Les Miles fills only vacancy on Jayhawks’ staff. Here’s more on KU’s new O-line coach

Kansas football has a new offensive line coach ... and one who has plenty of experience working with current Jayhawks’ staff members.

KU coach Les Miles announced Tuesday that Lee Grimes — previously Charlotte’s offensive line coach — had been hired in that role with the Jayhawks.

“Lee is a relationship builder, and is the type of leader we want in our program,” Miles said in a release. “I am eager to get to work with him.”

Miles knows Grimes from his time as a player, as Miles originally recruited Grimes to Oklahoma State before he eventually chose Texas A&M.

The KU ties don’t stop there. Grimes previously was offensive line coach for KU recruiting coordinator/tight ends coach Josh Eargle when Eargle was head coach at East Texas Baptist, and Grimes also played at Texas A&M with current KU safeties coach Jordan Peterson.

After a one-year stint in the NFL as an offensive lineman in 2010, Grimes has been a coach the last 10 seasons. He was with Charlotte one year in 2020, and before that was an offensive analyst and graduate assistant at Texas A&M from 2017-19.

Grimes replaces Luke Meadows, who was fired by Miles on Nov. 20. Analyst John Morookian was promoted to interim O-line coach for KU’s final two games in 2020.

With Tuesday’s announcement, KU football has all its full-time assistant coaching positions filled for 2021.