Jenkins added. “He can lead the break after securing a defensive rebound and has a good looking jumper but it is not totally reliable. Developing a better feel for the game and becoming a more consistent threat when open from behind the arc are his main areas of focus.”

Griffen to attend Oct. 1 Late Night in Phog

Rylan Griffen, a 6-5, 175-pound senior shooting guard from Richardson (Texas) High School, will attend Kansas’ Late Night in the Phog as part of an official recruiting visit, he tells 247sports.com.

He also will visit Georgia on Sept. 17 and Alabama at a yet-to-be-determined date. He visited Kansas State on June 11-13 and also is being recruited by Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Wake Forest, North Carolina State and others.

“I am going on my visit (to KU) with Mark Mitchell because we are really close,” Griffen, the No. 68-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by 247sports.com, No. 70 by Rivals.com and No. 100 by ESPN.com told 247sports.com.

Mitchell is a 6-7 senior small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas considering KU, Missouri, UCLA and Duke.

“When you are young you hear about Bill Self and Kansas, but when he talks to you and tells you how good you can be in his program, it is a surreal feeling. Jeremy Case just officially got the job as an assistant a week ago and he is real cool. I talk to him and (assistant) Norm Roberts and they are both really cool. They are just one of those historic programs and of course, I would want to hear what they would have to say,” Griffen added.

Of his visit to K-State in June he told Zagsblog.com: “It was a nice campus. I enjoyed my time there.”

Gradey Dick competing in 3 x 3 World Cup

Future KU guard Gradey Dick is a member of USA Basketball’s 3 x 3 Under 18 World Cup team that is 2-0 in qualifying round play in Debrecen, Hungary.

The U.S. defeated Estonia, 21-17, and Slovenia, 21-13, in a pair of games played Wednesday.

Dick, a 6-7 senior from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, who orally committed to KU on March 3, is one of four team members. The others: Eric Dailey, 6-6 from IMG Academy in Florida; Keyonte George, 6-4 from iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy of Lewisville, Texas and Kyle Filipowski, 6-11 of Wilbraham and Monson of Slate Hill, New York.

The USA completes preliminary round play against Latvia on Friday. The tourney concludes Sunday. Rules of 3 x 3 basketball are available at olympics.com.

The FIBA 3x3 Under 18 World Cup has been held annually since 2011, except in years that include a summer youth Olympic Games (2010, 2014, 2018). In the five previous FIBA 3x3 Under 18 World Cups in which the USA men have played, the U.S. men have compiled a 33-11 overall record while winning gold in 2019 and silver in 2012.